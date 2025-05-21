Trending
World News
May 21, 2025 / 4:43 PM

Netanyahu: Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar likely killed

By Mike Heuer
Israeli forces likely killed Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar last week while he was staying at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told media in Jerusalem on Wednesday. Pool Photo by Ronen Zvulun/UPI
May 21 (UPI) -- Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar likely was killed by Israel Defense Forces last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters on Wednesday.

"We eliminated tens of thousands of terrorists," Netanyahu said during a Wednesday evening press conference.

"We eliminated the leaders of the murderers Deif, Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar," Netanyahu added, "and it appears we also eliminated Mohammed Sinwar."

Mohammed Sinwar is the brother of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, whom IDF forces cornered and killed during a training mission in southern Gaza on Oct. 16.

Related

Mohammed Sinwar likely died on May 14 while staying at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, CNN reported.

London-based and Saudi-owned news outlet Asharq Al-Awsat cited two sources that said Mohammed Sinwar's family was notified of his death two days ago, according to The Jerusalem Post.

His likely death makes him the second Sinwar to lead Hamas and the family's third to die due to the war begun when the designated foreign terrorist organization attacked and killed some 1,200 Israeli civilians and kidnapped 250 others on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel is poised to take full control of the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu told media during the Wednesday evening press conference.

"Our forces are seizing more and more territory in Gaza," Netanyahu said. "At the end of the move, all areas of the Strip will be under Israeli security control."

He said Israel is prepared to end the war upon the return of all remaining hostages being held in Gaza.

Ending hostilities also would require Hamas to disarm and overthrow its leadership while President Donald Trump's plan for peace in Gaza is implemented, Netanyahu said.

"Anyone who calls on us to stop the war before these goals are achieved is calling on us to leave Hamas in power," he told reporters.

Netanyahu addressed the media as the IDF continued its Operation Gideon push to eliminate Hamas in Gaza.

"The IDF struck more than 115 terror targets throughout Gaza from the ground, sea and air," the IDF said Wednesday in a post on X.

"The targets included launchers, military structures, tunnels, terrorist cells and additional terrorist infrastructure sites."

Latest Headlines

Palestinian, Lebanese leaders agree on disarming Palestinian factions
World News // 3 hours ago
Palestinian, Lebanese leaders agree on disarming Palestinian factions
BEIRUT, Lebanon, May 21 (UPI) -- The Lebanese and Palestinian presidents agreed Wednesday to support Beirut's efforts to enforce the state's monopoly on weapons by disarming Palestinian factions, among other pacts.
Aide to former Ukrainian president shot dead at school in Spain
World News // 4 hours ago
Aide to former Ukrainian president shot dead at school in Spain
May 21 (UPI) -- Andriy Portnov, an ex-Ukrainian politician and formerly top aide to former President Viktor Yanukovych, was shot dead Wednesday in Spain outside an elite international school.
Pope Leo XIV calls for aid to Gaza, end to war
World News // 6 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV calls for aid to Gaza, end to war
May 21 (UPI) -- Newly inaugurated Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday made an appeal to end hostility in Gaza and called for humanitarian aid to enter the war-torn territory with reports suggesting a worsening outlook.
Japanese farm minister resigns after saying he never had to buy rice
World News // 6 hours ago
Japanese farm minister resigns after saying he never had to buy rice
May 21 (UPI) -- Japanese Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, or Farms Taki Eto resigned Wednesday after his comments over the price of rice led to a national backlash.
Russian missile strike kills 6 Ukraine national guardsmen, injures 10
World News // 8 hours ago
Russian missile strike kills 6 Ukraine national guardsmen, injures 10
May 21 (UPI) -- Six Ukrainian troops were killed and at least 10 injured in a Russian missile strike as they practised at a firing range in the eastern Sumy region.
U.N. says desperately needed food, medicines yet to reach people of Gaza
World News // 10 hours ago
U.N. says desperately needed food, medicines yet to reach people of Gaza
May 21 (UPI) -- The United Nations said no aid has reached people in Gaza in dire need of food, water and medical supplies, including baby food, despite dozens of trucks crossing from Israel into the strip after Israel ended its 11-week
North Korean human rights a global issue, speakers tell U.N. General Assembly
World News // 11 hours ago
North Korean human rights a global issue, speakers tell U.N. General Assembly
May 21 (UPI) -- Activists, officials and defectors highlighted human rights violations in North Korea at a high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday, with many directly tying Pyongyang's systemic abuses to its gr
Britain, EU issue sweeping sanctions targeting Russia's shadow fleet of oil tankers
World News // 12 hours ago
Britain, EU issue sweeping sanctions targeting Russia's shadow fleet of oil tankers
May 21 (UPI) -- Britain and the European Union have imposed sweeping sanctions targeting Russia, particularly its shadow fleet of oil tankers, over its war in Ukraine.
EU lifts sanctions on Syria in support of war-torn country's recovery
World News // 16 hours ago
EU lifts sanctions on Syria in support of war-torn country's recovery
May 21 (UPI) -- The European Union has announced it is lifting sanctions on Syria to support the civil war-torn country's economic recovery.
Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill 2 aides to Mexico City's mayor
World News // 1 day ago
Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill 2 aides to Mexico City's mayor
May 20 (UPI) -- Two men on a motorcycle shot and killed Ximena Guzman and Jose Munoz at the Chabacano Metro station in Mexico City Monday morning before fleeing.

