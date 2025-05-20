Trending
World News
May 20, 2025 / 8:58 AM

Honda to cut back on EV investment due to dissatisfaction in the market

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Honda on Tuesday announced plans to scale back its investments in electric vehicles. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Honda on Tuesday announced plans to scale back its investments in electric vehicles. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- The Honda Motor Company announced Tuesday it will cut back on its previous investment plan for electric vehicle technology in response to its disappointment in the growth of the EV market.

Honda Global CEO Toshihiro Mibe gave remarks at a press conference in Tokyo where he stressed the company plans to achieve a goal to "achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities" by 2050, and that EVs are the best way to do so, which is why it first made a decision to move toward the "popularization of EVs."

However, he also claimed that there is an increase in "uncertainty" in regard to the EV market, which he says has slowed down due to factors like changes in international trade policies and environmental regulations. As a result, Mibe said that Honda's announced plan for 2024 to invest 10 trillion yen toward electrification of its vehicles will be reduced to seven trillion from now through the fiscal year that ends in March 2021.

This is based on a decision to back off of a plan to establish an EV value chain in Canada and build production plants dedicated to EVs.

Mibe explained that due to the changes to its previous plan, Honda's global EV sales ratio in 2030 is expected to fall below its former target of 30%. However, due to a reportedly high demand for hybrid electric vehicles, or HEVs, Honda is going to make its HEVs that are set to go to market in 2027 a linchpin feature while the interest in EVs is expected to eventually rise.

The intended goal of all these plan changes is to increase its total automobile sales volume by 2030 beyond the current level of 3.6 million units, all on a foundation on a targeted HEV sales figure of 2.2 million units.

Mibe further said that while investments that are set to start in fiscal 2027 will decrease, the company hopes to make over 12 trillion in cash from its motorcycle division and through an increase in HEV sales. He added that despite the investment decrease, it hopes to generate over 1.6 trillion yen for its shareholders.

"Revising its resource allocation by responding to market changes swiftly and flexibly, Honda will establish automobile business that can prepare for the future while also improving profitability," Honda said in a press release that summarized Mibe's statements. "By adding the strong earnings power of its motorcycle business, Honda will pursue further growth even under uncertain market conditions."

As for its EVs and HEVs, Mibe said Honda also plans to upgrade these vehicles with intelligent technologies that will provide stronger advanced driver-assistance systems, or ADAS, that it expects will in turn improve its EV business.

Read More

Latest Headlines

At least six people injured in Russian strikes on central, northern and eastern Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
At least six people injured in Russian strikes on central, northern and eastern Ukraine
May 20 (UPI) -- Russian strikes against targets across central and eastern Ukraine overnight injured at least six people, five of them passengers on a bus hit in the southern city of Kherson.
South Korea to hold trade talks with the U.S. this week over tariff concerns
World News // 4 hours ago
South Korea to hold trade talks with the U.S. this week over tariff concerns
SEOUL, May 20 (UPI) -- South Korea sent a delegation to Washington to hold a second round of technical discussions this week over the Trump administration's proposed "reciprocal" tariffs, Seoul's Trade Ministry said Tuesday.
Police arrest third suspect linked to fire set at PM Keir Starmer's London property
World News // 6 hours ago
Police arrest third suspect linked to fire set at PM Keir Starmer's London property
May 20 (UPI) -- Authorities in Britain have arrested a third suspect in connection with a fire set at a home owned by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Lithuania accuses Belarus of large-scale smuggling scheme in ICJ case
World News // 9 hours ago
Lithuania accuses Belarus of large-scale smuggling scheme in ICJ case
May 20 (UPI) -- Lithuania on Monday filed a case against Belarus in the International Court of Justice, accusing its southern neighbor of facilitating a large-scale smuggling scheme. 
Britain, Canada, France warn Israel of sanctions over renewed fighting in Gaza
World News // 10 hours ago
Britain, Canada, France warn Israel of sanctions over renewed fighting in Gaza
May 19 (UPI) -- Britain, Canada and France on Monday warned Israel that they will pursue "concrete actions" if it does not end renewed military operations in Gaza and lift restrictions on humanitarian aid.
Against backdrop of housing affordability problem, Spain orders Airbnb to block thousands of listings
World News // 20 hours ago
Against backdrop of housing affordability problem, Spain orders Airbnb to block thousands of listings
May 19 (UPI) -- Spain announced Monday it has ordered Airbnb to block tens of thousands of illegal listings from its platform.
Russia adds Amnesty International to 'undesirable' list
World News // 21 hours ago
Russia adds Amnesty International to 'undesirable' list
May 19 (UPI) -- The Russian government announced Monday that the nonprofit Amnesty International is no longer welcome within its borders.
Top Asian private equity fund chief hit with foreign travel ban: reports
World News // 22 hours ago
Top Asian private equity fund chief hit with foreign travel ban: reports
SEOUL, May 19 (UPI) -- South Korean prosecutors have reportedly banned MBK Partners Chairman Michael Byungju Kim from leaving the country as part of an investigation into the so-called Home Plus bond scandal.
Netanyahu says latest Gaza military offensive making progress toward 'full control'
World News // 1 day ago
Netanyahu says latest Gaza military offensive making progress toward 'full control'
May 19 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that a four-day-old military ground offensive in Gaza was succeeding in bringing Israel closer to controlling the Palestinian enclave.
Ukraine says it destroyed Russian radar in drone attack
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine says it destroyed Russian radar in drone attack
May 19 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military said Monday that the Security Service of Ukraine attacked a Russian facility in the Black Sea with the use of drones.

Trending Stories

Fourth of 10th escaped inmates from New Orleans jail apprehended
Fourth of 10th escaped inmates from New Orleans jail apprehended
Trump awards first-ever Medals of Sacrifice to fallen law enforcement officers
Trump awards first-ever Medals of Sacrifice to fallen law enforcement officers
CBS News president resigns over internal feud amid Trump lawsuit
CBS News president resigns over internal feud amid Trump lawsuit
U.S. markets drop after Moody's downgrade
U.S. markets drop after Moody's downgrade
Ukraine says it destroyed Russian radar in drone attack
Ukraine says it destroyed Russian radar in drone attack

Follow Us