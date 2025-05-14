Dozens reported dead and injured in overnight air strikes on Gaza

Dozens of people were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza Wednesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said. Photo by Mohammed Saber/EPA-EFE

May 14 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced Wednesday that an early morning Israeli airstrike has killed dozens of people and injured several more.

According to its "daily statistical report" of casualties and injuries, 70 "martyrs" have arrived in hospitals in the region since dawn, and "tens of injuries" have been suffered in the attacks.

However, the agency expects further dead and wounded to be found as "There are still a number of victims under the count and on roads that the ambulance and civil defense teams cannot reach."

The Indonesian hospital in Gaza reported Wednesday that among those killed, 22 were children and 15 were women, after a refugee camp and homes in Jabalia town were struck in the overnight assault.

The attack comes a day after United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher U.N. Security Council, who on Tuesday asked those present, who represent the international community, to consider what it will tell future generations it did to "stop the 21st century atrocity to which we bear daily witness in Gaza."

He also referred to the blockade Israel has enforced on humanitarian aid, which has not been allowed through since March 2.

The Ministry stated Wednesday that since Oct. 7, 2023, nearly 53,000 people have been killed and almost 120,000 have been injured.