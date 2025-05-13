Trending
World News
May 13, 2025 / 1:23 PM / Updated at 2:21 PM

Nissan to shut 7 plants, cut 20,000 jobs

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Cars displayed at a Nissan and Toyota dealerships in Westborough, Massachusetts on April 7 after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on all cars that are shipped into the United States. On Tuesday, Nissan said it will cut an additional 11,000 jobs globally to bring to around 20,000 job cuts since a first round was announced in November. Photo by Amanda Sabga/UPI.
Cars displayed at a Nissan and Toyota dealerships in Westborough, Massachusetts on April 7 after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on all cars that are shipped into the United States. On Tuesday, Nissan said it will cut an additional 11,000 jobs globally to bring to around 20,000 job cuts since a first round was announced in November. Photo by Amanda Sabga/UPI. | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Japanese automaker Nissan said Tuesday it will shutter seven plants and cut thousands of additional jobs in a second round of job cuts after yielding millions of dollars in profit losses last year.

The shake-up cuts Nissan's global workforce by a total of 20,000 and will reduce its number of its factories from 17 to 10 by 2027.

"The decision (to reduce the workforce), of course, was not easy," said Nissan Motor Co. CEO Ivan Espinosa.

Officials said it will impact Nissan staff and contractor roles across its manufacturing, sales, admin, research and development divisions as it grappled with poor sales in China and the United States and a decreased consolidated operating profit of $2.78 billion to $300 million.

Related

"In the face of challenging full-year 2024 performance and rising variable costs compounded by an uncertain environment," Espinosa said, adding Nissan "must prioritize self-improvement with greater urgency and speed, aiming for profitability that relies less on volume."

However, Nissan officials did not indicate which of is plants will close.

This latest round of cuts includes the thousands of global job cuts announced by the company in November and brings it to a collective 15% reduction.

Nissan announced it will cut 9,000 jobs and reduce manufacturing capacity by 20% on top of a 50% monthly pay cut for Nissan executives as it pointed to its "severe" financial "situation" while the company aims to return to profitability by fiscal year 2026.

"Unfortunately, as you have seen the results, the size of the company is just not sustainable," said Espinosa. "And if we don't do something now, the problem will just get worse."

By December, Nissan was on track to create the world's third-largest auto group with rival Honda by 2026 in a deal that broke down after mega-merger negotiations failed in February for Nissan to be Honda's subsidiary company.

Meanwhile, the impact of sweeping tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump tarnished Nissan's outlook with it no longer providing guidance for its income and operating profits for 2025 through March 2026 due to ongoing uncertainty over American tariff policy.

Espinosa, who took over the CEO job on April 1, said he hopes for "stability and clarity" on tariffs while Japan negotiates with the United States.

"It's very difficult to plan in the current volatility," he stated.

Latest Headlines

U.S. to remove 'brutal and crippling' sanctions on Syria
World News // 3 minutes ago
U.S. to remove 'brutal and crippling' sanctions on Syria
May 13 (UPI) -- Syrians have endured "brutal and crippling" sanctions over the past 14 years, and it's time to end them, President Donald Trump announced while in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
Analysis: Lebanon's new reality encourages Gulf states' visitors to return
World News // 26 minutes ago
Analysis: Lebanon's new reality encourages Gulf states' visitors to return
BEIRUT, Lebanon, May 13 (UPI) -- Lebanon is making a major effort to bring tourists from nearby Gulf states back now that reforms are in place.
Trump speaks in Saudi Arabia after arriving for first leg of three-country Middle East visit
World News // 6 hours ago
Trump speaks in Saudi Arabia after arriving for first leg of three-country Middle East visit
May 13 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump spoke during a U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum Tuesday after having touched down in Saudi Arabia aboard Air Force One on the first stop of four-day visit to the region.
Germany bans extremist 'Kingdom of Germany' group
World News // 1 hour ago
Germany bans extremist 'Kingdom of Germany' group
May 13 (UPI) -- The leader of a secessionist group styled as the "Kingdom of Germany" was arrested with supporters for allegedly running a counter German state which government officials have now banned.
U.N. civil aviation body finds Russia responsible for downing of Malaysia flight MH-17
World News // 4 hours ago
U.N. civil aviation body finds Russia responsible for downing of Malaysia flight MH-17
May 13 (UPI) -- Russia was responsible for the downing of flight MH-17 over eastern Ukraine that killed all 298 people on board over a decade ago, the U.N's International Civil Aviation Organization ruled.
Gerard Depardieu sentenced to 18 months in prison on sexual assault conviction
World News // 6 hours ago
Gerard Depardieu sentenced to 18 months in prison on sexual assault conviction
May 13 (UPI) -- French actor Gerard Depardieu was found guilty Tuesday of sexually assaulting two women during a film shoot.
South Korean presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo says party will not expel impeached Yoon
World News // 8 hours ago
South Korean presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo says party will not expel impeached Yoon
SEOUL, May 13 (UPI) -- Kim Moon-soo, the candidate from the conservative People's Power Party in next month's presidential election, said Tuesday the party was not considering expelling impeached former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
British police arrest 21-year-old in connection to fire at PM Keir Starmer's home
World News // 9 hours ago
British police arrest 21-year-old in connection to fire at PM Keir Starmer's home
May 13 (UPI) -- Police in Britain early Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man accused of setting fires to three north London residences this month, including a home owned by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
First group of South African refugees arrives in U.S.
World News // 1 day ago
First group of South African refugees arrives in U.S.
May 12 (UPI) -- The first set of 49 White South African "Afrikaners" granted refugee status by President Donald Trump arrived in the United States on Monday.
After 18 months captivity in Gaza, American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander now free
World News // 23 hours ago
After 18 months captivity in Gaza, American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander now free
May 12 (UPI) -- Hamas on Monday released Edan Alexander, the last known living American hostage in Gaza after 18 months in captivity.

Trending Stories

Mexican candidate for mayor killed with 4 supporters at campaign rally in Veracruz
Mexican candidate for mayor killed with 4 supporters at campaign rally in Veracruz
DHS terminates Temporary Protected Status for 9,000 from Afghanistan living in U.S.
DHS terminates Temporary Protected Status for 9,000 from Afghanistan living in U.S.
Coinbase to join S&P 500 as shares soar in after-hours trading
Coinbase to join S&P 500 as shares soar in after-hours trading
After 18 months captivity in Gaza, American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander now free
After 18 months captivity in Gaza, American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander now free
3 climbers killed in North Cascades fall in Washington state
3 climbers killed in North Cascades fall in Washington state

Follow Us