May 18 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV said it is "with fear and trembling" that he will seek to serve all people with "faith and joy" while he was delivering his inaugural homily as pontiff in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Sunday.

The Vatican reported about 100,000 people gathered in St. Peter's Square to try and catch a glimpse of the new pontiff, who was driven through the square in an open-topped popemobile, the Vatican's press office said.

The pope spoke during his homily of the remarkable events taking place during his ascendancy. He said there is "too much discord, too many wounds caused by hatred, violence, prejudice, the fear of difference, and the economic paradigm that exploits the Earth's resources and marginalizes the poorest."

Leo XIV called on the world's 1.4 billion Catholics to adopt a "missionary spirit" instead of closing themselves off "in our small groups" and asked the world's faithful to eschew an attitude of being "superior to the world."

"We are called to offer God's love to everyone, in order to achieve that unity which does not cancel out differences but values the personal history of each person and the social and religious culture of every people," he said.

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were among official attendees, joining other political and religious dignitaries.

Vance had a private meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenksy later in the day, the Vatican said in a press release.