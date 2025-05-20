Lithuania accuses Belarus of large-scale smuggling scheme in ICJ case

May 20 (UPI) -- Lithuania on Monday filed a case against Belarus in the International Court of Justice, accusing its southern neighbor of facilitating a large-scale smuggling scheme.

The filing initiates legal proceedings against Belarus in the World Court, based in The Hague.

"We are taking this case to the International Court of Justice to send a clear message: no state can use vulnerable people as political pawns without facing consequences under international law," Lithuanian Justice Minister Rimantas Mockus said in a statement.

Lithuania specifically accused Belarus of violating the United Nations Protocol Against the Smuggling of Migrants by Land, Sea and Air, which was adopted in 2000, to supplement the U.N. Convention against Transnational Organized Crime.

According to the application to the ICJ, the Baltic county accuses Belarus of "facilitating, supporting and enabling" the smuggling of migrants into the country while failing to implement smuggling protection measures at their shared border.

Vilnius also charges Minsk with failing to exchange information about smuggling with Lithuania's border control agencies and neglecting to protect the rights of migrants.

"The smuggling of migrants through Belarus into Lithuania has caused serious harm to Lithuania's sovereignty, security and public order, as well as to the rights and interests of the smuggled migrants themselves, who have been exposed to grave abuses in trying to reach Lithuanian territory," Vilnius said.

"The large-scale smuggling of migrants has also overwhelmed Lithuania's reception facilities and asylum systems, which has heavily affected Lithuania's ability to respond to the migration crisis at the border."

It said it has made "extensive efforts" to address the issue with Belarus, but that Belarus has "refused to engage in constructive and effective dialogue."

Belarus not only continued to deny its responsibility under the U.N. protocol, it said, "but also the facts on the ground underlying those breaches," it said.

Lithuania's foreign ministry said the "unprecedented" flow of migrants from Belarus dates back to at least 2021, and that it has evidence confirming the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko is directly involved in the scheme.

According to the ministry, Belarusian state-owned companies have increased the number of flights from the Middle East and other regions and organized the issuance of visas and accommodations.

It said that when the migrants arrive in Belarus, many are taken to the Lithuanian border by security forces and are forced to cross into the country under what the ministry described as "dangerous and life-threatening conditions."

Lithuania states that the smuggling scheme is an attempt to use migrants to retaliate against Vilnius and the European Union over their rejection of Lukashenko's attacks on democracy and human rights abuses with sanctions.

Belarus has yet to respond to the development.

In December, the European Commission approved member states to adopt measures to country "the weaponization of migration by Russia and Belarus."

It said Eastern EU countries that border both Belarus and Russia are at risk of migrants being used "as a political tool to destabilize our societies."