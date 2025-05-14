Trending
World News
May 14, 2025 / 10:09 AM

Burberry reorganization cuts 1700 jobs 'amid difficult macroeconomic backdrop'

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
British luxury clothing company Burberry said Wednesday it will cut 1,700 jobs as it continues struggling to stabilize revenue while cutting operating expenses. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
British luxury clothing company Burberry said Wednesday it will cut 1,700 jobs as it continues struggling to stabilize revenue while cutting operating expenses. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

May 14 (UPI) -- British luxury clothing company Burberry said Wednesday it will cut 1,700 jobs as it continues struggling to stabilize revenue while cutting operating expenses.

"We expect these proposed incremental savings to come from operating expenses, with increased efficiency of spend in procurement and real estate, and a reduction in people-related costs which could impact around 1,700 roles globally over the life of the program, subject to consultation where applicable," Burberry said in a statement.

Burberry announced organizational changes as it reported financial results.

Sales were down 6% in the fiscal fourth quarter January-March. Fiscal year sales were 12% lower.

Related

"After a challenging first half, we have moved at pace to implement Burberry Forward, our strategic plan to reignite brand desire, improve our performance and drive long-term value creation. Our customers are responding to our Timeless British Luxury brand expression," Burberry CEO Joshua Schulman said in a statement.

The company said the organizational changes are "aimed at enhancing collaboration across our business, increasing our agility, driving efficiency and profitability while protecting our investment in consumer-facing areas."

The company said it expects $79.9 million of savings by FY27.

In addition to the jobs reduction, Burberry will cut other costs, including procurement and real estate.

Combined with earlier cost reductions announced in November, total cost savings will be $133.2 million.

According to Schulman, most of the job cuts will be in head office teams around the world, but focused in Britain where most employees are based.

He said night shifts will end at Burberry's Castleford factory, but the reorganization seeks to "safeguard our U.K. manufacturing, and in fact we will be making a significant investment to renovate this factory in the second half."

Burberry is also dealing with the impact of U.S. tariffs.

"We are a well diversified business. The U.S. is really important but it is 19% of our business. Wherever tariffs end up, we'll be able to respond," Chief Financial Officer Kate Ferry said during an earnings call Wednesday.

While we are operating against a difficult macroeconomic backdrop and are still in the early stages of our turnaround, I am more optimistic than ever that Burberry's best days are ahead and that we will deliver sustainable profitable growth over time," Schulman said.

Latest Headlines

UNICEF: Western children took multiple hits to their wellbeing from COVID-19
World News // 37 minutes ago
UNICEF: Western children took multiple hits to their wellbeing from COVID-19
May 14 (UPI) -- The U.N.'s latest audit of the wellbeing of children around the world found that the COVID-19 crisis had severe negative impacts on the classroom performance and mental and physical health of many children.
Trump holds historic first meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa
World News // 2 hours ago
Trump holds historic first meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa
May 14 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesady became the first American president to meet with his Syrian counterpart in a quarter of century, holding informal talks with interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh.
ECJ: Ursula von der Leyen's Pfizer texts must be released to New York Times
World News // 54 minutes ago
ECJ: Ursula von der Leyen's Pfizer texts must be released to New York Times
May 14 (UPI) -- The European Court of Justice Wednesday ruled there was no plausible reason to block the New York Times from getting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's texts with a Pfizer executive.
EU prepared to levy 17th sanctions package agaisnt Russia over Ukraine war
World News // 1 hour ago
EU prepared to levy 17th sanctions package agaisnt Russia over Ukraine war
May 14 (UPI) -- The European Union announced Wednesday that it is set to enforce new sanctions against Russia, the 17th such package of punitive restrictions levied against Moscow since the Kremlin began attacks on Ukraine in February o
Kim Jong Un oversees combat training drills, stresses 'full preparations for war'
World News // 4 hours ago
Kim Jong Un oversees combat training drills, stresses 'full preparations for war'
SEOUL, May 14 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised combined tactical drills of special operations forces and stressed "full preparations for war," state media reported Wednesday.
U.S. to lift sanctions on Syria as Trump offers 'olive branch' to Iran
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S. to lift sanctions on Syria as Trump offers 'olive branch' to Iran
May 13 (UPI) -- Syrians have endured "brutal and crippling" sanctions over the past 14 years, and it's time to end them, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday in Saudi Arabia as he warned Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions.
Trump speaks in Saudi Arabia after arriving for first leg of three-country Middle East visit
World News // 1 day ago
Trump speaks in Saudi Arabia after arriving for first leg of three-country Middle East visit
May 13 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump spoke during a U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum Tuesday after having touched down in Saudi Arabia aboard Air Force One on the first stop of four-day visit to the region.
José 'Pepe' Mujica, former president of Uruguay, icon of Latin American left, dies at 89
World News // 15 hours ago
José 'Pepe' Mujica, former president of Uruguay, icon of Latin American left, dies at 89
May 13 (UPI) -- Montevideo, May 13, 2025 - José "Pepe" Mujica, former president of Uruguay and a symbolof the Latin American left, died Tuesday at the age of 89 in Montevideo after a battle withesophageal cancer."With deep sorrow, we an
Analysis: Korea's private equity firm MBK Partners faces growing troubles
World News // 17 hours ago
Analysis: Korea's private equity firm MBK Partners faces growing troubles
May 13 (UPI) -- South Korean prosecutors raided the country's two rating agencies Monday to investigate suspicions surrounding the bond issuance of Home Plus, the troubled discount chain.
Nissan to shut 7 plants, cut 20,000 jobs
World News // 20 hours ago
Nissan to shut 7 plants, cut 20,000 jobs
May 13 (UPI) -- On Tuesday, Japanese automaker Nissan said it will shutter 7 plants and cut thousands of additional jobs in a second round of job cuts after millions of dollars in profit losses last year.

Trending Stories

Nissan to shut 7 plants, cut 20,000 jobs
Nissan to shut 7 plants, cut 20,000 jobs
Florida Panthers executive 'indefinitely' suspended after X posts about Canada, Gaza
Florida Panthers executive 'indefinitely' suspended after X posts about Canada, Gaza
Senators warn U.S. risks losing ground to China in East Africa amid rising extremism
Senators warn U.S. risks losing ground to China in East Africa amid rising extremism
Fired U.S. workers, gathering in Capitol for 10th time, urge Congress to reverse DOGE cuts
Fired U.S. workers, gathering in Capitol for 10th time, urge Congress to reverse DOGE cuts
Cold, hard truth: Alaskans lose $26M to Internet crime
Cold, hard truth: Alaskans lose $26M to Internet crime

Follow Us