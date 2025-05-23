Trending
World News
May 23, 2025 / 3:20 PM

Chilean city first in Latin America to rely entirely on desalinated seawater

By Osvaldo Silva
Share with X
A $130 million investment expanded an existing desalination plant, originally built in 2003, to supply potable water to the 500,000 residents of Antofagasta in northern Chile. Photo by Willian Justen de Vasconcellos/Pexels
A $130 million investment expanded an existing desalination plant, originally built in 2003, to supply potable water to the 500,000 residents of Antofagasta in northern Chile. Photo by Willian Justen de Vasconcellos/Pexels

SANTIAGO, Chile, May 23 (UPI) -- Antofagasta, a city in northern Chile, has become the first in Latin America to meet 100% of its drinking water needs with desalinated seawater.

A $130 million investment expanded an existing desalination plant, originally built in 2003, to supply potable water to the city's 500,000 residents, Public Works Minister Jessica López has announced.

Situated in one of the driest regions in the world, northern Chile faces growing freshwater scarcity. In response, major mining companies, partnering with the government, have turned to innovative and sustainable solutions to secure water for local communities and mining operations.

"Investment from mining companies in these types of projects is crucial. It ensures a permanent and stable water source for operations and benefits the community by freeing up freshwater for human consumption, farming and livestock. It also eases pressure on aquifers and rivers," said Jorge Vargas, spokesperson for the non-governmental organization Red Ciudadana.

Related

The North Desalination Plant increased its seawater treatment capacity to 1,436 liters per second this year from 602 liters per second in 2003.

Seventy percent of Chile's 24 desalination plants serve the mining sector, which uses about 4% of the country's total water. In Antofagasta, major copper producers like Codelco and BHP have reduced their reliance on continental freshwater sources. The model has been adopted in other mining cities in the region, including Tocopilla and Taltal.

Amid a nationwide water crisis, other regions are launching their own desalination projects. In Coquimbo, the government has opened bidding on a $350 million plant that could serve 600,000 people.

That project attracted interest from 43 companies across 12 countries, including firms from China, Europe, Israel, the United States and Chile.

Chile's Ministry of Public Works projects that by the end of the decade, most major cities in northern Chile will be partially or fully supplied with desalinated seawater.

Latest Headlines

High voter abstention expected in Venezuela's upcoming elections
World News // 24 minutes ago
High voter abstention expected in Venezuela's upcoming elections
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, May 23 (UPI) -- Venezuela will hold regional and parliamentary elections Sunday amid a deep political and economic crisis. High voter abstention is forecast and a divided opposition lacks a unified strategy against the ruling party.
1,000-for-1,000 Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap reportedly underway
World News // 6 hours ago
1,000-for-1,000 Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap reportedly underway
May 23 (UPI) -- A prisoner swap is underway Friday between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian officials said.
At least 5 killed by 'devastating' floods in eastern Australia
World News // 7 hours ago
At least 5 killed by 'devastating' floods in eastern Australia
May 23 (UPI) -- Five people were confirmed killed on Friday in record flooding in northern New South Wales with 50,000 people cut off, thousands of homes and businesses without power and cattle herds wiped out.
Netanyahu accuses Britain, France, Canada of siding with Hamas
World News // 8 hours ago
Netanyahu accuses Britain, France, Canada of siding with Hamas
May 23 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the leaders of Britain, France and Canada of opting to side with the "mass murderers, rapists, baby killers and kidnappers" in Hamas over Israel.
U.S. firm RedBird Capital to purchase Britain's Telegraph Media Group
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S. firm RedBird Capital to purchase Britain's Telegraph Media Group
May 23 (UPI) -- The American RedBird Capital Partners private investment firm announced Friday that it has purchased the British Telegraph Media Group, or TMG, for about $675 million.
North Korea launches full-scale probe into warship accident
World News // 12 hours ago
North Korea launches full-scale probe into warship accident
SEOUL, May 23 (UPI) -- North Korea began a full-scale investigation into an accident that damaged a new warship at its launch ceremony this week, state-run media reported Friday, with investigators vowing to punish those responsible.
Britain transfers Chagos Islands to Mauritius after court delay
World News // 1 day ago
Britain transfers Chagos Islands to Mauritius after court delay
May 22 (UPI) -- A ceremony transferring sovereignty of the British Indian Ocean Territory of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius was called off at the last moment after the High Court in London granted an injunction to islanders.
China strengthens ties in Latin America with loans, cooperative deals
World News // 1 day ago
China strengthens ties in Latin America with loans, cooperative deals
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, May 22 (UPI) -- China is expanding its economic and political footprint in Latin America through billions of dollars in loans and cooperative deals, further challenging U.S. influence in the region.
Analysis: Economic theory heats up South Korean presidential race
World News // 1 day ago
Analysis: Economic theory heats up South Korean presidential race
SEOUL, May 22 (UPI) -- An economic theory has sparked controversy during South Korea's presidential campaign, with the opposition leader introducing a classic economic metaphor called the "hotel economy."
Romanian court throws out challenge to result of presidential election
World News // 1 day ago
Romanian court throws out challenge to result of presidential election
May 22 (UPI) -- Far-right Romanian presidential candidate George Simion lost a legal bid Thursday to annul last weekend's run-off election after a surprise loss to centrist rival, former Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan.

Trending Stories

North Korea launches full-scale probe into warship accident
North Korea launches full-scale probe into warship accident
U.S. officials say Chicago sting in February seized nearly $34M in illegal e-cigs
U.S. officials say Chicago sting in February seized nearly $34M in illegal e-cigs
Netanyahu accuses Britain, France, Canada of siding with Hamas
Netanyahu accuses Britain, France, Canada of siding with Hamas
Music agent, rock drummer feared dead in San Diego plane crash
Music agent, rock drummer feared dead in San Diego plane crash
Former deputy L.A. mayor faces ten years in prison for bomb threat
Former deputy L.A. mayor faces ten years in prison for bomb threat

Follow Us