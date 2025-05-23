May 23 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the leaders of Britain, France and Canada, of backing the "mass murderers, rapists, baby killers and kidnappers" in Hamas over Israel.

In a televised address on Thursday on the killing of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington, Netanyahu said calls for a Palestinian state and criticism from Prime Ministers Keir Starmer and Mark Carney and President Emmanuel Macron of Israel's expanded Gaza military offensive and efforts to stop aid falling into the wrong hands had emboldened Hamas.

The suspect in Wednesday's shooting, 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez, allegedly repeatedly shouted "Free Palestine" as he was taken into custody by police.

Netanyahu claimed Hamas had thanked the three leaders for calling for an immediate end to the war and threatening sanctions against Israel because they had "effectively said they wanted Hamas to remain in power."

"I say to President Macron, Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Starmer when mass murderers, rapists, baby killers and kidnappers thank you, you're on the wrong side of justice, you're on the wrong side of humanity and you're on the wrong side of history," Netanyahu said.

"They may think they're advancing peace. They're not. They're emboldening Hamas to continue fighting forever."

Netanyahu was referring to Monday's joint statement by Britain, France and Canada warning Israel of "concrete actions" unless it halted its renewed military operations in Gaza and lifted restrictions on humanitarian aid entering the Palestinian enclave.

Britain followed that up on Tuesday by suspending negotiations with Jerusalem on a trade agreement, imposing new sanctions on West Bank settlers and summoning the Israeli ambassador to the Foreign Office to explain why promised aid deliveries had yet to reach people in Gaza.

BBC Radio said Downing Street did not immediately comment on Netanyahu's statements but pointed to previous statements calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, the release of the remaining hostages, and a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict.

All three leaders strongly denounced Wednesday's shooting, condemned anti-Semitism, and came out in staunch support of Israel following the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.