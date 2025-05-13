Trending
British police arrest 21-year-old in connection to fire at PM Keir Starmer's home

By Darryl Coote
Police said they have made an arrest in the suspicion early Monday fire at a north London residence owned by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
Police said they have made an arrest in the suspicion early Monday fire at a north London residence owned by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Police in Britain early Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man accused of setting fires to three north London residences this month, including a home owned by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The most recent fire occurred at a residence in Kentish Town and was reported to the London Fire Brigade at about 1:35 a.m. local time Monday. Metropolitan Police did not identify the owner but said counter-terrorism officers were investigating due to the home's connections "with a high-profile public figure."

Local reports confirmed that the residence was owned by Starmer, who, as prime minister, was living at his official 10 Downing Street residence with his family and was renting out the north London home at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remains in police custody.

Authorities said they are considering the man as a suspect in two other arson cases this month.

"All three fires are being treated as suspicious at this time, and enquiries remain ongoing," Metropolitan Police said Tuesday.

Th police are investigating Monday's fire as being potentially linked to a fire set Sunday in the entrance of a north London residence and a Thursday vehicle fire, also located in north London.

The prime minister, through a spokesperson on Monday, thanked emergency services for their work in responding to the incident.

In June, three activists were found guilty of public disturbance offenses for holding a pro-Palestine protest in front of Starmer's home in April 2024.

