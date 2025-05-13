Trending
World News
May 13, 2025 / 4:46 PM

Analysis: Korea's private equity firm MBK Partners faces growing troubles

Officials want to know if Home Plus had prior knowledge of a credit downgrade.

By Tae-gyu Kim
Share with X
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office carried out a search and seizure at the head office of Home Plus in western Seoul (pictured in 2020). Officials are investigating suspicions surrounding the bond issuance of discount chain Home Plus. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office carried out a search and seizure at the head office of Home Plus in western Seoul (pictured in 2020). Officials are investigating suspicions surrounding the bond issuance of discount chain Home Plus. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- South Korean prosecutors raided the country's two rating agencies Monday to investigate suspicions surrounding the bond issuance of Home Plus, the troubled discount chain.

Home Plus is accused of selling a large volume of short-term bonds just before its credit ratings dropped on Feb. 28. The prosecution is checking whether Home Plus had prior knowledge of the credit downgrade.

If so, Home Plus, which filed for corporate rehabilitation on March 4, could face legal consequences, along with its owner MBK Partners, one of Asia's largest private equity funds.

Since the financial obligations of Home Plus were frozen as of March 4, issuing bonds while planning the court-led rehabilitation filing could constitute fraud against investors, according to observers.

Related

Home Plus has denied the allegations as its CEO Joh Ju-yeon stated during a parliamentary hearing in March.

"We only held an emergency meeting with executives (about the rehabilitation filing) after the credit rating cut," he said.

However, Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Bok-hyun rejected this. The organization is the country's financial regulator.

"We have secured concrete evidence that MBK Partners and Home Plus were aware of the downgrade in advance, and they had been planning to file for rehabilitation for quite some time," he told a press conference late last month. "The case has been formally referred to prosecutors."

Days after Lee's statement, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office carried out a search and seizure at the head office of Home Plus in western Seoul.

Adding to MBK's troubles, the National Tax Service (NTS) started a tax audit of the corporation in early March. MBK claims that it's a routine audit conducted every five years. But a non-regular inspection unit is reportedly in charge of the case.

In late March, the Fair Trade Commission reportedly launched an investigation into MBK, Home Plus and Lotte Card over alleged unfair internal transactions.

Lotte Card is suspected of providing preferential corporate card terms and credit limits to Home Plus. MBK is also the largest shareholder of the credit card company.

Asia's top-tier private equity fund

Founded in 2005 by Chairman Michael Byungju Kim, who worked at Goldman Sachs and the Carlyle Group, MBK Partners quickly became a powerhouse in Northeast Asia.

The company has dealt with many landmark transactions such as Universal Studios Japan in 2009, ING's South Korean unit in 2013 and Godiva Chocolatier's Asia-Pacific operations in 2019.

MBK has succeeded with control-oriented buyouts in stable and defensive sectors. It currently manages up to $30 billion in assets to rank among the top players in Asia.

As the firm grew, so did Chairman Kim's personal fortune. In the 2025 Forbes billionaire list, he was top among South Koreans with $9.5 billion in wealth, surpassing Samsung tycoon Lee Jae-yong with $8.2 billion.

Riding the momentum, MBK made a big bet on Home Plus in 2015 by spending around $5.1 billion to purchase the supermarket chain from Tesco.

MBK financed the deal with $1.6 billion in equity and the remaining $3.5 billion in loans, which marked the largest leveraged buyout in Asia. At the time, Home Plus was South Korea's No. 2 discount chain with around 140 hypermarkets and 700 smaller stores nationwide.

However, rising online competition and the Corona virus pandemic dealt a blow to the business. Home Plus posted four consecutive years of losses since 2021, with its debt ratio nearing 500% this January.

Critics argue that MBK Partners relied excessively on debt and focused on short-term returns over long-term value.

"MBK has been under fire for lacking management expertise," Lee Phil-sang, an adviser at Aju Research Institute of Corporate Management, told UPI.

"Private equity funds in other countries also follow similar practices. We cannot legally ban them. However, they should be more cautious because their large-scale failures like this can hurt the broader economy," said Lee, who previously worked as an economics professor at Seoul National University.

The Home Plus crisis is expected to negatively affect MBK's multi-billion-dollar attempt to snap up Korea Zinc, the world's largest zinc smelter. MBK is pursuing the takeover in partnership with Korea Zinc's top shareholder Young Poong.

