Trending
World News
May 21, 2025 / 1:38 AM

EU lifts sanctions on Syria in support of war-torn country's recovery

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
The European Union on Tuesday announced it was lifting sanctions on Syria. File Photo by European Union/ EP/UPI
The European Union on Tuesday announced it was lifting sanctions on Syria. File Photo by European Union/ EP/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- The European Union has announced it is lifting sanctions on Syria to support the civil war-torn country's economic recovery.

The EU's chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, announced the decision by the European Council, which directs the 27-member bloc's political agenda, on Tuesday.

"We want to help the Syrian people rebuild a new, inclusive and peaceful Syria," Kallas, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in a statement.

"The EU has always stood by Syrians throughout the last 14 years -- and will keep doing so."

Related

The 27-member bloc has imposed sanctions against Syria and the former regime of President Bashar al-Assad since at least May 2011, a few months after civil war erupted in the country in March following a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

In December, rebels ousted al-Assad, and Ahmad Sharaa, a former jihadist, was named interim president of Syria.

A statement from the EU said economic sanctions will be removed from Syria but those related to the Assad regime and those based on security grounds, including restrictions on arms and technology that could be used to repress the Syrian people, will remain in place.

"Now is the time for the Syrian people to have the chance to reunite and rebuild a new, inclusive, pluralistic and peaceful Syria free from harmful foreign interference," the EU said.

Syria's foreign ministry said the lifting of sanctions is a "pivotal moment" marking the beginning of a new chapter in Syrian-EU relations.

In a statement, the ministry said the removal of sanctions will open new avenues for engagement and enable Syrians in Europe to participate in the reconstruction and development of their country.

"As we embrace this new phase, the Syrian government stands ready to enhance collaborative ties with European businesses and investors, fostering an environment conducive to economic revitalization and sustainable development," it said.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said the lifting of sanctions was the EU's attempt to make "a fresh start" with Syria and to give the new government "a real chance."

"I would like us to take further steps," he said.

The announcement comes after the United States lifted its sanctions on Syria a week ago.

Latest Headlines

Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill 2 aides to Mexico City's mayor
World News // 12 hours ago
Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill 2 aides to Mexico City's mayor
May 20 (UPI) -- Two men on a motorcycle shot and killed Ximena Guzman and Jose Munoz at the Chabacano Metro station in Mexico City Monday morning before fleeing.
Nicolás Maduro's Venezuela functions as international criminal organization, report finds
World News // 12 hours ago
Nicolás Maduro's Venezuela functions as international criminal organization, report finds
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, May 20 (UPI) -- Nicolás Maduro's regime has transformed Venezuela into an international criminal organization, using state institutions for internal repression, looting national resources and collaboration with organized crime networks.
WHO member states adopt historic agreement to collaborate on pandemic prevention
World News // 14 hours ago
WHO member states adopt historic agreement to collaborate on pandemic prevention
May 20 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization announced Tuesday it has officially adopted the first-ever "Pandemic Agreement," just as the United States said it is leaving the organization.
Study warns of 'catastrophic' sea-level rise even if Paris Climate goals are met
World News // 16 hours ago
Study warns of 'catastrophic' sea-level rise even if Paris Climate goals are met
May 20 (UPI) -- Climate-induced sea level rise will see hundreds of millions of people forced to flee inland from coastal communities, even if the rise in the global temperature stays within the Paris Climate Agreement target.
Honda to cut back on EV investment due to dissatisfaction in the market
World News // 17 hours ago
Honda to cut back on EV investment due to dissatisfaction in the market
May 20 (UPI) -- The Honda Motor Company announced Tuesday it will cut back on its previous investment plan for electric vehicle technology in response to its disappointment in the growth of the EV market.
At least six people injured in Russian strikes on central, northern and eastern Ukraine
World News // 19 hours ago
At least six people injured in Russian strikes on central, northern and eastern Ukraine
May 20 (UPI) -- Russian strikes against targets across central and eastern Ukraine overnight injured at least six people, five of them passengers on a bus hit in the southern city of Kherson.
South Korea to hold trade talks with the U.S. this week over tariff concerns
World News // 21 hours ago
South Korea to hold trade talks with the U.S. this week over tariff concerns
SEOUL, May 20 (UPI) -- South Korea sent a delegation to Washington to hold a second round of technical discussions this week over the Trump administration's proposed "reciprocal" tariffs, Seoul's Trade Ministry said Tuesday.
Police arrest third suspect linked to fire set at PM Keir Starmer's London property
World News // 23 hours ago
Police arrest third suspect linked to fire set at PM Keir Starmer's London property
May 20 (UPI) -- Authorities in Britain have arrested a third suspect in connection with a fire set at a home owned by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Lithuania accuses Belarus of large-scale smuggling scheme in ICJ case
World News // 1 day ago
Lithuania accuses Belarus of large-scale smuggling scheme in ICJ case
May 20 (UPI) -- Lithuania on Monday filed a case against Belarus in the International Court of Justice, accusing its southern neighbor of facilitating a large-scale smuggling scheme. 
Britain, Canada, France warn Israel of sanctions over renewed fighting in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Britain, Canada, France warn Israel of sanctions over renewed fighting in Gaza
May 19 (UPI) -- Britain, Canada and France on Monday warned Israel that they will pursue "concrete actions" if it does not end renewed military operations in Gaza and lift restrictions on humanitarian aid.

Trending Stories

U.S. agents in Houston confiscate fake Apple devices valued at more than $7M
U.S. agents in Houston confiscate fake Apple devices valued at more than $7M
Nonpartisan CBO says Trump's GOP tax bill will add nearly $4 trillion to U.S. debt
Nonpartisan CBO says Trump's GOP tax bill will add nearly $4 trillion to U.S. debt
Keel laid for future guided-missile destroyer USS Quentin Walsh
Keel laid for future guided-missile destroyer USS Quentin Walsh
Maine House speaker can't stop lawmaker from voting, Supreme Court says
Maine House speaker can't stop lawmaker from voting, Supreme Court says
Study warns of 'catastrophic' sea-level rise even if Paris Climate goals are met
Study warns of 'catastrophic' sea-level rise even if Paris Climate goals are met

Follow Us