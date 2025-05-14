Trending
World News
May 14, 2025 / 1:14 PM

Russia sentences election watchdog Grigory Melkonyants to 5 years in prison

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Grigory Melkonyants (R), co-chair of Russia's leading independent election monitoring group Golos, stood inside a defendant's cage as he attended Wednesday's verdict hearing at Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia. Melkonyants was arrested in August 2023 charged with alleged involvement in work of an "undesirable" non-governmental organization. The court sentenced Melkonyants to 5 years in prison. Photo Provided By Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE
Grigory Melkonyants (R), co-chair of Russia's leading independent election monitoring group Golos, stood inside a defendant's cage as he attended Wednesday's verdict hearing at Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia. Melkonyants was arrested in August 2023 charged with alleged involvement in work of an "undesirable" non-governmental organization. The court sentenced Melkonyants to 5 years in prison. Photo Provided By Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE

May 14 (UPI) -- A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced well-known election watchdog Grigory Melkonyants to five years in prison after it found him guilty of allegedly working for a so-called "undesirable" organization.

"Don't worry, I'm not despairing," Melkonyants was quoted telling supporters after the sentence was handed down by Moscow's Basmanny District Court in a latest blow to free speech in Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime.

"You shouldn't despair either!" he reportedly stated.

Melkonyants, who has been in custody since his August 2023 arrest, co-founded Russia's most respected and prominent election monitoring group which in 2013 was designated as a "foreign agent" by Russian authorities.

Related

The charge stems from alleged ties to the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations, which was declared "undesirable" by the Russian state in 2021.

Melkonyants has denied the allegations.

Three years later, Golos -- which means "vote" in Russian -- was liquidated as a non-governmental organization but despite court orders, continued to publish reports on Russia's local and national elections, which international experts contend were not free or fair.

"Grigory Melkonyants has committed no crime," Marie Struthers, Amnesty International's director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said Wednesday in a statement in calling for his "unconditional" release.

Struthers says his only "offense" was "defending the right to free and fair elections," and that Russian authorities "instigated this criminal case in order to silence one of the country's most respected election observers."

The election monitoring group was long-accused by Russian officials of multiple violations and for allegedly being tainted by money it received from the U.S.-based National Endowment for Democracy and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

"Golos gave rise to a massive election monitoring movement in Russia in 2011, then the protests began which gave Putin quite a scare," according to Leonid Volkov, a close associate of late Russian political opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"So many years have passed, and he still seeks revenge," he wrote on social media.

Melkonyants expressed worry for the group's 3,000 election monitors during Russia's 2011 elections as it came under fire while Putin, then prime minister, was ultimately re-elected to succeed then-President Dmitry Medvedev for another term.

Meanwhile, the Britain-headquartered Amnesty International considers him a "prisoner of conscience" who was prosecuted and imprisoned solely for peaceful activism.

"The international community cannot remain silent," Amnesty's Struthers added Wednesday.

"Neither on this appalling verdict nor on the outrageous assault on civic space that is taking place in Russia."

Latest Headlines

Uruguay declares three days of national mourning for former President Jose 'Pepe' Mujica
World News // 2 minutes ago
Uruguay declares three days of national mourning for former President Jose 'Pepe' Mujica
May 14 (UPI) -- The Uruguayan government has declared three days of national mourning in honor of the late former President Jose "Pepe" Mujica.
Dozens reported dead and injured in overnight air strikes on Gaza
World News // 28 minutes ago
Dozens reported dead and injured in overnight air strikes on Gaza
May 14 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced Wednesday that an early morning Israeli airstrike has killed dozens of people and injured several more.
Germany arrests 3 Ukrainian nationals in alleged Russian parcel bomb plot
World News // 1 hour ago
Germany arrests 3 Ukrainian nationals in alleged Russian parcel bomb plot
May 14 (UPI) -- German authorities Wednesday said they arrested three pro-Russian Ukrainian nationals on suspicion of plotting to send parcel bombs on German freight transport. Russia's government was behind the plot.
Burberry reorganization cuts 1,700 jobs 'amid difficult macroeconomic backdrop'
World News // 3 hours ago
Burberry reorganization cuts 1,700 jobs 'amid difficult macroeconomic backdrop'
May 14 (UPI) -- British luxury clothing company Burberry said Wednesday it will cut 1,700 jobs as it continues struggling to stabilize revenue while cutting operating expenses.
UNICEF: Western children took multiple hits to their wellbeing from COVID-19
World News // 3 hours ago
UNICEF: Western children took multiple hits to their wellbeing from COVID-19
May 14 (UPI) -- The U.N.'s latest audit of the wellbeing of children around the world found that the COVID-19 crisis had severe negative impacts on the classroom performance and mental and physical health of many children.
Trump holds historic first meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa
World News // 5 hours ago
Trump holds historic first meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa
May 14 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesady became the first American president to meet with his Syrian counterpart in a quarter of century, holding informal talks with interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh.
ECJ: Ursula von der Leyen's Pfizer texts must be released to New York Times
World News // 3 hours ago
ECJ: Ursula von der Leyen's Pfizer texts must be released to New York Times
May 14 (UPI) -- The European Court of Justice Wednesday ruled there was no plausible reason to block the New York Times from getting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's texts with a Pfizer executive.
EU prepared to levy 17th sanctions package agaisnt Russia over Ukraine war
World News // 4 hours ago
EU prepared to levy 17th sanctions package agaisnt Russia over Ukraine war
May 14 (UPI) -- The European Union announced Wednesday that it is set to enforce new sanctions against Russia, the 17th such package of punitive restrictions levied against Moscow since the Kremlin began attacks on Ukraine in February o
Kim Jong Un oversees combat training drills, stresses 'full preparations for war'
World News // 7 hours ago
Kim Jong Un oversees combat training drills, stresses 'full preparations for war'
SEOUL, May 14 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised combined tactical drills of special operations forces and stressed "full preparations for war," state media reported Wednesday.
U.S. to lift sanctions on Syria as Trump offers 'olive branch' to Iran
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. to lift sanctions on Syria as Trump offers 'olive branch' to Iran
May 13 (UPI) -- Syrians have endured "brutal and crippling" sanctions over the past 14 years, and it's time to end them, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday in Saudi Arabia as he warned Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

Trending Stories

Nissan to shut 7 plants, cut 20,000 jobs
Nissan to shut 7 plants, cut 20,000 jobs
Florida Panthers executive 'indefinitely' suspended after X posts about Canada, Gaza
Florida Panthers executive 'indefinitely' suspended after X posts about Canada, Gaza
Fired U.S. workers, gathering in Capitol for 10th time, urge Congress to reverse DOGE cuts
Fired U.S. workers, gathering in Capitol for 10th time, urge Congress to reverse DOGE cuts
Senators warn U.S. risks losing ground to China in East Africa amid rising extremism
Senators warn U.S. risks losing ground to China in East Africa amid rising extremism
Cold, hard truth: Alaskans lose $26M to Internet crime
Cold, hard truth: Alaskans lose $26M to Internet crime

Follow Us