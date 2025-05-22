Trending
World News
May 22, 2025 / 9:54 AM

Romanian court throws out challenge to result of presidential election

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
Alliance for the Unity of Romanians party presidential candidate George Simion had his legal bid to overturn a run-off election at the weekend in which he was defeated thrown out by the country's constitutional court on Thursday. File photo by Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE
Alliance for the Unity of Romanians party presidential candidate George Simion had his legal bid to overturn a run-off election at the weekend in which he was defeated thrown out by the country's constitutional court on Thursday. File photo by Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE

May 22 (UPI) -- Far-right Romanian presidential candidate George Simion lost a legal bid Thursday to annul last weekend's run-off election after a surprise loss to centrist rival, former Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan.

Romania's Constitutional Court threw out the challenge to the election result by Simion, who accused foreign states, including France, of vote-buying and alleging ballot fraud involving some of Nicusor's votes.

In a unanimous decision, the judges ruled Simion's request to annul the election was "unfounded" because the presidential poll complied with all "procedures within the scope of its authority," the court said.

Simion, leader of the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians party, attacked the decision, calling it a "coup" and urged his supporters to fight on.

Related

Dan, who is an independent, condemned Simion's legal challenge as trumped up, saying "it was clear from the beginning to everyone that it was completely artificial."

The strategically key European Union country and NATO ally has been in unprecedented territory since the court annulled a presidential election in December, two days before a run-off between centrist Elena Lasconi and previously unknown far-right candidate Calin Georgescu, citing Russian interference.

Simion polled 40.96% of the vote in the rerun of the election earlier this month -- short of the 50% needed for an outright win -- but was expected to prevail over Dan in Sunday's run-off because the mayor received half as many votes.

Simion has previously argued against military assistance for Ukraine in its struggle to repel invading Russian forces and in favor of a return to the Greater Romania of the interwar years by reunifying Romania with neighboring Romanian-speaking Moldova.

Simion received a three-year entry ban from Ukraine in 2024 for "systematic anti-Ukrainian" activities and is also banned from neighboring Moldova on national security grounds.

The constitutional court's decision to annul "the entire electoral process" came after declassified Romanian intelligence files detailed a security services warning that Russia had attacked the election system with an "aggressive hybrid action" in order to promote Georgescu.

The intelligence assessment was that Georgescu's victory was "not a natural outcome," and that a "state actor" had enabled him to leap ahead of Lasconi and Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu with an artificially coordinated social media campaign run from 25,000 TikTok accounts activated just two weeks before the first-round vote.

Condemning the alleged Russian interference, then-U.S. President Joe Biden said it was critical that Romanians had confidence their elections reflected the democratic will of the people "free of foreign malign influence aimed at undermining the fairness of their elections."

Latest Headlines

Analysis: Economic theory heats up South Korean presidential race
World News // 42 minutes ago
Analysis: Economic theory heats up South Korean presidential race
SEOUL, May 22 (UPI) -- An economic theory has sparked controversy during South Korea's presidential campaign, with the opposition leader introducing a classic economic metaphor called the "hotel economy."
Britain's High Court blocks transfer of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
World News // 3 hours ago
Britain's High Court blocks transfer of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
May 22 (UPI) -- A ceremony transferring sovereignty of the British Indian Ocean Territory of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius was called off at the last moment after the High Court in London granted an injunction to islanders.
North Korean warship has 'serious accident' at launch
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korean warship has 'serious accident' at launch
SEOUL, May 22 (UPI) -- A 5,000-ton North Korean destroyer suffered a "serious accident" during a launch ceremony, state media reported Thursday, with leader Kim Jong Un calling it a "criminal act" and warning of consequences.
Foreign delegation comes under Israeli fire in occupied West Bank
World News // 7 hours ago
Foreign delegation comes under Israeli fire in occupied West Bank
May 22 (UPI) -- A group of foreign delegations visiting the occupied West Bank came under Israeli military fire, attracting international condemnation.
Netanyahu: Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar likely killed
World News // 18 hours ago
Netanyahu: Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar likely killed
May 21 (UPI) -- Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar likely was killed by Israel Defense Forces last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters on Wednesday.
Palestinian, Lebanese leaders agree on disarming Palestinian factions
World News // 20 hours ago
Palestinian, Lebanese leaders agree on disarming Palestinian factions
BEIRUT, Lebanon, May 21 (UPI) -- The Lebanese and Palestinian presidents agreed Wednesday to support Beirut's efforts to enforce the state's monopoly on weapons by disarming Palestinian factions, among other pacts.
Aide to former Ukrainian president shot dead at school in Spain
World News // 21 hours ago
Aide to former Ukrainian president shot dead at school in Spain
May 21 (UPI) -- Andriy Portnov, an ex-Ukrainian politician and formerly top aide to former President Viktor Yanukovych, was shot dead Wednesday in Spain outside an elite international school.
Pope Leo XIV calls for aid to Gaza, end to war
World News // 23 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV calls for aid to Gaza, end to war
May 21 (UPI) -- Newly inaugurated Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday made an appeal to end hostility in Gaza and called for humanitarian aid to enter the war-torn territory with reports suggesting a worsening outlook.
Japanese farm minister resigns after saying he never had to buy rice
World News // 1 day ago
Japanese farm minister resigns after saying he never had to buy rice
May 21 (UPI) -- Japanese Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, or Farms Taki Eto resigned Wednesday after his comments over the price of rice led to a national backlash.
Russian missile strike kills 6 Ukraine national guardsmen, injures 10
World News // 1 day ago
Russian missile strike kills 6 Ukraine national guardsmen, injures 10
May 21 (UPI) -- Six Ukrainian troops were killed and at least 10 injured in a Russian missile strike as they practised at a firing range in the eastern Sumy region.

Trending Stories

Delta flight engine lacked oil when making emergency landing
Delta flight engine lacked oil when making emergency landing
Netanyahu: Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar likely killed
Netanyahu: Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar likely killed
North Korean warship has 'serious accident' at launch
North Korean warship has 'serious accident' at launch
N.Y. manhunt follow-up: Ex-trooper admits to shooting himself, faking crime scene
N.Y. manhunt follow-up: Ex-trooper admits to shooting himself, faking crime scene
In Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial, personal assistant given immunity to testify
In Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial, personal assistant given immunity to testify

Follow Us