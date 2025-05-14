Trending
May 14, 2025

Officials: 749 cartons of illegally imported cigarettes aboard cruise ship worth almost $60K

By Doug Cunningham
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday that 749 cartons of illegally imported cigarettes were discovered aboard a cruise ship at the Long Beach Cruise Ship Terminal in April. CBP said two female passengers had receipts, but lacked the necessary import permits to bring the cigarettes into the U.S. Photo courtesy CBP
May 14 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday that 749 cartons of illegally imported cigarettes were discovered aboard a cruise ship at the Long Beach Cruise Ship Terminal in April.

According to CBP officers assigned to the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport, 10 pieces of luggage full of cigarettes belonging to two female passengers was found.

"The importation of tobacco products is highly regulated from both tax and consumer safety perspectives," said CBP Los Angeles Field Operations Director Cheryl M. Davies in a statement. "Travelers who intentionally disregard U.S. importation laws and regulations often pay a high price."

The luggage held 326 cartons of Newport 100s, 58 cartons of Newport regulars, 112 cartons of Marlboro red, 43 cartons of Marlboro Silver and 210 cartons of Marlboro Gold cigarettes.

The CBP said total estimated value was $59,920.

Los Angeles/long Beach CBP Port Director Africa R. Bell said in a statement, "Selling illegally imported cigarettes could yield high profits for underground vendors due to the low cost of cigarettes when purchased overseas and the evasion of taxes owed upon import."

The 749 cartons seized will be destroyed under CBP supervision.

Big quantities of cigarettes are deemed "commercial" and not for personal use.

That requires a U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau importer permit. Imported tobacco must also meet U.S. FDA standards.

The CBP said the passengers transporting the cigarettes produced receipts for them, but did not have the legally required import permits.

The illegally imported cigarettes were on a cruise ship from Ensenada, Mexico.

