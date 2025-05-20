Trending
May 20, 2025 / 2:21 PM

Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill 2 aides to Mexico City's mayor

By Mike Heuer
Forensic experts work in the area where Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada's private secretary was murdered on a main avenue in Mexico City on Tuesday. Photo by Madla Hartz/EPA-EFE
May 20 (UPI) -- Two men on a motorcycle shot and killed Ximena Guzman and Jose Munoz at the Chabacano Metro station in Mexico City Tuesday morning before fleeing. Guzman was the private secretary for Mexico City Mayor Clara Braguda. Munoz was an adviser to Braguda.

After the shootings, one of the men left on foot and entered the metro transport system while the other fled on the motorcycle, El Universal reported.

First responders found Munoz's body on the road and Guzman dead inside a black Audi.

Both were traveling in the same car when the gunmen opened fire.

Witnesses said the pair were targeted, but a motive is not known yet.

The shootings occurred shortly before 8 a.m. local time at the intersection of Calzada de Tlalpan and Napoleon Street in the Moderna neighborhood of the Benito Juarez borough, Mexico News Daily reported.

Mexico City's Security Ministry and Attorney General's Office are investigating the attack, with the help of the Mexican government.

Brugada was elected Mexico City's mayor in October and expressed her "deep sadness" in a Mexico City government statement.

Video footage obtained from nearby surveillance cameras is being analyzed to identify the suspects, according to the statement.

"There won't be impunity," the statement says. "The culprits will be arrested and they must face justice."

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum told media the federal government will "get to the bottom of this situation" while providing "unconditional support" for Brugada.

She said Munoz and Guzman had worked with Mexico's National Regeneration Movement, which commonly is referred to as the Morena party and controls the Mexican government.

Sheinbaum recently rejected President Donald Trump's offer to deploy U.S. troops to help fight drug cartels.

Morena party mayoral candidate Yesenia Lara Gutierrez was shot and killed along with four others during a campaign rally in Veracruz on May 11. Three others were wounded.

Gutierrez was a mayoral candidate for Texistepec in Mexico's June 1 general election.

