Britain's Lando Norris wins Monaco F1 race

May 25 (UPI) -- Englishman Lando Norris won the Monaco Grand Prix from pole position Sunday, and narrowed the gap for the drivers' championship series to three points.

"Monaco, baby, yeah baby!" Norris radioed to this pit crew after crossing the finish line.

Norris is battling for the F1 drivers' championship with his McLaren team mate Oscar Piastri, who leads in the points standings 161 to 158.

The race came down to the wire as Ferrari driver and local favorite Charles LeClerc closed the gap, but lost out to Norris.

Current world champion Max Verstappen finished in fourth place in Monaco Sunday. The series moves to Spain next Sunday.