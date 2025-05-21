Trending
World News
May 21, 2025 / 9:25 AM

Russian missile strike kills 6 Ukraine national guardsmen, injures 10

By Paul Godfrey
Ukrainian national guard personnel in training at a military base near Kyiv. File photo by Ivan Vakolenko/UPI
May 21 (UPI) -- Six Ukrainian troops were killed and at least 10 injured in a Russian missile strike as they practiced at a firing range in the northeastern Sumy region, Ukraine's National Guard said.

The commander of the unit was suspended following Tuesday's attack pending an investigation, with commanders and prosecutors to determine whether any crime had been committed after completion of the probe, the National Guard said on its social media account.

"Within the scope of the investigation, a legal assessment will be given to the actions of all persons who adopted the relevant decisions," said the National Guard, noting that its commanders had drawn up action-plans and signposted rules for dealing with the threat from air strikes, including banning too many personnel from gathering in a single location.

The National Guard did not give the location of the military facility, but the Sumy regional military administration said it was in Shostka, about 45 miles from the border with Russia's Kursk region.

The Ukrainian Air Force issued a warning about the threat of Russian aerial strikes covering Ukraine's northeast, but it was unclear if the alert was given before or after the missile strike.

Russia's state-run TASS news agency confirmed what it said was a special forces training ground had been hit with an Iskander short-range ballistic missile, but claimed the death toll was much higher, with as many as 70 killed.

The BBC said it had seen a video that the Russian Defense Ministry said was of the blast from an Iskander missile engulfing dozens of soldiers in a wooded area. However, the BBC stressed that it was unable to verify that the footage was genuine.

In September, at least 50 troops were killed and more than 250 injured when two Russian missiles struck a military base in the central city of Poltava.

Tuesday's attack came amid criticism of Ukraine military brass with at least one field commander accusing the leadership of issuing "moronic" orders and mistakes that had caused unwarranted losses.

Ukraine's general staff had earlier claimed Ukraine's nine-month-long incursion into Kursk was relieving pressure on its other frontlines by drawing away elite Russian units to try to contain its forces' advance into Russian territory and that it had prevented Russia from establishing a buffer zone in Sumy.

In fact, Russia's advance into eastern Ukraine continues to inch forward despite fierce resistance from Ukrainian forces, particularly in the Donetsk region.

