Trending
World News
May 20, 2025 / 10:15 AM

Study warns of 'catastrophic' sea-level rise even if Paris Climate goals are met

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
A May 2005 NASA image of the ocean break-off point of the Helheim Glacier in southeast Greenland, one of two major ice-sheets that a new study published Tuesday warns is in danger of rapid retreat with the meltwater causing sea level rise that will threaten tens of millions of coastal dwellers around the world. File photo by UPI/NASA/Wallops
A May 2005 NASA image of the ocean break-off point of the Helheim Glacier in southeast Greenland, one of two major ice-sheets that a new study published Tuesday warns is in danger of rapid retreat with the meltwater causing sea level rise that will threaten tens of millions of coastal dwellers around the world. File photo by UPI/NASA/Wallops | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Rising sea levels caused by man-made climate change will see hundreds of millions of people forced to flee inland from coasts even if the rise in the global temperature stays within the 1.5 degrees Celsius target of the Paris Climate Agreement, a British and American team of scientists said Tuesday.

With an estimated 1 billion people around the world living less than 33 feet above sea level and around 230 million at 3 feet 3 inches or less, even 8 inches of rise by 2050 would result in average global flood losses of $1 trillion or more a year for the world's 136 largest coastal cities, according to their study published in the Communications, Earth and Environment journal.

The scientists from the universities of Durham, Bristol, Wisconsin-Madison and Massachusetts Amherst synthesized multiple lines of evidence to show that a 1.5 degrees Celsius would result in unmanagable sea level rise and that even if it remained at the current 1.2 degrees Celsius of heating a rise of several meters could be expected in the coming centuries.

With the melting ice sheets of Greenland and Antarctica now exceeding thermal expansion of the oceans as the main driver, that level of sea rise would cause extensive loss and damage to coastal populations and make adaptation measures, which have long lead times, more challenging to implement.

Analysis of previous periods when the Earth was in a warming phase, recent audits of ice-sheet mass and numerical modeling indicate that even current temperatures could "trigger rapid ice sheet retreat" that would push to the limit any mitigation from adaptation measures.

Even the current 1.2 degrees Celsius of warming might generate "high" rates of sea level rise -- categorized as greater than 0.4 of an inch a year -- sufficient to create problems that would be very difficult to adapt to.

A cooler global mean temperature was therefore imperative to maintain ice sheet equilibrium because a rapid collapse of one or more ice sheets would result in a sea level rise of several meters with "catastrophic consequences for humanity."

"To avoid this requires a global mean temperature that is cooler than present and which we hypothesise to be at or below 1 degree Celsius above pre-industrial, which is similar to the 1980s when ice when ice sheets were broadly in balance, but further work is urgently required to more precisely determine a 'safe limit' for ice sheets," said the study.

The scientists said some of the worst impacts could be avoided by cutting carbon emissions to rapidly reduce global mean temperatures to below +1.5 degrees Celsius, which the average surface air temperature reached in 2024 for the first time.

However, the study found that even overshooting temperature thresholds temporarily could result in sea level rises of several meters, referencing another piece of research that found that even under a "net zero" emissions scenario sea level rise in the year 2300 would be 1.6 inches higher for each decade the the temperature stays above 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Honda to cut back on EV investment due to dissatisfaction in the market
World News // 2 hours ago
Honda to cut back on EV investment due to dissatisfaction in the market
May 20 (UPI) -- The Honda Motor Company announced Tuesday it will cut back on its previous investment plan for electric vehicle technology in response to its disappointment in the growth of the EV market.
At least six people injured in Russian strikes on central, northern and eastern Ukraine
World News // 3 hours ago
At least six people injured in Russian strikes on central, northern and eastern Ukraine
May 20 (UPI) -- Russian strikes against targets across central and eastern Ukraine overnight injured at least six people, five of them passengers on a bus hit in the southern city of Kherson.
South Korea to hold trade talks with the U.S. this week over tariff concerns
World News // 5 hours ago
South Korea to hold trade talks with the U.S. this week over tariff concerns
SEOUL, May 20 (UPI) -- South Korea sent a delegation to Washington to hold a second round of technical discussions this week over the Trump administration's proposed "reciprocal" tariffs, Seoul's Trade Ministry said Tuesday.
Police arrest third suspect linked to fire set at PM Keir Starmer's London property
World News // 8 hours ago
Police arrest third suspect linked to fire set at PM Keir Starmer's London property
May 20 (UPI) -- Authorities in Britain have arrested a third suspect in connection with a fire set at a home owned by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Lithuania accuses Belarus of large-scale smuggling scheme in ICJ case
World News // 10 hours ago
Lithuania accuses Belarus of large-scale smuggling scheme in ICJ case
May 20 (UPI) -- Lithuania on Monday filed a case against Belarus in the International Court of Justice, accusing its southern neighbor of facilitating a large-scale smuggling scheme. 
Britain, Canada, France warn Israel of sanctions over renewed fighting in Gaza
World News // 12 hours ago
Britain, Canada, France warn Israel of sanctions over renewed fighting in Gaza
May 19 (UPI) -- Britain, Canada and France on Monday warned Israel that they will pursue "concrete actions" if it does not end renewed military operations in Gaza and lift restrictions on humanitarian aid.
Against backdrop of housing affordability problem, Spain orders Airbnb to block thousands of listings
World News // 21 hours ago
Against backdrop of housing affordability problem, Spain orders Airbnb to block thousands of listings
May 19 (UPI) -- Spain announced Monday it has ordered Airbnb to block tens of thousands of illegal listings from its platform.
Russia adds Amnesty International to 'undesirable' list
World News // 23 hours ago
Russia adds Amnesty International to 'undesirable' list
May 19 (UPI) -- The Russian government announced Monday that the nonprofit Amnesty International is no longer welcome within its borders.
Top Asian private equity fund chief hit with foreign travel ban: reports
World News // 23 hours ago
Top Asian private equity fund chief hit with foreign travel ban: reports
SEOUL, May 19 (UPI) -- South Korean prosecutors have reportedly banned MBK Partners Chairman Michael Byungju Kim from leaving the country as part of an investigation into the so-called Home Plus bond scandal.
Netanyahu says latest Gaza military offensive making progress toward 'full control'
World News // 1 day ago
Netanyahu says latest Gaza military offensive making progress toward 'full control'
May 19 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that a four-day-old military ground offensive in Gaza was succeeding in bringing Israel closer to controlling the Palestinian enclave.

Trending Stories

Fourth of 10th escaped inmates from New Orleans jail apprehended
Fourth of 10th escaped inmates from New Orleans jail apprehended
Trump awards first-ever Medals of Sacrifice to fallen law enforcement officers
Trump awards first-ever Medals of Sacrifice to fallen law enforcement officers
CBS News president resigns over internal feud amid Trump lawsuit
CBS News president resigns over internal feud amid Trump lawsuit
U.S. markets drop after Moody's downgrade
U.S. markets drop after Moody's downgrade
'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams reveals he is dying from same cancer as Biden
'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams reveals he is dying from same cancer as Biden

Follow Us