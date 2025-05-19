Pro-EU centrist Nicusor Dan wins Romania's presidential election

Nicusor Dan (C), Bucharest mayor and independent presidential candidate supported by the Force of the Right (FD), delivers his speech after the first exit poll results are announced in Cismigiu Park, Bucharest, Romania, on May 18, 2025.. Photo by Bogdan Cristel/EPA-EFE

May 19 (UPI) -- The Pro-European Union centrist mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, has claimed victory in Romania's presidential run-off election over far-right nationalist candidate George Simion, who has conceded defeat.

According to official results, Dan, an independent, won 54.22% of the vote compared to Simion, of the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, who secured 45.78% of the vote.

"It was an unprecedented mobilization, and that is why the victory belongs to each and every one of you," Dan said in a statement on X.

"To every Romanian who went out to vote, made their voice heard and thus fought for what they believe in, for the country they want and wish to live in. Starting tomorrow, we begin the reconstruction of Romania -- a united, HONEST Romania, based on respect for the law and for all people."

Simion vowed, also on X, to "continue our fight for freedom and our great values along with other patriots, sovereignists and conservatives all over the world."

"We may have lost a battle, but we will certainly not lose the war."

According to Romania's Permanent Electoral Authority, nearly 55.6% of all registered voters cast ballots in the contest.

Dan's victory on Sunday comes after Simion was declared the winner of the first round early this month, with nearly 41% of the vote. The run-off election was necessitated as he fell short of the 50% majority needed to win outright.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine congratulated Dan in a statement on X.

"For Ukraine -- as a neighbor and friend -- it is important to have Romania as a reliable partner," Zelensky said. "And we are confident we will. By working together, we can strengthen both our countries and our Europe."

The election comes after a run-off between the pro-Russian nationalist, Calin Georgescu, and centrist Elena Lasconi was canceled in November, just days before ballots were to be cast, over Russia attempting to influence the outcome in Georgescu's favor.

Online on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania warned of a vile disinformation campaign on Telegram, specifically concerning NATO forces in the country in connection with the election.

"Any attempt to associate the activity of the allied forces on the national territory with the political electoral context in Romania constitutes a form of distortion of the truth," it said on Facebook, calling the posts "fake news."