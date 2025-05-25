World News
May 25, 2025 / 9:02 PM

Britain's Lando Norris wins Monaco F1 race

By Mark Moran
British Formula One driver Lando Norris of McLaren F1 Team holds the second place trophy during a podium ceremony at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 4. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI
| British Formula One driver Lando Norris of McLaren F1 Team holds the second place trophy during a podium ceremony at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 4. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI

May 25 (UPI) -- Englishman Lando Norris won the Monaco Grand Prix from pole position Sunday, and narrowed the gap for the drivers' championship series to three points.

"Monaco, baby, yeah baby!" Norris radioed to this pit crew after crossing the finish line.

Norris is battling for the F1 drivers' championship with his McLaren team mate Oscar Piastri, who leads in the points standings 161 to 158.

The race came down to the wire as Ferrari driver and local favorite Charles LeClerc closed the gap, but lost out to Norris.

Current world champion Max Verstappen finished in fourth place in Monaco Sunday. The series moves to Spain next Sunday.

