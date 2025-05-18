World News
May 18, 2025 / 9:46 PM

Netanyahu approves immediate humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza

By Allen Cone
Charitable organizations distribute hot meals to Palestinians in Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, Gaza, on Monday. Photo by Anas Deeb/UPI
Charitable organizations distribute hot meals to Palestinians in Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, Gaza, on Monday. Photo by Anas Deeb/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday night allowed the immediate resumption of humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, for Palestinians in Gaza.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was among the leaders opposing the decision, but the security cabinet did not take a vote on the matter.

"On the recommendation of the IDF, and out of the operational need to enable the expansion of the intense fighting to defeat Hamas, Israel will introduce a basic amount of food to the population in order to ensure that a famine crisis does not develop in the Gaza Strip," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement obtained by the Jerusalem Post and The Times of Israel. "Such a crisis would jeopardize the continuation of the 'Gideon Chariots' operation to defeat Hamas."

He concluded: "Israel will work to deny Hamas the ability to take control of the distribution of humanitarian aid to ensure that the aid does not reach Hamas terrorists."

Several international organizations will provide assistance until a mechanism begins operations on Saturday, two senior Israeli officials told the Jerusalem Post.

Walla reported that initial aid organizations include the United Nations World Food Program and the World Central Kitchen, as well as the United Arab Emirates.

Israel has been ramping up its airstrikes in an attempt to defeat the militant Hamas and have the hostages released. Earlier Sunday, the IDF launched strikes on sites, including the last remaining functional hospital in northern Gaza.

More than 100 people died overnight.

Since the cease-fire between Israel and militant-run Hamas ended on March 1, Israel has frozen all supplies of food, water and medicine to the region of an estimated 2.5 million people.

The United Nations said Gazans are at a "critical risk of famine" with 1 in 5, or 500,000, facing starvation as the war rages since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pressured Israel to allow aid in the region. "A lot of people are starving in Gaza," Trump said Friday while in the United Arab Emirates. "There's a lot of bad things going on."

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said Wednesday that the Israel government will allow the new aid group to deliver aid to Israel

The foundation said it is in the final stages of committing more than 300 million meals for the initial 90 days. The estimated cost is $1.30 per pre-packaged meal, including procurement, logistics, distribution and security. Also provided will be hygiene kits and medical supplies to "move through tightly controlled corridors, monitored in real time to prevent diversion.

Available food is not only in short supply but costs have risen significantly since February. For example, a 55-pound sack of wheat flour now costs between $235 and $520, representing a 3,000 percent price rise in three months."

