Trending
World News
May 14, 2025 / 8:57 AM

EU prepared to levy 17th sanctions package agaisnt Russia over Ukraine war

By Ian Stark
Share with X
The European Union on Wednesday said it is prepared to levy a 17th sanctions package against Russia. File Photo by Patrick Seeger/EPA-EFE
The European Union on Wednesday said it is prepared to levy a 17th sanctions package against Russia. File Photo by Patrick Seeger/EPA-EFE

May 14 (UPI) -- The European Union announced Wednesday that it is set to enforce new sanctions against Russia, the 17th such package of punitive restrictions levied against Moscow since the Kremlin began attacks on Ukraine in February of 2022.

"I welcome the agreement on our 17th sanctions package against Russia," said EU President Ursula von der Leyen in a statement posted to X Wednesday. "We are further restricting access to battlefield technology. And we have listed an additional 189 shadow fleet vessels to target Russia's energy exports."

She closed with "This war has to end. We will keep the pressure high on the Kremlin."

The EU, which said the defense and foreign ministers of its member countries are expected to give final approval in regard to proposed sanctions on May 20, also stated that any legal ramifications associated with the targeting of shadow fleet ships are under consideration.

Related

The "shadow fleet" is a collection of older vessels that Russia has deployed in order to allow it to continue to trade oil despite current Western restrictions. The uninsured ships are alleged to employ tactics such as turned-off transponders, the transmission of false information and ship-to-ship transfers of cargo so that Russia can move product. The boats are also believed to be used for sabotage missions.

Additionally, the EU will also place a ban on its companies from doing business with around 30 entities that undertake transactions with Russia by way of third countries, and has crafted a list that names 75 companies and individuals who have some involvement in Russia's military actions.

The sanctions follow recent calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with him for direct peace talks, which in turn echo an announcement from President Donald Trump who said Sunday that Putin, in place of a cease-fire agreement, "rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey" with Ukraine.

"Our team is now actively preparing a visit to Turkey," Zelensky posted to social media Tuesday. "Putin is the one who determines everything in Russia, so he is the one who has to resolve the war," then added, "This is his war. Therefore, the negotiations should be with him."

Latest Headlines

Burberry reorganization cuts 1700 jobs 'amid difficult macroeconomic backdrop'
World News // 12 minutes ago
Burberry reorganization cuts 1700 jobs 'amid difficult macroeconomic backdrop'
May 14 (UPI) -- British luxury clothing company Burberry said Wednesday it will cut 1,700 jobs as it continues struggling to stabilize revenue while cutting operating expenses.
UNICEF: Western children took multiple hits to their wellbeing from COVID-19
World News // 48 minutes ago
UNICEF: Western children took multiple hits to their wellbeing from COVID-19
May 14 (UPI) -- The U.N.'s latest audit of the wellbeing of children around the world found that the COVID-19 crisis had severe negative impacts on the classroom performance and mental and physical health of many children.
Trump holds historic first meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa
World News // 3 hours ago
Trump holds historic first meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa
May 14 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesady became the first American president to meet with his Syrian counterpart in a quarter of century, holding informal talks with interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh.
ECJ: Ursula von der Leyen's Pfizer texts must be released to New York Times
World News // 1 hour ago
ECJ: Ursula von der Leyen's Pfizer texts must be released to New York Times
May 14 (UPI) -- The European Court of Justice Wednesday ruled there was no plausible reason to block the New York Times from getting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's texts with a Pfizer executive.
Kim Jong Un oversees combat training drills, stresses 'full preparations for war'
World News // 4 hours ago
Kim Jong Un oversees combat training drills, stresses 'full preparations for war'
SEOUL, May 14 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised combined tactical drills of special operations forces and stressed "full preparations for war," state media reported Wednesday.
U.S. to lift sanctions on Syria as Trump offers 'olive branch' to Iran
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. to lift sanctions on Syria as Trump offers 'olive branch' to Iran
May 13 (UPI) -- Syrians have endured "brutal and crippling" sanctions over the past 14 years, and it's time to end them, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday in Saudi Arabia as he warned Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions.
Trump speaks in Saudi Arabia after arriving for first leg of three-country Middle East visit
World News // 1 day ago
Trump speaks in Saudi Arabia after arriving for first leg of three-country Middle East visit
May 13 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump spoke during a U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum Tuesday after having touched down in Saudi Arabia aboard Air Force One on the first stop of four-day visit to the region.
José 'Pepe' Mujica, former president of Uruguay, icon of Latin American left, dies at 89
World News // 16 hours ago
José 'Pepe' Mujica, former president of Uruguay, icon of Latin American left, dies at 89
May 13 (UPI) -- Montevideo, May 13, 2025 - José "Pepe" Mujica, former president of Uruguay and a symbolof the Latin American left, died Tuesday at the age of 89 in Montevideo after a battle withesophageal cancer."With deep sorrow, we an
Analysis: Korea's private equity firm MBK Partners faces growing troubles
World News // 17 hours ago
Analysis: Korea's private equity firm MBK Partners faces growing troubles
May 13 (UPI) -- South Korean prosecutors raided the country's two rating agencies Monday to investigate suspicions surrounding the bond issuance of Home Plus, the troubled discount chain.
Nissan to shut 7 plants, cut 20,000 jobs
World News // 20 hours ago
Nissan to shut 7 plants, cut 20,000 jobs
May 13 (UPI) -- On Tuesday, Japanese automaker Nissan said it will shutter 7 plants and cut thousands of additional jobs in a second round of job cuts after millions of dollars in profit losses last year.

Trending Stories

Nissan to shut 7 plants, cut 20,000 jobs
Nissan to shut 7 plants, cut 20,000 jobs
Florida Panthers executive 'indefinitely' suspended after X posts about Canada, Gaza
Florida Panthers executive 'indefinitely' suspended after X posts about Canada, Gaza
Senators warn U.S. risks losing ground to China in East Africa amid rising extremism
Senators warn U.S. risks losing ground to China in East Africa amid rising extremism
Fired U.S. workers, gathering in Capitol for 10th time, urge Congress to reverse DOGE cuts
Fired U.S. workers, gathering in Capitol for 10th time, urge Congress to reverse DOGE cuts
Cold, hard truth: Alaskans lose $26M to Internet crime
Cold, hard truth: Alaskans lose $26M to Internet crime

Follow Us