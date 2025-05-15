Trending
May 15, 2025 / 11:59 AM

U.S. sanctions two senior Hezbollah officials and two financial facilitators for the group

By Doug Cunningham
The U.S. Treasury Department Thursday sanctioned two senior Hezbollah officials and two financial facilitators for what it said were roles in coordinating financial transfers to the group. Hezbollah spokesman Mohammad Afif speaks in front of a portrait of late Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, during a press conference in south Beirut, on Monday on November 11, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah. File Photo by Fadel Itani/UPI
May 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Thursday sanctioned two senior Hezbollah officials and two financial facilitators for what it said were roles in coordinating financial transfers to the group.

"Today's action underscores Hezbollah's extensive global reach through its network of terrorist donors and supporters, particularly in Tehran," said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Michael Faulkender in a statement. "As part of our ongoing efforts to address Iran's support for terrorism, Treasury will continue to intensify economic pressure on the key individuals in the Iranian regime and its proxies who enable these deadly activities."

Treasury sanctioned Mu'in Daqiq Al-'Amili as a senior Hezbollah official involved in coordinating the delivery of cash from Iran to senior Hezbollah officials in Lebanon.

Jihad Alami was sanctioned for allegedly receiving and distributing the funding.

Treasury said following the Hamas Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, Amili "coordinated the delivery of at least $50,000 to Alami in Lebanon, which was collected from Iran likely for onward transfer to Gaza."

Fadi Nehme, described by Treasury as an accountant and business partner of Hezbollah's Chief of its Central Finance Unit, was also sanctioned as an alleged Hezbollah financial facilitator.

Treasury said Senior Hezbollah official Hasan Abdallah Ni'mah was sanctioned for his alleged role in funding and networking for Hezbollah across Africa. That included managing millions of dollars in transactions, according to the Treasury.

"As of August 2022, Ni'mah coordinated the delivery of hundreds of thousands of U.S. dollars to the Hezbollah-aligned Islamic Movement of Nigeria," the Treasury said in a statement. "Ni'mah has had longstanding connections with senior Hizballah leaders, including the now-deceased Hezbollah Secretary General Nasrallah."

