U.N. says desperately needed food aid, medicines, yet to reach people of Gaza

May 21 (UPI) -- The United Nations said no aid has reached people in Gaza in dire need of food and medical supplies, including baby food, despite dozens of trucks crossing from Israel into the strip after Israel ended its 11-week blockade.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told a press briefing in New York on Tuesday afternoon that none of the trucks Israel said had been allowed in during the day had gotten beyond a staging area on the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom border crossing at the southeastern corner of the strip as Israeli authorities had not permitted U.N. staff on the ground to collect the aid.

He said U.N. humanitarian teams were sending in baby food, flour, medicines and nutrition supplies and other basic items through the Israeli border fence to the Palestinian side that needed to be distributed as a matter of urgency, "as we need much, much more to cross."

"The Israeli authorities are requiring us to offload supplies on the Palestinian side of Kerem Shalom crossing and reload them separately once they secure our teams' access from inside the Gaza Strip. Only then are we able to bring any supplies closer to where people in need are sheltering," Dujarric said.

He said one U.N. team had to wait "several hours" for Israel to clear access to the Kerem Shalom area for nutrition supplies to be collected, but they weren't able to bring them back to their warehouse.

"They were able to get into the area, but given the lateness of the hour, they were not able to bring the trucks out," Dujarric said, explaining all movement needed clearance from Israel Defense Forces, routes needed to be agreed, and U.N. staff needed to ensure the general area was safe and contend with perilous, congested roads.

"We're obviously thankful that some aid is getting in, but there are a lot of hurdles to cross and we haven't been able to cross. Our colleagues have not been able to cross all those hurdles to get aid to where it's actually needed," said Dujarric.

He said even if the aid got through, it was "only a drop in the ocean" of what was required for the massive scale of the operation to meet humanitarian needs.

"The deprivation we are seeing in Gaza is the result of ongoing bombardments and blockade and recurrent displacement," said Dujarric.

Israeli Prime Minister announced Sunday the aid blockade would be lifted immediately after coming under intense pressure from the international community amid warnings of an imminent famine, with Israel saying 93 aid trucks entered Gaza on Tuesday, up from five on Monday.

However, Netanyahu's insistence Israel would allow only "a basic amount of food" to reach the population of Gaza prompted Britain on Tuesday to suspend negotiations with Israel on a trade agreement, slap new sanctions on West Bank settlers and Foreign Minister David Lammy to summon the Israeli ambassador to the Home Office.

"Humanitarian aid needs to get in at pace," Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Parliament.

"We're horrified by the escalation from Israel. We repeat our demand for a cease-fire as the only way to free the hostages. We repeat our opposition to settlements in the West Bank, and we repeat our demand to massively scale up humanitarian assistance into Gaza," he said.

Israel hit back, saying the trade talks were already moribund and that Starmer's administration was only hurting Britain with its actions and reminded Britain it was no longer in charge.

"The agreement would serve the mutual benefit of both countries. If, due to anti-Israel obsession and domestic political considerations, the British government is willing to harm the British economy -- that is its own prerogative," Foreign Ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein wrote in a post on X.

He called the sanctions against West Bank settlers "unjustified and regrettable," especially in the light of a deadly attack on a pregnant woman that had left her unborn child fighting for its life.

"The British Mandate ended exactly 77 years ago. External pressure will not divert Israel from its path in defending its existence and security against enemies who seek its destruction," Marmorstein said.

The Mandate for Palestine was authorization granted to Britain in 1920 by the League of Nations, the forerunner to the United Nations, to administer then-Palestine in the wake of World War 1, which lasted until May 1948 when Israelis declared independence and the creation of the State of Israel.

The measures from London came a day after Britain, Canada and France on Monday issued a strongly worded rebuke warning Israel of "concrete actions" if it did not halt a major new military offensive in Gaza and lift restrictions on humanitarian aid entering the strip.

They also called on Hamas to "release immediately the remaining hostages they have so cruelly held since October 7, 2023."