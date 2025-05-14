Uruguay declares three days of national mourning for former President Jose 'Pepe' Mujica

The Uruguayan government has declared three days of national mourning in honor of the late former President Jose “Pepe” Mujica. Photo by Raul Martinez/EPA-EFE

May 14 (UPI) -- The Uruguayan government has declared three days of national mourning in honor of the late former President Jose "Pepe" Mujica.

Political and social leaders across Latin America expressed their condolences with heartfelt tributes, describing Mujica, who died Tuesday, May 13, at the age of 89 after a battle with esophageal cancer, as a global ethical beacon and a living symbol of integrity, humility, and dedication to social justice.

A former guerrilla and prominent leftist figure in Latin America, Mujica was widely respected across the political spectrum for his willingness to engage in dialogue with all sectors. Due to his modest lifestyle, he was often referred to as "the world's poorest president."

In 1964, when Uruguay was still known as the "Switzerland of the Americas" for its democratic stability and social equity, Mujica joined the nascent National Liberation Movement, known as the Tupamaros, a guerrilla group that would gain regional notoriety. There, he met his wife, Lucía Topolansky, with whom he shared a lifelong commitment to politics.

Mujica was imprisoned four times and managed to escape twice. During one arrest, he was severely wounded in a confrontation with the military. From 1972 to 1985, Uruguay's military dictatorship held Mujica and 11 other political leaders as "hostages" to deter attacks on military officials.

Following the return of democracy on March 1, 1985, a general amnesty law freed all members of the Tupamaro movement.

In the 1990s, Mujica helped found the Movement of Popular Participation, which became part of the Broad Front-Progressive Encounter, the left-wing coalition that brought him to power in the 2009 presidential elections.

Throughout the early 2000s, Mujica and Topolansky's austere lifestyle -- living in a modest home and driving an old Volkswagen Beetle -- stood in stark contrast to the wave of corruption scandals sweeping global politics. Their image resonated as a counterpoint to material excess and political dishonesty.

"What surprises the world? That I live with few things, in a simple house, and that I drive an old car? If that's surprising, then the world has gone mad-because that's just normal." Mujica reflected on the international fascination with his way of life, in an interview with BBC Mundo.

Though rooted in socialist ideals, Mujica was known for his pragmatism. He acknowledged the importance of economic growth under capitalism but also criticized the system's emphasis on consumerism and its role in perpetuating poverty. At the same time, he maintained a critical and nuanced stance toward communism, especially in its more authoritarian forms.

Mujica's body will lie in state at the Hall of the Lost Steps in Uruguay's Legislative Palace, a venue traditionally reserved for official state honors. The funeral will be held on Friday, 16th, with political and civil society leaders from across the continent expected to attend.