Trump addresses thousands of American troops stationed in Qatar

May 15 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump promised U.S. troops in Qatar on Thusday to end conflicts, not start them, but warned he would "never hesitate to wield American power to defend the United States or our partners," stressing that included the Gulf emirate.

"When we are threatened, America's military will answer our enemies without even thinking about it -- overwhelming force and devastation," he said in a speech at Al Udeid Air Base, southwest of Doha, the largest American military facility in the region.

Trump went on to announce plans for a military parade in Washington and two separate holidays to mark the end of the two World Wars and a pay rise for the military.

"My 2026 budget includes an across the board pay rise, pay raises for each and every one of you, substantial pay raises," he said, joking that maybe they wouldn't want to take them "for the good of the country."

In a 50-minute-long rally-type speech, Trump covered a wide range of topics from America's leadership in the two world wars and the defeat of communism to the debacles of Afghansitan and Oct. 7 to the "three elections" he said he had won, repeating claims that some people wanted him to run for a fourth time.

"I don't know. I'll have to think about that," he said.

Trump also touted a agreement signed Wednesday for Qatar to buy $42 billion worth of U.S. military hardware, including THAAD missile batteries and Pegasus refueling aircraft, saying that the investment he had secured on his visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE would pay for a massive boost in U.S. defense spending.

"We have over $10 trillion going to be invested in our country [from all sources], and this little tour didn't hurt. Between the three great places, I recently announced I'll approve an unprecedented $1 trillion dollars, as I told you, that's going to end up going higher investment in the U.S. armed forces, and that's a record.

"As part of that effort I signed an order to build the Golden Dome Missile Defense Shield to protect our country from missile attack," adding that he would ensure that the system was wholly U.S.-built, including all the parts.

"Many billions of dollars, all made in the U.S.A. I want it all made in the U.S.A. You know the days of making our parts all over the world because we have wonderful partners -- no , it's America first now. America first," he added.

Trump departed for the United Arab Emirates afterward, the final stop of his four-day visit to the region.