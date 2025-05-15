Trending
World News
May 15, 2025 / 9:49 AM

Trump addresses thousands of American troops stationed in Qatar

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (R) greets U.S. President Donald Trump in Doha on Wednesday after he arrived in the Qatari capital from Saudi Arabia. Photo by Qatari Amiri Diwan Office/UPI.
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (R) greets U.S. President Donald Trump in Doha on Wednesday after he arrived in the Qatari capital from Saudi Arabia. Photo by Qatari Amiri Diwan Office/UPI. | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump promised U.S. troops in Qatar on Thusday to end conflicts, not start them, but warned he would "never hesitate to wield American power to defend the United States or our partners," stressing that included the Gulf emirate.

"When we are threatened, America's military will answer our enemies without even thinking about it -- overwhelming force and devastation," he said in a speech at Al Udeid Air Base, southwest of Doha, the largest American military facility in the region.

Trump went on to announce plans for a military parade in Washington and two separate holidays to mark the end of the two World Wars and a pay rise for the military.

"My 2026 budget includes an across the board pay rise, pay raises for each and every one of you, substantial pay raises," he said, joking that maybe they wouldn't want to take them "for the good of the country."

Related

In a 50-minute-long rally-type speech, Trump covered a wide range of topics from America's leadership in the two world wars and the defeat of communism to the debacles of Afghansitan and Oct. 7 to the "three elections" he said he had won, repeating claims that some people wanted him to run for a fourth time.

"I don't know. I'll have to think about that," he said.

Trump also touted a agreement signed Wednesday for Qatar to buy $42 billion worth of U.S. military hardware, including THAAD missile batteries and Pegasus refueling aircraft, saying that the investment he had secured on his visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE would pay for a massive boost in U.S. defense spending.

"We have over $10 trillion going to be invested in our country [from all sources], and this little tour didn't hurt. Between the three great places, I recently announced I'll approve an unprecedented $1 trillion dollars, as I told you, that's going to end up going higher investment in the U.S. armed forces, and that's a record.

"As part of that effort I signed an order to build the Golden Dome Missile Defense Shield to protect our country from missile attack," adding that he would ensure that the system was wholly U.S.-built, including all the parts.

"Many billions of dollars, all made in the U.S.A. I want it all made in the U.S.A. You know the days of making our parts all over the world because we have wonderful partners -- no , it's America first now. America first," he added.

Trump departed for the United Arab Emirates afterward, the final stop of his four-day visit to the region.

Latest Headlines

Japan searches for two missing crew members after training jet crash
World News // 1 hour ago
Japan searches for two missing crew members after training jet crash
May 15 (UPI) -- The Japanese Air Self-Defense Force agency continued its search Thursday for two crew members and their plane which crashed Wednesday somewhere in the country's Aichi Prefecture.
Russia-Ukraine peace talks downgraded after Moscow sends junior-level delegation
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia-Ukraine peace talks downgraded after Moscow sends junior-level delegation
May 15 (UPI) -- The first direct peace talks between Ukraine and Russian in three years due to get underway in Turkey on Thursday were thrown into doubt in a dispute over the seniority of their respective delegations.
India kills 31 alleged Maoist rebels in 'biggest-ever operation' targeting Naxalism
World News // 5 hours ago
India kills 31 alleged Maoist rebels in 'biggest-ever operation' targeting Naxalism
May 15 (UPI) -- Indian security forces have killed 31 alleged Maoist rebels in what it Modi government officials called "the biggest-ever operation against Naxalism."
New Gaza Humanitarian Foundation plans to deliver food relief in Gaza
World News // 10 hours ago
New Gaza Humanitarian Foundation plans to deliver food relief in Gaza
May 14 (UPI) -- he Israeli government will allow humanitarian aid to resume for several hundred thousand starving Palestinians in the Gaza Strip by a new relief group, Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.
Officials: 749 cartons of illegally imported cigarettes aboard cruise ship worth almost $60K
World News // 20 hours ago
Officials: 749 cartons of illegally imported cigarettes aboard cruise ship worth almost $60K
May 14 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday that 749 cartons of illegally imported cigarettes were discovered aboard a cruise ship at the Long Beach Cruise Ship Terminal in April.
Russia sentences election watchdog Grigory Melkonyants to 5 years in prison
World News // 21 hours ago
Russia sentences election watchdog Grigory Melkonyants to 5 years in prison
May 14 (UPI) -- A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced well-known election watchdog Grigory Melkonyants to five years in prison after it found him guilty of allegedly working for a so-called "undesirable" organization.
Uruguay declares three days of national mourning for former President Jose 'Pepe' Mujica
World News // 21 hours ago
Uruguay declares three days of national mourning for former President Jose 'Pepe' Mujica
May 14 (UPI) -- The Uruguayan government has declared three days of national mourning in honor of the late former President Jose "Pepe" Mujica.
Dozens reported dead and injured in overnight air strikes on Gaza
World News // 21 hours ago
Dozens reported dead and injured in overnight air strikes on Gaza
May 14 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced Wednesday that an early morning Israeli airstrike has killed dozens of people and injured several more.
Germany arrests 3 Ukrainian nationals in alleged Russian parcel bomb plot
World News // 22 hours ago
Germany arrests 3 Ukrainian nationals in alleged Russian parcel bomb plot
May 14 (UPI) -- German authorities Wednesday said they arrested three pro-Russian Ukrainian nationals on suspicion of plotting to send parcel bombs on German freight transport. Russia's government was behind the plot.
Burberry reorganization cuts 1,700 jobs 'amid difficult macroeconomic backdrop'
World News // 1 day ago
Burberry reorganization cuts 1,700 jobs 'amid difficult macroeconomic backdrop'
May 14 (UPI) -- British luxury clothing company Burberry said Wednesday it will cut 1,700 jobs as it continues struggling to stabilize revenue while cutting operating expenses.

Trending Stories

Mother, stepfather arrested after daughter escapes home after years of confinement, abuse
Mother, stepfather arrested after daughter escapes home after years of confinement, abuse
Officials: 749 cartons of illegally imported cigarettes aboard cruise ship worth almost $60K
Officials: 749 cartons of illegally imported cigarettes aboard cruise ship worth almost $60K
Acting head of ICE clashes with Democrats, says agency funding assured through fiscal 2026
Acting head of ICE clashes with Democrats, says agency funding assured through fiscal 2026
Relying on teamwork, Naval Academy plebes conquer 75-year tradition
Relying on teamwork, Naval Academy plebes conquer 75-year tradition
Ex-Michigan National Guard member accused of planning ISIS-inspired attack at Army base
Ex-Michigan National Guard member accused of planning ISIS-inspired attack at Army base

Follow Us