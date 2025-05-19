Britain, Canada, France warn Israel of sanctions over renewed fighting in Gaza

May 19 (UPI) -- Britain, Canada and France on Monday warned Israel that they will pursue "concrete actions" if it does not end renewed military operations in Gaza and lift restrictions on humanitarian aid.

"We strongly oppose the expansion of Israel's military operations in Gaza," the leaders of the three allied nations said Monday in a strongly worded statement.

"If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel launched a military offensive in Gaza late last week, which he followed with ending an 11-week blockade of aid into the Palestinian enclave.

On Monday, in response to criticism from Israel's far right over the resumption of aid to Gaza, he announced plans to seize "full control of the entire Strip."

London, Ottawa and Paris chastised Israel over its ground offensive in Gaza while describing the resumption of aid into Gaza as "wholly inadequate."

"We will not stand by while the Netanyahu government pursues these egregious actions," they said.

The countries added that they oppose "any attempt" to expand illegal settlements in the Israel-occupied West Bank.

"We will not hesitate to take further action, including targeted sanctions," they said.

Netanyahu responded by accusing the three nations of "offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7, while inviting more such atrocities."

"This is a war of civilization over barbarism," he said in a statement on X. "Israel will continue to defend itself by just means until total victory is achieved. "

The current war in the decades-long conflict between Israel and Hamas began Oct. 7, when the militant group launched a bloody surprise attack on the Middle Eastern country, killing 1,200 people and kidnapping 251 others, of whom 54 are still missing.

Israel has responded with a pounding offensive that has devastated Gaza and killed more than 53,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza ministry of health.

Britain, Canada and France on Monday reiterated their support of Israel's right to self-defense, but said "this escalation is wholly disproportionate."