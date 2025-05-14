Russia sentences election watchdog Grigory Melkonyants to 5 years in prison

Grigory Melkonyants (R), co-chair of Russia's leading independent election monitoring group Golos, stood inside a defendant's cage as he attended Wednesday's verdict hearing at Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia. Melkonyants was arrested in August 2023 charged with alleged involvement in work of an "undesirable" non-governmental organization. The court sentenced Melkonyants to 5 years in prison. Photo Provided By Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE

May 14 (UPI) -- A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced well-known election watchdog Grigory Melkonyants to five years in prison after it found him guilty of allegedly working for a so-called "undesirable" organization.

"Don't worry, I'm not despairing," Melkonyants was quoted telling supporters after the sentence was handed down by Moscow's Basmanny District Court in a latest blow to free speech in Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime.

"You shouldn't despair either!" he reportedly stated.

Melkonyants, who has been in custody since his August 2023 arrest, co-founded Russia's most respected and prominent election monitoring group which in 2013 was designated as a "foreign agent" by Russian authorities.

The charge stems from alleged ties to the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations, which was declared "undesirable" by the Russian state in 2021.

Melkonyants has denied the allegations.

Three years later, Golos -- which means "vote" in Russian -- was liquidated as a non-governmental organization but despite court orders, continued to publish reports on Russia's local and national elections, which international experts contend were not free or fair.

"Grigory Melkonyants has committed no crime," Marie Struthers, Amnesty International's director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said Wednesday in a statement in calling for his "unconditional" release.

Struthers says his only "offense" was "defending the right to free and fair elections," and that Russian authorities "instigated this criminal case in order to silence one of the country's most respected election observers."

The election monitoring group was long-accused by Russian officials of multiple violations and for allegedly being tainted by money it received from the U.S.-based National Endowment for Democracy and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

"Golos gave rise to a massive election monitoring movement in Russia in 2011, then the protests began which gave Putin quite a scare," according to Leonid Volkov, a close associate of late Russian political opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"So many years have passed, and he still seeks revenge," he wrote on social media.

Melkonyants expressed worry for the group's 3,000 election monitors during Russia's 2011 elections as it came under fire while Putin, then prime minister, was ultimately re-elected to succeed then-President Dmitry Medvedev for another term.

Meanwhile, the Britain-headquartered Amnesty International considers him a "prisoner of conscience" who was prosecuted and imprisoned solely for peaceful activism.

"The international community cannot remain silent," Amnesty's Struthers added Wednesday.

"Neither on this appalling verdict nor on the outrageous assault on civic space that is taking place in Russia."