Iranian asylum seekers charged with spying, targeting U.K. journalists

May 17 (UPI) -- Three Iranian men were charged with National Security Act violations for targeting U.K.-based journalists with "serious violence" during a Saturday court appearance.

Mostafa Sepahvand, 39, Farhad Javadi Manesh, 44, and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori, 55, of London were charged in the Westminster Magistrates Court in London, the BBC reported.

Sepahvand also is charged with "surveillance, reconnaissance and open-source research" while planning to commit "serious violence against a person in the U.K."

The trio are London residents who have sought asylum and were arrested on May 3 for "engaging in conduct likely to assist a foreign intelligence service" from Aug. 14 to Feb. 16, CNN reported.

Iran's foreign intelligence service is the one they are accused of assisting by allegedly surveilling and targeting journalists for Iran International, which is an independent media outlet based in London.

The three are Iranian citizens and entered the United Kingdom between 2016 and 2022.

Sepahvand hid inside a lorry when he arrived in 2016, while the other two arrived in small boats.

Each was granted temporary asylum shortly after arriving in the United Kingdom.

None of the three entered pleas during Saturday's court hearing, and the three men have another court hearing scheduled on June 6 at the Old Bailey Central Criminal Court in London.