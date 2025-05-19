Trending
World News
May 19, 2025 / 11:08 PM

Britain, Canada, France warn Israel of sanctions over renewed fighting in Gaza

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Smoke rises from inside the Gaza Strip as seen near an Israeli field of sunflowers in full bloom inside southern Israel on May 18, 2025. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI
Smoke rises from inside the Gaza Strip as seen near an Israeli field of sunflowers in full bloom inside southern Israel on May 18, 2025. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Britain, Canada and France on Monday warned Israel that they will pursue "concrete actions" if it does not end renewed military operations in Gaza and lift restrictions on humanitarian aid.

"We strongly oppose the expansion of Israel's military operations in Gaza," the leaders of the three allied nations said Monday in a strongly worded statement.

"If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel launched a military offensive in Gaza late last week, which he followed with ending an 11-week blockade of aid into the Palestinian enclave.

Related

On Monday, in response to criticism from Israel's far right over the resumption of aid to Gaza, he announced plans to seize "full control of the entire Strip."

London, Ottawa and Paris chastised Israel over its ground offensive in Gaza while describing the resumption of aid into Gaza as "wholly inadequate."

"We will not stand by while the Netanyahu government pursues these egregious actions," they said.

The countries added that they oppose "any attempt" to expand illegal settlements in the Israel-occupied West Bank.

"We will not hesitate to take further action, including targeted sanctions," they said.

Netanyahu responded by accusing the three nations of "offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7, while inviting more such atrocities."

"This is a war of civilization over barbarism," he said in a statement on X. "Israel will continue to defend itself by just means until total victory is achieved. "

The current war in the decades-long conflict between Israel and Hamas began Oct. 7, when the militant group launched a bloody surprise attack on the Middle Eastern country, killing 1,200 people and kidnapping 251 others, of whom 54 are still missing.

Israel has responded with a pounding offensive that has devastated Gaza and killed more than 53,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza ministry of health.

Britain, Canada and France on Monday reiterated their support of Israel's right to self-defense, but said "this escalation is wholly disproportionate."

Latest Headlines

Against backdrop of housing affordability problem, Spain orders Airbnb to block thousands of listings
World News // 9 hours ago
Against backdrop of housing affordability problem, Spain orders Airbnb to block thousands of listings
May 19 (UPI) -- Spain announced Monday it has ordered Airbnb to block tens of thousands of illegal listings from its platform.
Russia adds Amnesty International to 'undesirable' list
World News // 10 hours ago
Russia adds Amnesty International to 'undesirable' list
May 19 (UPI) -- The Russian government announced Monday that the nonprofit Amnesty International is no longer welcome within its borders.
Top Asian private equity fund chief hit with foreign travel ban: reports
World News // 11 hours ago
Top Asian private equity fund chief hit with foreign travel ban: reports
SEOUL, May 19 (UPI) -- South Korean prosecutors have reportedly banned MBK Partners Chairman Michael Byungju Kim from leaving the country as part of an investigation into the so-called Home Plus bond scandal.
Netanyahu says latest Gaza military offensive making progress toward 'full control'
World News // 13 hours ago
Netanyahu says latest Gaza military offensive making progress toward 'full control'
May 19 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that a four-day-old military ground offensive in Gaza was succeeding in bringing Israel closer to controlling the Palestinian enclave.
Ukraine says it destroyed Russian radar in drone attack
World News // 13 hours ago
Ukraine says it destroyed Russian radar in drone attack
May 19 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military said Monday that the Security Service of Ukraine attacked a Russian facility in the Black Sea with the use of drones.
Britain-EU bury Brexit hatchet with major agreement on trade and security
World News // 14 hours ago
Britain-EU bury Brexit hatchet with major agreement on trade and security
May 19 (UPI) -- Britain and the EU will ink a new security and trade deal allowing access to European security databases, defense contracts and the EU food market in return for some youth free-movement and rights to fish British waters.
Pro-EU centrist Nicusor Dan wins Romania's presidential election
World News // 22 hours ago
Pro-EU centrist Nicusor Dan wins Romania's presidential election
May 19 (UPI) -- The Pro-European Union centrist mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, has claimed victory in Romania's presidential run-off election over far-right nationalist candidate George Simion, who has conceded defeat.
Netanyahu approves immediate humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Netanyahu approves immediate humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza
May 18 (UPI) -- Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday night allowed the immediate resumption of humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, for Palestinians in Gaza.
Hamas leader's body found as peace talks with Israel pick back up
World News // 1 day ago
Hamas leader's body found as peace talks with Israel pick back up
May 18 (UPI) -- Israel reported Sunday it found the body of Hamas' de facto leader, Muhammad Sinwar, in a tunnel in Khan Younis after he was killed in a series of airstrikes last week.
Zelensky, Vance meet against backdrop of first papal mass
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky, Vance meet against backdrop of first papal mass
May 18 (UPI) -- Against the backdrop of Pope Leo XIV's first papal mass Sunday, Vice President JD Vance met privately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about achieving a stand down in the war.

Trending Stories

Fourth of 10th escaped inmates from New Orleans jail apprehended
Fourth of 10th escaped inmates from New Orleans jail apprehended
Ukraine says it destroyed Russian radar in drone attack
Ukraine says it destroyed Russian radar in drone attack
CBS News president resigns over internal feud amid Trump lawsuit
CBS News president resigns over internal feud amid Trump lawsuit
U.S. markets drop after Moody's downgrade
U.S. markets drop after Moody's downgrade
2 dead, child missing after train hits pedestrians in northern Ohio
2 dead, child missing after train hits pedestrians in northern Ohio

Follow Us