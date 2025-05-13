Trending
May 13, 2025 / 6:19 PM / Updated at 6:40 PM

José 'Pepe' Mujica, former president of Uruguay, icon of Latin American left, dies at 89

By Macarena Hermosilla
Uruguay's then-president Jose Mujic speaks during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama (R) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., in 2014. File Pool Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI
1 of 2 | Uruguay's then-president Jose Mujic speaks during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama (R) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., in 2014. File Pool Photo by Andrew Harrer/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- José "Pepe" Mujica, former president of Uruguay and a symbol of the Latin American left, died Tuesday at the age of 89 in Montevideo after a battle with esophageal cancer.

"With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Pepe Mujica. President, activist, leader and guide. We will miss you dearly, old friend. Thank you for everything you gave us and for your profound love for your people," said Uruguay's current president, Yamandú Orsi, in a statement.

Mujica served as Uruguay's president from 2010 to 2015.

Before entering politics, he was a member of the Tupamaros National Liberation Movement in the 1960s. His involvement in the guerrilla group led to his imprisonment for 13 years under Uruguay's military dictatorship.

Released in 1985, he joined the Broad Front coalition, where he held various positions, including senator and minister of livestock, agriculture and fisheries.

In April 2024, Mujica publicly disclosed his diagnosis with esophageal cancer. By January 2025, he announced that the disease had spread and that he would no longer pursue treatment, stating: "The warrior has the right to rest."

As president, Mujica championed progressive reforms that positioned Uruguay as a regional pioneer. His administration legalized abortion, same-sex marriage and cannabis, drawing international attention.

Beyond politics, Mujica became widely known for his humble lifestyle, often opting to live in his modest rural home and donating most of his presidential salary to charity.

Plans for his funeral and official tributes have not yet been announced.

