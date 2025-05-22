Trending
World News
May 22, 2025 / 3:34 AM

Foreign delegation comes under Israeli fire in occupied West Bank

By Darryl Coote
Share with X

May 22 (UPI) -- A group of foreign delegations visiting the occupied West Bank came under Israeli military fire, attracting international condemnation.

Diplomats from at least 20 countries, along with U.N. staff, were on an official visit to the occupied West Bank on Wednesday to inspect the humanitarian conditions around the Jenin refugee camp when Israeli soldiers fired rounds into the air.

According to the United Nations, the tour was approved by Israel and hosted by the Palestinian Authority, which accused the Israel Defense Forces of having "deliberately targeted" the delegation in what it described as "an unlawful act" that breaches international law and principles of diplomatic relations enshrined in the Vienna Convention.

"The targeting of accredited diplomatic representatives -- who enjoy full legal protections and immunities under international law -- reflects the systematic contempt of the Israeli occupation for the norms and obligations governing inter-state relations and underscores the deeply entrenched impunity with which it continues to operate," the Palestinian Authority's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territory of the West Bank and the establishment of settlements there are widely viewed as illegal under international law.

Established in 1953, Jenin is the northernmost refugee camp in the West Bank and is home to some 24,000 Palestinian as of 2023, according to the U.N.

Ronald Friedrich, director of the U.N. relief agency for Palestinian refugees in the West Bank, posted videos of the incident to his X account, showing a large group of reporters, cameramen and apparent diplomats fleeing down a street as gunshots are heard.

He said it is an example of "the lax use of excessive force routinely deployed by Israeli Security Forces in the West Bank," adding that 137 Palestinians have been killed in occupied-related violence so far this year.

The IDF said the delegation had deviated from the previously authorized route and soldiers in the area had fired warning shots "to distance them away."

"The IDF regrets the inconvenience caused," it said in a statement, adding that the diplomats would be updated on the IDF's findings of an initial inquiry into the incident.

Friedrich pushed back at the IDF's characterization of the incident, saying "'warning shots' don't fully capture the severity of today's events."

"This raises serious concerns over the way rules of engagement are applied to unarmed civilians," he said.

Canada, Italy and Spain each summoned the Israeli ambassadors to their countries for clarification.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand of Canada confirmed four of her employees were part of the delgation.

Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada called the shooting "totally unacceptable" during a press conference on Wednesday.

"It's some of many things that are totally unacceptable that's going on in the region," he said.

The incident comes amid growing international pressure on Israel to end its war in Gaza where the humanitarian situation continues to worsen.

On Monday, Britain, Canada and France warned Israel that they would take "concrete actions" if it does not end renewed military operations in Gaza and lift restrictions on humanitarian aid.

The current war in the decades-long conflict between Israel and Hamas began Oct. 7, 2023, when the militant group launched a bloody surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200 people and kidnapping 251 others, of whom 54 are still missing.

Israel has responded with a pounding offensive that has devastated Gaza and killed more than 53,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza ministry of health.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Netanyahu: Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar likely killed
World News // 11 hours ago
Netanyahu: Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar likely killed
May 21 (UPI) -- Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar likely was killed by Israel Defense Forces last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters on Wednesday.
Palestinian, Lebanese leaders agree on disarming Palestinian factions
World News // 14 hours ago
Palestinian, Lebanese leaders agree on disarming Palestinian factions
BEIRUT, Lebanon, May 21 (UPI) -- The Lebanese and Palestinian presidents agreed Wednesday to support Beirut's efforts to enforce the state's monopoly on weapons by disarming Palestinian factions, among other pacts.
Aide to former Ukrainian president shot dead at school in Spain
World News // 15 hours ago
Aide to former Ukrainian president shot dead at school in Spain
May 21 (UPI) -- Andriy Portnov, an ex-Ukrainian politician and formerly top aide to former President Viktor Yanukovych, was shot dead Wednesday in Spain outside an elite international school.
Pope Leo XIV calls for aid to Gaza, end to war
World News // 17 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV calls for aid to Gaza, end to war
May 21 (UPI) -- Newly inaugurated Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday made an appeal to end hostility in Gaza and called for humanitarian aid to enter the war-torn territory with reports suggesting a worsening outlook.
Japanese farm minister resigns after saying he never had to buy rice
World News // 17 hours ago
Japanese farm minister resigns after saying he never had to buy rice
May 21 (UPI) -- Japanese Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, or Farms Taki Eto resigned Wednesday after his comments over the price of rice led to a national backlash.
Russian missile strike kills 6 Ukraine national guardsmen, injures 10
World News // 19 hours ago
Russian missile strike kills 6 Ukraine national guardsmen, injures 10
May 21 (UPI) -- Six Ukrainian troops were killed and at least 10 injured in a Russian missile strike as they practised at a firing range in the eastern Sumy region.
U.N. says desperately needed food, medicines yet to reach people of Gaza
World News // 21 hours ago
U.N. says desperately needed food, medicines yet to reach people of Gaza
May 21 (UPI) -- The United Nations said no aid has reached people in Gaza in dire need of food, water and medical supplies, including baby food, despite dozens of trucks crossing from Israel into the strip after Israel ended its 11-week
North Korean human rights a global issue, speakers tell U.N. General Assembly
World News // 22 hours ago
North Korean human rights a global issue, speakers tell U.N. General Assembly
May 21 (UPI) -- Activists, officials and defectors highlighted human rights violations in North Korea at a high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday, with many directly tying Pyongyang's systemic abuses to its gr
Britain, EU issue sweeping sanctions targeting Russia's shadow fleet of oil tankers
World News // 23 hours ago
Britain, EU issue sweeping sanctions targeting Russia's shadow fleet of oil tankers
May 21 (UPI) -- Britain and the European Union have imposed sweeping sanctions targeting Russia, particularly its shadow fleet of oil tankers, over its war in Ukraine.
EU lifts sanctions on Syria in support of war-torn country's recovery
World News // 1 day ago
EU lifts sanctions on Syria in support of war-torn country's recovery
May 21 (UPI) -- The European Union has announced it is lifting sanctions on Syria to support the civil war-torn country's economic recovery.

Trending Stories

Delta flight engine lacked oil when making emergency landing
Delta flight engine lacked oil when making emergency landing
Netanyahu: Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar likely killed
Netanyahu: Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar likely killed
N.Y. manhunt follow-up: Ex-trooper admits to shooting himself, faking crime scene
N.Y. manhunt follow-up: Ex-trooper admits to shooting himself, faking crime scene
In Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial, personal assistant given immunity to testify
In Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial, personal assistant given immunity to testify
Tensions flare during Trump's meeting with South African president
Tensions flare during Trump's meeting with South African president

Follow Us