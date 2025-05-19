Trending
World News
May 19, 2025 / 1:48 PM

Against backdrop of housing affordability problem, Spain orders Airbnb to block thousands of listings

By Ian Stark
Share with X
The Airbnb logo is seen outside at the Nasdaq Exchange in Times Square in Manhattan in December of 2020. On Monday, Spain announced it had ordered Airbnb to block tens of thousands of illegal listings. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Airbnb logo is seen outside at the Nasdaq Exchange in Times Square in Manhattan in December of 2020. On Monday, Spain announced it had ordered Airbnb to block tens of thousands of illegal listings. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Spain announced Monday it has ordered Airbnb to block tens of thousands of illegal listings from its platform.

The Ministry of Social Rights, Consumption, and the 2030 Agenda, or MAS, said in a press release that Ministry head Pablo Bustinduy has "urged" the international hospitality company to take down exactly 65,935 listings from its Irish subsidiary under the claim that they are "illegal for violating regulations on advertising this type of tourist accommodation," as they purportedly "violate the regulations of the various autonomous communities where the Consumer Affairs Department has detected them."

MAS said that all the allegedly illegal listings "are for entire tourist accommodations," and that "no listings for individual rooms appear."

MAS further said that it has sent Airbnb "three resolutions notifying it of the more than 65,000 illegal tourist accommodation listings detected on its platform, ordering the company to block these ads."

Related

According to MAS, Airbnb appealed to the Spanish legal system against the blocks, but the Madrid High Court of Justice has since ruled in favor of the first MAS resolution, which reportedly sought Airbnb to "immediately remove 5,800 tourist accommodation listings."

The press release said that Bustinduy chose the listings to remove based on whether an ad includes the mandatory license or registration number, the business classification of the renter and if an ad has a fraudulent license number. The reasons for these stipulations come from regional regulations, whether a renter is also a legally recognized landlord and if license numbers posted match up with officially issued licenses.

The court ruling was reportedly driven by the laws in effect in the Spanish regions of Andalusia, Catalonia, Valencia province, Basque Country, Madrid and the Balearic Islands. Short-term rentals have been viewed in Spain as a cause of a growing housing affordability problem, and that areas which attract tourists are especially central to this situation.

Bustinduy said in a press conference Monday that "behind each of these 65,000 Airbnb ads is a home that used to belong to families, workers and students," and that "They are now being evicted from their neighborhoods and watching their cities become theme parks for the profit of a few investment funds and large companies."

According to official data, there are around 321,000 Spanish homes with holiday rental licenses as of November of 2024, which is 15% more than in 2020.

Latest Headlines

Russia adds Amnesty International to 'undesirable' list
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia adds Amnesty International to 'undesirable' list
May 19 (UPI) -- The Russian government announced Monday that the nonprofit Amnesty International is no longer welcome within its borders.
Top Asian private equity fund chief hit with foreign travel ban: reports
World News // 2 hours ago
Top Asian private equity fund chief hit with foreign travel ban: reports
SEOUL, May 19 (UPI) -- South Korean prosecutors have reportedly banned MBK Partners Chairman Michael Byungju Kim from leaving the country as part of an investigation into the so-called Home Plus bond scandal.
Netanyahu says latest Gaza military offensive making progress toward 'full control'
World News // 4 hours ago
Netanyahu says latest Gaza military offensive making progress toward 'full control'
May 19 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that a four-day-old military ground offensive in Gaza was succeeding in bringing Israel closer to controlling the Palestinian enclave.
Ukraine says it destroyed Russian radar in drone attack
World News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine says it destroyed Russian radar in drone attack
May 19 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military said Monday that the Security Service of Ukraine attacked a Russian facility in the Black Sea with the use of drones.
Britain-EU bury Brexit hatchet with major agreement on trade and security
World News // 5 hours ago
Britain-EU bury Brexit hatchet with major agreement on trade and security
May 19 (UPI) -- Britain and the EU will ink a new security and trade deal allowing access to European security databases, defense contracts and the EU food market in return for some youth free-movement and rights to fish British waters.
Pro-EU centrist Nicusor Dan wins Romania's presidential election
World News // 13 hours ago
Pro-EU centrist Nicusor Dan wins Romania's presidential election
May 19 (UPI) -- The Pro-European Union centrist mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, has claimed victory in Romania's presidential run-off election over far-right nationalist candidate George Simion, who has conceded defeat.
Netanyahu approves immediate humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza
World News // 16 hours ago
Netanyahu approves immediate humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza
May 18 (UPI) -- Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday night allowed the immediate resumption of humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, for Palestinians in Gaza.
Hamas leader's body found as peace talks with Israel pick back up
World News // 1 day ago
Hamas leader's body found as peace talks with Israel pick back up
May 18 (UPI) -- Israel reported Sunday it found the body of Hamas' de facto leader, Muhammad Sinwar, in a tunnel in Khan Younis after he was killed in a series of airstrikes last week.
Zelensky, Vance meet against backdrop of first papal mass
World News // 21 hours ago
Zelensky, Vance meet against backdrop of first papal mass
May 18 (UPI) -- Against the backdrop of Pope Leo XIV's first papal mass Sunday, Vice President JD Vance met privately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about achieving a stand down in the war.
Leo XIV promises to serve with 'faith and joy,' calls for unity in first mass
World News // 23 hours ago
Leo XIV promises to serve with 'faith and joy,' calls for unity in first mass
May 18 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV said it is "with fear and trembling" that he will seek to serve all people with "faith and joy" while he was delivering his inaugural homily as pontiff in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Sunday.

Trending Stories

House Budget Committee advances Trump legislative agenda bill
House Budget Committee advances Trump legislative agenda bill
DOJ permits sale of triggers that allow rifles to fire like machine guns
DOJ permits sale of triggers that allow rifles to fire like machine guns
Capital One completes acquisition of Discover
Capital One completes acquisition of Discover
Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive,' but treatable form of prostate cancer
Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive,' but treatable form of prostate cancer
FBI identifies lone fatality in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing as suspect
FBI identifies lone fatality in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing as suspect

Follow Us