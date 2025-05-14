EU prepared to levy 17th sanctions package agaisnt Russia over Ukraine war

The European Union on Wednesday said it is prepared to levy a 17th sanctions package against Russia. File Photo by Patrick Seeger/EPA-EFE

May 14 (UPI) -- The European Union announced Wednesday that it is set to enforce new sanctions against Russia, the 17th such package of punitive restrictions levied against Moscow since the Kremlin began attacks on Ukraine in February of 2022.

"I welcome the agreement on our 17th sanctions package against Russia," said EU President Ursula von der Leyen in a statement posted to X Wednesday. "We are further restricting access to battlefield technology. And we have listed an additional 189 shadow fleet vessels to target Russia's energy exports."

She closed with "This war has to end. We will keep the pressure high on the Kremlin."

The EU, which said the defense and foreign ministers of its member countries are expected to give final approval in regard to proposed sanctions on May 20, also stated that any legal ramifications associated with the targeting of shadow fleet ships are under consideration.

The "shadow fleet" is a collection of older vessels that Russia has deployed in order to allow it to continue to trade oil despite current Western restrictions. The uninsured ships are alleged to employ tactics such as turned-off transponders, the transmission of false information and ship-to-ship transfers of cargo so that Russia can move product. The boats are also believed to be used for sabotage missions.

Additionally, the EU will also place a ban on its companies from doing business with around 30 entities that undertake transactions with Russia by way of third countries, and has crafted a list that names 75 companies and individuals who have some involvement in Russia's military actions.

The sanctions follow recent calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with him for direct peace talks, which in turn echo an announcement from President Donald Trump who said Sunday that Putin, in place of a cease-fire agreement, "rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey" with Ukraine.

"Our team is now actively preparing a visit to Turkey," Zelensky posted to social media Tuesday. "Putin is the one who determines everything in Russia, so he is the one who has to resolve the war," then added, "This is his war. Therefore, the negotiations should be with him."