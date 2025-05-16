Trending
World News
May 16, 2025 / 10:16 AM

Polio detected in Papua New Guinea, medical response is underway

By Ian Stark
Share with X
A health worker administers the polio vaccine to a child. The Papua New Guinea National Department of Health announced that a polio outbreak has struck there. File Photo by Hossein Fatemi/UPI
A health worker administers the polio vaccine to a child. The Papua New Guinea National Department of Health announced that a polio outbreak has struck there. File Photo by Hossein Fatemi/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- The Papua New Guinea National Department of Health announced early Friday that a polio outbreak has struck there.

The nation's government said it is "stepping up its response after the poliovirus was detected in wastewater samples and in two healthy children in Lae, Morobe Province."

The World Health Organization has reported that less than 50% of the country's population have been immunized against the disease, which is caused virally via contact with an infected person's feces or droplets that come with sneezes and coughs. Polio mostly affects kids under five years old and cannot be cured.

The two children who tested positive in Lae are said to be symptom-free, which is commonly the case. Some may develop flu-like symptoms, but the virus can also occasionally cause paralysis and become life-threatening if breathing muscles are impacted.

Related

The BBC reports that Papua New Guinea's WHO representative Sevil Huseynova said "We have to do something about it and we have to do it immediately," and that "We have to make maximum effort to get 100% [vaccination] coverage."

In a post to Facebook Friday, the Papua New Guinea government said its Health Minister Elias Kapavore has called the situation "serious but manageable," and "We've dealt with this before and know what works."

He also added that "Vaccination is safe and effective, and we're acting quickly to keep children protected."

The Papua New Guinea government also announced Friday that as of Wednesday its "planned response includes at least two rounds of nationwide vaccination. These vaccines are free, safe, and widely used around the world, and the health system is working to ensure they are available to all children under five, no matter where they live."

The country also declared it will take "immediate steps include expanding disease monitoring to detect any further cases swiftly and effectively. Testing is being increased, and surveillance efforts are being strengthened across the country to monitor for any additional signs of the virus."

Polio has broken out before in Papua New Guinea, with the most recent incident happening in June of 2018, after a reported 20 years of the nation being considered polio-free.

Latest Headlines

Palestinian death toll tops 53,000 after Israel airstrikes pummel Gaza overnight
World News // 32 minutes ago
Palestinian death toll tops 53,000 after Israel airstrikes pummel Gaza overnight
May 16 (UPI) -- Dozens were killed in airstrikes after Israel stepped up its military offensive in northern Gaza, the Civil Defense Agency said, with the conflict marking another grim milepost as the death toll passed 53,000.
Microsoft proposes unbundling Teams to resolve European Commission investigation
World News // 1 hour ago
Microsoft proposes unbundling Teams to resolve European Commission investigation
May 16 (UPI) -- Microsoft said Friday it is proposing a resolution to European Commission concerns over how it bundles Teams with MS Office and Office 365.
Delayed Russia-Ukraine peace talks get underway in Turkey
World News // 3 hours ago
Delayed Russia-Ukraine peace talks get underway in Turkey
May 16 (UPI) -- Russia-Ukraine peace talks finally got underway a day late in Instanbul with little to no expectations after U.S. President Donald Trump said a face-to-face meeting with Putin was the only way forward.
U.S. extends travel ban to North Korea for another year
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S. extends travel ban to North Korea for another year
SEOUL, May 15 (UPI) -- The United States extended its ban on travel to North Korea for the ninth year in a row, a federal notice showed, citing "imminent danger" posed by any trips to the authoritarian state.
U.S. sanctions two senior Hezbollah officials and two financial facilitators for the group
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. sanctions two senior Hezbollah officials and two financial facilitators for the group
May 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Thursday sanctioned two senior Hezbollah officials and two financial facilitators for what it said were roles in coordinating financial transfers to the group.
Trump addresses thousands of American troops stationed in Qatar
World News // 1 day ago
Trump addresses thousands of American troops stationed in Qatar
May 15 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump told U.S. troops in Qatar his mission was to end conflicts, not start them, but warned he would never hesitate to use American military might to protect the United States or its allies.
Europe tells TikTok it is in breach of Digital Services Act ad rules
World News // 1 day ago
Europe tells TikTok it is in breach of Digital Services Act ad rules
May 15 (UPI) -- In a preliminary finding, the European Commission told TikTok on Wednesday that the app is in breach of the Digital Services Act for not fulfilling an obligation to publish an advertisement repository.
Japan searches for two missing crew members after training jet crash
World News // 1 day ago
Japan searches for two missing crew members after training jet crash
May 15 (UPI) -- The Japanese Air Self-Defense Force agency continued its search Thursday for two crew members and their plane which crashed Wednesday somewhere in the country's Aichi Prefecture.
Russia-Ukraine peace talks downgraded after Moscow sends junior-level delegation
World News // 1 day ago
Russia-Ukraine peace talks downgraded after Moscow sends junior-level delegation
May 15 (UPI) -- The first direct peace talks between Ukraine and Russian in three years due to get underway in Turkey on Thursday were thrown into doubt in a dispute over the seniority of their respective delegations.
India kills 31 alleged Maoist rebels in 'biggest-ever operation' targeting Naxalism
World News // 1 day ago
India kills 31 alleged Maoist rebels in 'biggest-ever operation' targeting Naxalism
May 15 (UPI) -- Indian security forces have killed 31 alleged Maoist rebels in what it Modi government officials called "the biggest-ever operation against Naxalism."

Trending Stories

Supreme Court rules 9-0 to broaden the standard for suing police over unreasonable force
Supreme Court rules 9-0 to broaden the standard for suing police over unreasonable force
Former girlfriend cross-examined in Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial
Former girlfriend cross-examined in Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial
DHS, Secret Service investigating James Comey's seashell photo as potential Trump threat
DHS, Secret Service investigating James Comey's seashell photo as potential Trump threat
Walmart CEO says chain will raise prices due to Trump tariffs that are 'still too high'
Walmart CEO says chain will raise prices due to Trump tariffs that are 'still too high'
Suspected serial killer Glen Rogers executed in Florida
Suspected serial killer Glen Rogers executed in Florida

Follow Us