May 23, 2025 / 8:59 PM

18 injured in attack at Hamburg train station; woman arrested

By Allen Cone
Forensic experts inspect the scene at the train station in Hamburg, Germany on Friday after a knife attack. Photo by Daniel Bockwoldt/EPA-EFE
Forensic experts inspect the scene at the train station in Hamburg, Germany on Friday after a knife attack. Photo by Daniel Bockwoldt/EPA-EFE

May 23 (UPI) -- One woman has been arrested after 18 people were hurt, including at least four in life-threatening condition, in a stabbing at the train station in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday night.

The suspect, identified as a 39-year-old German woman, was arrested at the scene without offering resistance in the northern German city, police said.

The attacker used a knife to target people on the platform between tracks 13 and 14 around 6 p.m. local time, according to police. It occurred in front of a train waiting at the station, Sky News reported.

Weapons, including knives, are banned at the station and on local transport in the city.

Officers said they "believe she acted alone."

Investigators were attempting to determine whether the suspect was mentally ill, police spokesperson Florian Abbenseth said.

News agency dpa reported 17 injured were: five life-threatening, six in serious condition and seven with minor injuries. It wasn't disclosed whether the suspect was injured.

Four tracks were closed during the night with some long-distance trains delayed or diverted.

Hamburg is Germany's busiest train station as a hub for local, regional and long-distance trains. The station, with an average of 550,000 passengers a day, is the second busiest in Europe behind Gare du Nord in Paris.

On March 3, a car rammed into a crowd on a busy shopping street in the city of Mannheim, 289 miles south of Hamburg, killing a man and a woman. Police arrested one man.

