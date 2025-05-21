Netanyahu: Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar likely killed

May 21 (UPI) -- Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar likely was killed by Israel Defense Forces last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters on Wednesday.

"We eliminated tens of thousands of terrorists," Netanyahu said during a Wednesday evening press conference.

"We eliminated the leaders of the murderers Deif, Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar," Netanyahu added, "and it appears we also eliminated Mohammed Sinwar."

Mohammed Sinwar is the brother of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, whom IDF forces cornered and killed during a training mission in southern Gaza on Oct. 16.

Mohammed Sinwar likely died on May 14 while staying at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, CNN reported.

London-based and Saudi-owned news outlet Asharq Al-Awsat cited two sources that said Mohammed Sinwar's family was notified of his death two days ago, according to The Jerusalem Post.

His likely death makes him the second Sinwar to lead Hamas and the family's third to die due to the war begun when the designated foreign terrorist organization attacked and killed some 1,200 Israeli civilians and kidnapped 250 others on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel is poised to take full control of the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu told media during the Wednesday evening press conference.

"Our forces are seizing more and more territory in Gaza," Netanyahu said. "At the end of the move, all areas of the Strip will be under Israeli security control."

He said Israel is prepared to end the war upon the return of all remaining hostages being held in Gaza.

Ending hostilities also would require Hamas to disarm and overthrow its leadership while President Donald Trump's plan for peace in Gaza is implemented, Netanyahu said.

"Anyone who calls on us to stop the war before these goals are achieved is calling on us to leave Hamas in power," he told reporters.

Netanyahu addressed the media as the IDF continued its Operation Gideon push to eliminate Hamas in Gaza.

"The IDF struck more than 115 terror targets throughout Gaza from the ground, sea and air," the IDF said Wednesday in a post on X.

"The targets included launchers, military structures, tunnels, terrorist cells and additional terrorist infrastructure sites."