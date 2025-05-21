Trending
World News
May 21, 2025 / 10:55 AM

Japanese farm minister resigns after saying he never had to buy rice

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Japan's Farm Minister resigned Wednesday after backlash over publicly stating he has never had to buy rice. Photo by Jiji Press/EPA-EFE
Japan's Farm Minister resigned Wednesday after backlash over publicly stating he has never had to buy rice. Photo by Jiji Press/EPA-EFE

May 21 (UPI) -- Japanese Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, or Farms Taki Eto resigned Wednesday after his comments over the price of rice led to a national backlash.

Eto wrote on his website that he submitted his resignation to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who accepted.

"My remarks were extremely inappropriate at a time when the public is suffering greatly from the rising prices of rice, and for that I offer my sincere apologies," Eto.

Eto made the comments Sunday a weekend fundraising event, where during a speech he said he had never bought rice, as he receives so much from his supporters.

Related

"I have enough rice at home I could open up a store and sell it," he said.

He later said the comment was made in jest, but retracted it and admitted that the joke was "too far."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service reported in March that rice "prices have continued to spike and are almost 80% higher in January 2025 than one year ago."

The Farm Ministry responded to the price of rice with the release of 300,000 tons of reserved rice through July. The government had already released 321,000 tons of rice between March and April as rice prices have risen dramatically in 2025.

Ishiba reportedly chastised Eto on Monday, but on Tuesday the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan made an agreement with four other opposition parties to insist Eto resign, and to together submit a no-confidence motion against him.

Representative Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the CDP, said Wednesday that Eto's comments "showed no consideration for the people's lives, who are suffering as rice prices soar, and they rubbed the public the wrong way," and that Eto in his opinion "shows no sense of crisis about the current situation," and is "not fit to be a minister."

Latest Headlines

Pope Leo XIV calls for aid to Gaza, end to war
World News // 23 minutes ago
Pope Leo XIV calls for aid to Gaza, end to war
May 21 (UPI) -- Newly inaugurated Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday made an appeal to end hostility in Gaza and called for humanitarian aid to enter the war-torn territory with reports suggesting a worsening outlook.
Russian missile strike kills 6 Ukraine national guardsmen, injures 10
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian missile strike kills 6 Ukraine national guardsmen, injures 10
May 21 (UPI) -- Six Ukrainian troops were killed and at least 10 injured in a Russian missile strike as they practised at a firing range in the eastern Sumy region.
U.N. says desperately needed food, medicines yet to reach people of Gaza
World News // 4 hours ago
U.N. says desperately needed food, medicines yet to reach people of Gaza
May 21 (UPI) -- The United Nations said no aid has reached people in Gaza in dire need of food, water and medical supplies, including baby food, despite dozens of trucks crossing from Israel into the strip after Israel ended its 11-week
North Korean human rights a global issue, speakers tell U.N. General Assembly
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korean human rights a global issue, speakers tell U.N. General Assembly
May 21 (UPI) -- Activists, officials and defectors highlighted human rights violations in North Korea at a high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday, with many directly tying Pyongyang's systemic abuses to its gr
Britain, EU issue sweeping sanctions targeting Russia's shadow fleet of oil tankers
World News // 6 hours ago
Britain, EU issue sweeping sanctions targeting Russia's shadow fleet of oil tankers
May 21 (UPI) -- Britain and the European Union have imposed sweeping sanctions targeting Russia, particularly its shadow fleet of oil tankers, over its war in Ukraine.
EU lifts sanctions on Syria in support of war-torn country's recovery
World News // 10 hours ago
EU lifts sanctions on Syria in support of war-torn country's recovery
May 21 (UPI) -- The European Union has announced it is lifting sanctions on Syria to support the civil war-torn country's economic recovery.
Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill 2 aides to Mexico City's mayor
World News // 21 hours ago
Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill 2 aides to Mexico City's mayor
May 20 (UPI) -- Two men on a motorcycle shot and killed Ximena Guzman and Jose Munoz at the Chabacano Metro station in Mexico City Monday morning before fleeing.
Nicolás Maduro's Venezuela functions as international criminal organization, report finds
World News // 21 hours ago
Nicolás Maduro's Venezuela functions as international criminal organization, report finds
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, May 20 (UPI) -- Nicolás Maduro's regime has transformed Venezuela into an international criminal organization, using state institutions for internal repression, looting national resources and collaboration with organized crime networks.
WHO member states adopt historic agreement to collaborate on pandemic prevention
World News // 23 hours ago
WHO member states adopt historic agreement to collaborate on pandemic prevention
May 20 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization announced Tuesday it has officially adopted the first-ever "Pandemic Agreement," just as the United States said it is leaving the organization.
Study warns of 'catastrophic' sea-level rise even if Paris Climate goals are met
World News // 1 day ago
Study warns of 'catastrophic' sea-level rise even if Paris Climate goals are met
May 20 (UPI) -- Climate-induced sea level rise will see hundreds of millions of people forced to flee inland from coastal communities, even if the rise in the global temperature stays within the Paris Climate Agreement target.

Trending Stories

U.S. agents in Houston confiscate fake Apple devices valued at more than $7M
U.S. agents in Houston confiscate fake Apple devices valued at more than $7M
Nonpartisan CBO says Trump's GOP tax bill will add nearly $4 trillion to U.S. debt
Nonpartisan CBO says Trump's GOP tax bill will add nearly $4 trillion to U.S. debt
Maine House speaker can't stop lawmaker from voting, Supreme Court says
Maine House speaker can't stop lawmaker from voting, Supreme Court says
Keel laid for future guided-missile destroyer USS Quentin Walsh
Keel laid for future guided-missile destroyer USS Quentin Walsh
Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill 2 aides to Mexico City's mayor
Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill 2 aides to Mexico City's mayor

Follow Us