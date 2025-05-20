Trending
World News
May 20, 2025 / 12:36 AM

Lithuania accuses Belarus of large-scale smuggling scheme in ICJ case

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Lithuania on Monday filed a case with the International Court of Justice, pictured here in January 2024, accusing Belarus of a large-scale smuggling scheme. File Photo by International justice of Court/ UPI
Lithuania on Monday filed a case with the International Court of Justice, pictured here in January 2024, accusing Belarus of a large-scale smuggling scheme. File Photo by International justice of Court/ UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Lithuania on Monday filed a case against Belarus in the International Court of Justice, accusing its southern neighbor of facilitating a large-scale smuggling scheme.

The filing initiates legal proceedings against Belarus in the World Court, based in The Hague.

"We are taking this case to the International Court of Justice to send a clear message: no state can use vulnerable people as political pawns without facing consequences under international law," Lithuanian Justice Minister Rimantas Mockus said in a statement.

Lithuania specifically accused Belarus of violating the United Nations Protocol Against the Smuggling of Migrants by Land, Sea and Air, which was adopted in 2000, to supplement the U.N. Convention against Transnational Organized Crime.

Related

According to the application to the ICJ, the Baltic county accuses Belarus of "facilitating, supporting and enabling" the smuggling of migrants into the country while failing to implement smuggling protection measures at their shared border.

Vilnius also charges Minsk with failing to exchange information about smuggling with Lithuania's border control agencies and neglecting to protect the rights of migrants.

"The smuggling of migrants through Belarus into Lithuania has caused serious harm to Lithuania's sovereignty, security and public order, as well as to the rights and interests of the smuggled migrants themselves, who have been exposed to grave abuses in trying to reach Lithuanian territory," Vilnius said.

"The large-scale smuggling of migrants has also overwhelmed Lithuania's reception facilities and asylum systems, which has heavily affected Lithuania's ability to respond to the migration crisis at the border."

It said it has made "extensive efforts" to address the issue with Belarus, but that Belarus has "refused to engage in constructive and effective dialogue."

Belarus not only continued to deny its responsibility under the U.N. protocol, it said, "but also the facts on the ground underlying those breaches," it said.

Lithuania's foreign ministry said the "unprecedented" flow of migrants from Belarus dates back to at least 2021, and that it has evidence confirming the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko is directly involved in the scheme.

According to the ministry, Belarusian state-owned companies have increased the number of flights from the Middle East and other regions and organized the issuance of visas and accommodations.

It said that when the migrants arrive in Belarus, many are taken to the Lithuanian border by security forces and are forced to cross into the country under what the ministry described as "dangerous and life-threatening conditions."

Lithuania states that the smuggling scheme is an attempt to use migrants to retaliate against Vilnius and the European Union over their rejection of Lukashenko's attacks on democracy and human rights abuses with sanctions.

Belarus has yet to respond to the development.

In December, the European Commission approved member states to adopt measures to country "the weaponization of migration by Russia and Belarus."

It said Eastern EU countries that border both Belarus and Russia are at risk of migrants being used "as a political tool to destabilize our societies."

Latest Headlines

Britain, Canada, France warn Israel of sanctions over renewed fighting in Gaza
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain, Canada, France warn Israel of sanctions over renewed fighting in Gaza
May 19 (UPI) -- Britain, Canada and France on Monday warned Israel that they will pursue "concrete actions" if it does not end renewed military operations in Gaza and lift restrictions on humanitarian aid.
Against backdrop of housing affordability problem, Spain orders Airbnb to block thousands of listings
World News // 10 hours ago
Against backdrop of housing affordability problem, Spain orders Airbnb to block thousands of listings
May 19 (UPI) -- Spain announced Monday it has ordered Airbnb to block tens of thousands of illegal listings from its platform.
Russia adds Amnesty International to 'undesirable' list
World News // 12 hours ago
Russia adds Amnesty International to 'undesirable' list
May 19 (UPI) -- The Russian government announced Monday that the nonprofit Amnesty International is no longer welcome within its borders.
Top Asian private equity fund chief hit with foreign travel ban: reports
World News // 12 hours ago
Top Asian private equity fund chief hit with foreign travel ban: reports
SEOUL, May 19 (UPI) -- South Korean prosecutors have reportedly banned MBK Partners Chairman Michael Byungju Kim from leaving the country as part of an investigation into the so-called Home Plus bond scandal.
Netanyahu says latest Gaza military offensive making progress toward 'full control'
World News // 14 hours ago
Netanyahu says latest Gaza military offensive making progress toward 'full control'
May 19 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that a four-day-old military ground offensive in Gaza was succeeding in bringing Israel closer to controlling the Palestinian enclave.
Ukraine says it destroyed Russian radar in drone attack
World News // 15 hours ago
Ukraine says it destroyed Russian radar in drone attack
May 19 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military said Monday that the Security Service of Ukraine attacked a Russian facility in the Black Sea with the use of drones.
Britain-EU bury Brexit hatchet with major agreement on trade and security
World News // 15 hours ago
Britain-EU bury Brexit hatchet with major agreement on trade and security
May 19 (UPI) -- Britain and the EU will ink a new security and trade deal allowing access to European security databases, defense contracts and the EU food market in return for some youth free-movement and rights to fish British waters.
Pro-EU centrist Nicusor Dan wins Romania's presidential election
World News // 23 hours ago
Pro-EU centrist Nicusor Dan wins Romania's presidential election
May 19 (UPI) -- The Pro-European Union centrist mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, has claimed victory in Romania's presidential run-off election over far-right nationalist candidate George Simion, who has conceded defeat.
Netanyahu approves immediate humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Netanyahu approves immediate humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza
May 18 (UPI) -- Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday night allowed the immediate resumption of humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, for Palestinians in Gaza.
Hamas leader's body found as peace talks with Israel pick back up
World News // 1 day ago
Hamas leader's body found as peace talks with Israel pick back up
May 18 (UPI) -- Israel reported Sunday it found the body of Hamas' de facto leader, Muhammad Sinwar, in a tunnel in Khan Younis after he was killed in a series of airstrikes last week.

Trending Stories

Fourth of 10th escaped inmates from New Orleans jail apprehended
Fourth of 10th escaped inmates from New Orleans jail apprehended
Ukraine says it destroyed Russian radar in drone attack
Ukraine says it destroyed Russian radar in drone attack
CBS News president resigns over internal feud amid Trump lawsuit
CBS News president resigns over internal feud amid Trump lawsuit
U.S. markets drop after Moody's downgrade
U.S. markets drop after Moody's downgrade
2 dead, child missing after train hits pedestrians in northern Ohio
2 dead, child missing after train hits pedestrians in northern Ohio

Follow Us