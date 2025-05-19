Ukraine says it destroyed Russian radar in drone attack

May 19 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military said Monday that the Security Service of Ukraine attacked a Russian facility in the Black Sea with the use of drones.

The Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, posted to Telegram Monday that "with the help of surface and air drones,' it destroyed "enemy radars and warehouses" built on gas production platforms.

The post also included a video of the attack that showed the approach of the drones from a drone's point of view before a long-distance view of an explosion on the Russian structure.

"Within one special operation, SBU specialists used two types of drones that demonstrated the effectiveness of paired work," The SBU said.

The assault was carried out by the 13th Main Directorate of the SBU's Military Counter-Intelligence Department and used both aerial and naval drones to target what the Telegram post described as "Russian military infrastructure placed on Ukrainian offshore drilling rigs," known as the Boyko towers.

A Russian Neva radar system, stored supplies and living quarters were reportedly destroyed in the attack.

The attack destroyed a Russian Neva-B radar system used for monitoring aerial and surface activity, as well as supply storage and living quarters on the platform, the SBU reported. Neva-B radar systems can track as many as 200 targets at one time and is intended to warn of incoming attacks on infrastructure.

The SBU purports that through the use of drones, it has so far been able to attack 11 Russian warships and the "Crimean Bridge," a reference to the Kerch Strait Bridge, which linked Crimea to the Russian mainland and was attacked by Ukraine in October of 2022.

"We once again reminded the enemy that [there is no place for Russian rubbish] in the Black Sea," the Security Service of Ukraine added.