World News
May 19, 2025 / 9:10 AM

Ukraine says it destroyed Russian radar in drone attack

By Ian Stark
May 19 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military said Monday that the Security Service of Ukraine attacked a Russian facility in the Black Sea with the use of drones.

The Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, posted to Telegram Monday that "with the help of surface and air drones,' it destroyed "enemy radars and warehouses" built on gas production platforms.

The post also included a video of the attack that showed the approach of the drones from a drone's point of view before a long-distance view of an explosion on the Russian structure.

"Within one special operation, SBU specialists used two types of drones that demonstrated the effectiveness of paired work," The SBU said.

Related

The assault was carried out by the 13th Main Directorate of the SBU's Military Counter-Intelligence Department and used both aerial and naval drones to target what the Telegram post described as "Russian military infrastructure placed on Ukrainian offshore drilling rigs," known as the Boyko towers.

A Russian Neva radar system, stored supplies and living quarters were reportedly destroyed in the attack.

The attack destroyed a Russian Neva-B radar system used for monitoring aerial and surface activity, as well as supply storage and living quarters on the platform, the SBU reported. Neva-B radar systems can track as many as 200 targets at one time and is intended to warn of incoming attacks on infrastructure.

The SBU purports that through the use of drones, it has so far been able to attack 11 Russian warships and the "Crimean Bridge," a reference to the Kerch Strait Bridge, which linked Crimea to the Russian mainland and was attacked by Ukraine in October of 2022.

"We once again reminded the enemy that [there is no place for Russian rubbish] in the Black Sea," the Security Service of Ukraine added.

Latest Headlines

Britain-EU bury Brexit hatchet with major agreement on trade and security
World News // 36 minutes ago
Britain-EU bury Brexit hatchet with major agreement on trade and security
May 19 (UPI) -- Britain and the EU will ink a new security and trade deal allowing access to European security databases, defense contracts and the EU food market in return for some youth free-movement and rights to fish British waters.
Pro-EU centrist Nicusor Dan wins Romania's presidential election
World News // 8 hours ago
Pro-EU centrist Nicusor Dan wins Romania's presidential election
May 19 (UPI) -- The Pro-European Union centrist mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, has claimed victory in Romania's presidential run-off election over far-right nationalist candidate George Simion, who has conceded defeat.
Netanyahu approves immediate humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza
World News // 11 hours ago
Netanyahu approves immediate humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza
May 18 (UPI) -- Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday night allowed the immediate resumption of humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, for Palestinians in Gaza.
Hamas leader's body found as peace talks with Israel pick back up
World News // 22 hours ago
Hamas leader's body found as peace talks with Israel pick back up
May 18 (UPI) -- Israel reported Sunday it found the body of Hamas' de facto leader, Muhammad Sinwar, in a tunnel in Khan Younis after he was killed in a series of airstrikes last week.
Zelensky, Vance meet against backdrop of first papal mass
World News // 16 hours ago
Zelensky, Vance meet against backdrop of first papal mass
May 18 (UPI) -- Against the backdrop of Pope Leo XIV's first papal mass Sunday, Vice President JD Vance met privately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about achieving a stand down in the war.
Leo XIV promises to serve with 'faith and joy,' calls for unity in first mass
World News // 18 hours ago
Leo XIV promises to serve with 'faith and joy,' calls for unity in first mass
May 18 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV said it is "with fear and trembling" that he will seek to serve all people with "faith and joy" while he was delivering his inaugural homily as pontiff in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Sunday.
Manhunt underway after mass shooting kills 8 in South Africa
World News // 1 day ago
Manhunt underway after mass shooting kills 8 in South Africa
May 17 (UPI) -- A manhunt is underway after an unknown number of shooters entered a tavern in Durban, South Africa, and killed eight people Friday night.
Iranian asylum seekers charged with spying, targeting U.K. journalists
World News // 1 day ago
Iranian asylum seekers charged with spying, targeting U.K. journalists
May 17 (UPI) -- Three Iranian men were charged with National Security Act violations for targeting U.K.-based journalists with "serious violence" during a Saturday court appearance.
Trump to discuss end of 'bloodbath' with Putin, Zelensky
World News // 1 day ago
Trump to discuss end of 'bloodbath' with Putin, Zelensky
May 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump intends to call Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.
Hamas, Israel confirm talks have resumed to end war in Gaza, release hostages
World News // 1 day ago
Hamas, Israel confirm talks have resumed to end war in Gaza, release hostages
May 17 (UPI) -- Hamas and Israel have confirmed that talks to end the war in Gaza and release hostages on both sides resumed Saturday.

Trending Stories

House Budget Committee advances Trump legislative agenda bill
House Budget Committee advances Trump legislative agenda bill
DOJ permits sale of triggers that allow rifles to fire like machine guns
DOJ permits sale of triggers that allow rifles to fire like machine guns
Capital One completes acquisition of Discover
Capital One completes acquisition of Discover
Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive,' but treatable form of prostate cancer
Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive,' but treatable form of prostate cancer
FBI identifies lone fatality in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing as suspect
FBI identifies lone fatality in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing as suspect

