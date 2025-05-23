World News
May 23, 2025 / 7:12 PM

Renowned Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado dies at 81

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado speaks during a news conference at the National Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City on February. He died at the age of 81 on Friday. Photo by Isaac Esquivel/EPA-EFE
Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado speaks during a news conference at the National Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City on February. He died at the age of 81 on Friday. Photo by Isaac Esquivel/EPA-EFE

May 23 (UPI) -- Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado, whose black-and-white photographs documented human suffering and destruction of the Amazon rainforest, died Friday. He was 81.

The Instituto Terra, the environmental restoration nonprofit he founded with his wife of six decades, Lelia Wanick Salgado, confirmed his death.

"Sebastiao was much more than one of the greatest photographers of our time," Instituto Terra wrote. "His lens revealed the world and its contradictions; his life, the power of transformative action."

The nonprofit didn't say where he died.

Related

In 2010, Salgado had developed leukemia due to complications from malaria contracted in Indonesia, his family said in a statement.

"I know I won't live much longer," Salgado told the Guardian in an interview last year. "But I don't want to live much longer. I've lived so much and seen so many things."

Over five decades, he went to more than 130 countries. Many of his photographs are on his Facebook site.

He used expressive lighting for the compositions in displaying human suffering.

"Why should the poor world be uglier than the rich world?" he asked last year. "The light here is the same as there. The dignity here is the same as there."

His photographs also showed the destruction of the planet. In 1986, he captured illegal gold miners toiling in the anthill-like Serra Pelada mine in the Amazon.

His last book, Amazonia, in 2021, contains more than 200 photographs. Currently on display in Brussels, there are the Amazon's lush landscapes, curving rivers and diverse Indigenous peoples. He spotlighted the wealth of the rainforest as it faces an increased threat of destruction from human activities and the climate crisis.

"We are presenting a different Amazonia," Salgado told CNN in 2021. "There are no fires, no destruction -- the Amazonia that must stay there forever.

"We cannot build our future -- the future of humanity-based only on technology," Salgado continued. "We must look at our past; we must take into consideration anything that we did in our history. Human beings have a huge opportunity: the prehistory of humanity is in Amazonia now."

Salgado helped restore the native Atlantic forest on the family farm in Minas Gerais. In 2021, he told CNN that he and volunteers had planted more than 3 million trees over 22 years there.

"We can rebuild the planet that we destroyed, and we must," Salgado said.

He was in the process of archiving more than 500,000 photos for sale.

"We will keep honoring his legacy, cultivating the land, justice and beauty he so believed was possible to restore," the institute said.

Brazil's president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, observed a minute of silence when he learned of Salgado's death during an event in Brasília. He said Salgao's work was "a warning for the conscience of all of humanity. Salgado didn't only use his eyes and his camera to portray people: he also used the fullness of his soul and heart."

He was born in rural Minas Gerais, Brazil, and studied economics in Sao Paulo. He moved to Paris during the political repression of Brazil's 1964-1985 military dictatorship from 1964-1985.

He took up photography in the 1970s.

He was named an honorary member of the Academy of Arts and Sciences in 1992, and the French Academy of Fine Arts in 2016.

Notable deaths of 2025

Jill Sobule
Jill Sobule attends the GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 30, 2023. Sobule, the singer-songwriter behind "I Kissed a Girl," "Living Color" and "Supermodel," died at the age of 66 on May 2 from a house fire. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Nazi criminals allegedly paid $200M in bribes to Perón government
World News // 4 hours ago
Nazi criminals allegedly paid $200M in bribes to Perón government
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, May 23 (UPI) -- Recently declassified files suggest that Nazi criminals may have paid $200 million in gold bribes to Argentine authorities to secure refuge in the country after World War II.
High voter abstention expected in Venezuela's upcoming elections
World News // 4 hours ago
High voter abstention expected in Venezuela's upcoming elections
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, May 23 (UPI) -- Venezuela will hold regional and parliamentary elections Sunday amid a deep political and economic crisis. High voter abstention is forecast and a divided opposition lacks a unified strategy against the ruling party.
Chilean city first in Latin America to rely entirely on desalinated seawater
World News // 5 hours ago
Chilean city first in Latin America to rely entirely on desalinated seawater
SANTIAGO, Chile, May 23 (UPI) -- Antofagasta, a city in northern Chile, has become the first in Latin America to meet 100% of its drinking water needs with desalinated seawater.
1,000-for-1,000 Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap reportedly underway
World News // 11 hours ago
1,000-for-1,000 Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap reportedly underway
May 23 (UPI) -- A prisoner swap is underway Friday between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian officials said.
At least 5 killed by 'devastating' floods in eastern Australia
World News // 11 hours ago
At least 5 killed by 'devastating' floods in eastern Australia
May 23 (UPI) -- Five people were confirmed killed on Friday in record flooding in northern New South Wales with 50,000 people cut off, thousands of homes and businesses without power and cattle herds wiped out.
Netanyahu accuses Britain, France, Canada of siding with Hamas
World News // 13 hours ago
Netanyahu accuses Britain, France, Canada of siding with Hamas
May 23 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the leaders of Britain, France and Canada of opting to side with the "mass murderers, rapists, baby killers and kidnappers" in Hamas over Israel.
U.S. firm RedBird Capital to purchase Britain's Telegraph Media Group
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S. firm RedBird Capital to purchase Britain's Telegraph Media Group
May 23 (UPI) -- The American RedBird Capital Partners private investment firm announced Friday that it has purchased the British Telegraph Media Group, or TMG, for about $675 million.
North Korea launches full-scale probe into warship accident
World News // 16 hours ago
North Korea launches full-scale probe into warship accident
SEOUL, May 23 (UPI) -- North Korea began a full-scale investigation into an accident that damaged a new warship at its launch ceremony this week, state-run media reported Friday, with investigators vowing to punish those responsible.
Britain transfers Chagos Islands to Mauritius after court delay
World News // 1 day ago
Britain transfers Chagos Islands to Mauritius after court delay
May 22 (UPI) -- A ceremony transferring sovereignty of the British Indian Ocean Territory of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius was called off at the last moment after the High Court in London granted an injunction to islanders.
China strengthens ties in Latin America with loans, cooperative deals
World News // 1 day ago
China strengthens ties in Latin America with loans, cooperative deals
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, May 22 (UPI) -- China is expanding its economic and political footprint in Latin America through billions of dollars in loans and cooperative deals, further challenging U.S. influence in the region.

Trending Stories

North Korea launches full-scale probe into warship accident
North Korea launches full-scale probe into warship accident
Netanyahu accuses Britain, France, Canada of siding with Hamas
Netanyahu accuses Britain, France, Canada of siding with Hamas
Trump announces U.S. Steel, Nippon Steel 'planned partnership'
Trump announces U.S. Steel, Nippon Steel 'planned partnership'
Judge blocks Trump administration federal agency layoffs
Judge blocks Trump administration federal agency layoffs
Former deputy L.A. mayor faces ten years in prison for bomb threat
Former deputy L.A. mayor faces ten years in prison for bomb threat

Follow Us