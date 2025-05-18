World News
May 18, 2025 / 11:09 AM

Hamas leader's body found as peace talks with Israel pick back up

By Mark Moran
Smoke rises from inside the Gaza Strip as seen near an Israeli field of sunflowers in full bloom inside southern Israel on Sunday. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI
1 of 3 | Smoke rises from inside the Gaza Strip as seen near an Israeli field of sunflowers in full bloom inside southern Israel on Sunday. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Israel reported Sunday it found the body of Hamas' de facto leader, Muhammad Sinwar, in a tunnel in Khan Younis after he was killed in a series of airstrikes last week.

At least 100 people have been killed in the latest series of airstrikes, and Sinwar's body was found as Hamas has offered to release nine hostages in exchange for a 60-day military stand down in an effort to slow down the fighting in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Sinwar was the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, the former Hamas leader in Gaza. Another brother, Zakaria Sinwar, was killed in an airstroke Saturday night, other reports claimed. It's the third Sinwar brother to be killed in the ongoing battle.

Israeli forces overtook a hospital in northern Gaza Saturday as an offensive to seize territory on the Gaza Strip continues, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Forces seized the Indonesian hospital in Beit Lahia, preventing patients, staff and medical supplies from arriving, the ministry said on Sunday, according to the BBC, leaving the medical facility inoperable.

Hamas made its hostage release offer on Saturday following a new round of peace negotiations in Qatar. Officials said there could also be a larger deal in the works to end the fighting that would include a Hamas withdrawal.

