EU lifts sanctions on Syria in support of war-torn country's recovery

May 21 (UPI) -- The European Union has announced it is lifting sanctions on Syria to support the civil war-torn country's economic recovery.

The EU's chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, announced the decision by the European Council, which directs the 27-member bloc's political agenda, on Tuesday.

"We want to help the Syrian people rebuild a new, inclusive and peaceful Syria," Kallas, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in a statement.

"The EU has always stood by Syrians throughout the last 14 years -- and will keep doing so."

The 27-member bloc has imposed sanctions against Syria and the former regime of President Bashar al-Assad since at least May 2011, a few months after civil war erupted in the country in March following a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

In December, rebels ousted al-Assad, and Ahmad Sharaa, a former jihadist, was named interim president of Syria.

A statement from the EU said economic sanctions will be removed from Syria but those related to the Assad regime and those based on security grounds, including restrictions on arms and technology that could be used to repress the Syrian people, will remain in place.

"Now is the time for the Syrian people to have the chance to reunite and rebuild a new, inclusive, pluralistic and peaceful Syria free from harmful foreign interference," the EU said.

Syria's foreign ministry said the lifting of sanctions is a "pivotal moment" marking the beginning of a new chapter in Syrian-EU relations.

In a statement, the ministry said the removal of sanctions will open new avenues for engagement and enable Syrians in Europe to participate in the reconstruction and development of their country.

"As we embrace this new phase, the Syrian government stands ready to enhance collaborative ties with European businesses and investors, fostering an environment conducive to economic revitalization and sustainable development," it said.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said the lifting of sanctions was the EU's attempt to make "a fresh start" with Syria and to give the new government "a real chance."

"I would like us to take further steps," he said.

The announcement comes after the United States lifted its sanctions on Syria a week ago.