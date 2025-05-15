Trending
May 15, 2025 / 9:09 AM

Europe tells TikTok it is in breach of Digital Services Act ad rules

By Doug Cunningham
In a preliminary finding, the European Commission told TikTok Wednesday the app is in breach of the Digital Services Act for not fulfilling an obligation to publish an advertisement repository. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
May 15 (UPI) -- In a preliminary finding, the European Commission told TikTok on Wednesday that the app is in breach of the Digital Services Act for not fulfilling an obligation to publish an advertisement repository.

The commission said a repository is critical for detection of scam ads, hybrid threat campaigns in addition to well-coordinated information operations and fake ads "including in the context of elections."

"The commission has found that TikTok does not provide the necessary information about the content of the advertisements, the users targeted by the ads, and who paid for the advertisements," the commission said in a statement.

According to the Commission, TikTok's advertisement repository also does not allow the public to do comprehensive advertising searches based on that information, limiting the usefulness of the tool.

"Transparency in online advertising -- who pays and how audiences are targeted -- is essential to safeguarding the public interest," said Commission Vice Presdient for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy Henna Virkkunen in a statement. "Whether we are defending the integrity of our democratic elections, protecting public health, or protecting consumers from scam ads, citizens have a right to know who is behind the messages they see."

She added the commission believes "TikTok is not complying with the DSA in key areas of its advertisement repository, preventing the full inspection of the risks brought about by its advertising and targeting systems."

TikTok said it is reviewing the commission's preliminary findings and remains "committed to meeting our obligations under the DSA."

The TikTok spokesperson added "we disagree with some of the commission's interpretations and note that guidance is being delivered via preliminary findings rather than clear, public guidelines."

If the preliminary commission view is confirmed, TikTok could be fined up to 6% "of the total worldwide annual turnover of the provider as well as an enhanced supervision period."

The supervision period is intended to ensure compliance with the DSA. TikTok has the right to respond to the preliminary findings.

The Commission and TikTok can reach an agreement on compliance to avoid fines.