"While MBK has suffered from setbacks in other merger and acquisition deals, none were as large as Home Plus," Seoul-based consultancy Leaders Index CEO Park Ju-gun said in a phone interview.

"This crisis is highly likely to damage MBK's reputation and hinder its bid for Korea Zinc," he projected.

Comments from MBK were not available.

Latest Headlines

Nissan to shut 7 plants, cut 20,000 jobs
World News // 4 hours ago
Nissan to shut 7 plants, cut 20,000 jobs
May 13 (UPI) -- On Tuesday, Japanese automaker Nissan said it will shutter 7 plants and cut thousands of additional jobs in a second round of job cuts after millions of dollars in profit losses last year.
U.S. to remove 'brutal and crippling' sanctions on Syria
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. to remove 'brutal and crippling' sanctions on Syria
May 13 (UPI) -- Syrians have endured "brutal and crippling" sanctions over the past 14 years, and it's time to end them, President Donald Trump announced while in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
Analysis: Lebanon's new reality encourages Gulf states' visitors to return
World News // 3 hours ago
Analysis: Lebanon's new reality encourages Gulf states' visitors to return
BEIRUT, Lebanon, May 13 (UPI) -- Lebanon is making a major effort to bring tourists from nearby Gulf states back now that reforms are in place.
Trump speaks in Saudi Arabia after arriving for first leg of three-country Middle East visit
World News // 9 hours ago
Trump speaks in Saudi Arabia after arriving for first leg of three-country Middle East visit
May 13 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump spoke during a U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum Tuesday after having touched down in Saudi Arabia aboard Air Force One on the first stop of four-day visit to the region.
Germany bans extremist 'Kingdom of Germany' group
World News // 5 hours ago
Germany bans extremist 'Kingdom of Germany' group
May 13 (UPI) -- The leader of a secessionist group styled as the "Kingdom of Germany" was arrested with supporters for allegedly running a counter German state which government officials have now banned.
U.N. civil aviation body finds Russia responsible for downing of Malaysia flight MH-17
World News // 7 hours ago
U.N. civil aviation body finds Russia responsible for downing of Malaysia flight MH-17
May 13 (UPI) -- Russia was responsible for the downing of flight MH-17 over eastern Ukraine that killed all 298 people on board over a decade ago, the U.N's International Civil Aviation Organization ruled.
Gerard Depardieu sentenced to 18 months in prison on sexual assault conviction
World News // 10 hours ago
Gerard Depardieu sentenced to 18 months in prison on sexual assault conviction
May 13 (UPI) -- French actor Gerard Depardieu was found guilty Tuesday of sexually assaulting two women during a film shoot.
South Korean presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo says party will not expel impeached Yoon
World News // 11 hours ago
South Korean presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo says party will not expel impeached Yoon
SEOUL, May 13 (UPI) -- Kim Moon-soo, the candidate from the conservative People's Power Party in next month's presidential election, said Tuesday the party was not considering expelling impeached former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
British police arrest 21-year-old in connection to fire at PM Keir Starmer's home
World News // 12 hours ago
British police arrest 21-year-old in connection to fire at PM Keir Starmer's home
May 13 (UPI) -- Police in Britain early Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man accused of setting fires to three north London residences this month, including a home owned by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
First group of South African refugees arrives in U.S.
World News // 1 day ago
First group of South African refugees arrives in U.S.
May 12 (UPI) -- The first set of 49 White South African "Afrikaners" granted refugee status by President Donald Trump arrived in the United States on Monday.

Trending Stories

Nissan to shut 7 plants, cut 20,000 jobs
Nissan to shut 7 plants, cut 20,000 jobs
DHS terminates Temporary Protected Status for 9,000 from Afghanistan living in U.S.
DHS terminates Temporary Protected Status for 9,000 from Afghanistan living in U.S.
Coinbase to join S&P 500 as shares soar in after-hours trading
Coinbase to join S&P 500 as shares soar in after-hours trading
3 climbers killed in North Cascades fall in Washington state
3 climbers killed in North Cascades fall in Washington state
Prison attack sends Megan Thee Stallion's attacker Tory Lanez to hospital
Prison attack sends Megan Thee Stallion's attacker Tory Lanez to hospital

Follow Us