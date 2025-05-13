Trending
World News
May 13, 2025 / 12:25 PM

Germany bans extremist 'Kingdom of Germany' group

By Chris Benson
Germany arrested the leader and several members of the so-called "Kingdom of Germany" group, which it said "created a counter-state in Germany and ran criminal financial operation." Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE
May 13 (UPI) -- The leader of a secessionist group known as the "Kingdom of Germany" was arrested Tuesday morning with supporters for allegedly running a counter-German state, which government officials have now banned.

Peter Fitzek, 59, along with three others, were arrested in raids across seven German states aided by roughly 800 law enforcement personnel as leaders of the so-called "Reichsburger" -- also known as "citizens of the Reich" -- which seek to establish the Konigreich Deutschland, or a "Kingdom of Germany."

"These extremists created a counter-state in Germany and ran criminal financial operations," German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said Tuesday in a statement, accusing the group of trying to "undermine the rule of law."

Meanwhile, a fifth property was searched in Switzerland.

Founded in 2012 to the east in Wittenberg in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, the so-called "Kingdom of Germany" allegedly ran unlicensed banking operations, promoted its own set of laws, had currency, a flag and ID cards with Fitzek as "King Peter I," who in turn appointed two deputies and a finance chief in the scheme.

The German Empire under the Hohenzollern dynasty ended with the abdication of Kaiser Wilhelm II in 1918 at the end of World War One which then saw to several years of instability and ultimately the rise of facism lead by Nazi party leader Adolf Hitler, who became German chancellor in 1933.

"This is not about harmless nostalgia," Dobrindt said Tuesday.

According to officials, Fitzek was previously convicted of running an illegal banking operation.

Dobrindt said no weapons had been seized in the raids.

"However, that was not to be expected," he pointed out, adding how the group did not appear to be particularly interested in weaponry, but others "are known to have a fundamental affinity for" them.

There are roughly 25,000 "Reichsburger" members nationwide in groups who seek to overthrow Germany's government, according to its domestic intelligence agency.

They're known to be largely right-wing or anti-Semitic extremists in numbers that have grown over the years.

"I have no interest in being part of this fascist and satanic system," Fitzek told the BBC in 2022, calling the German state "destructive and sick."

The arrests arrived on top of calls to ban the far-right "Alternative for Germany" party, backed by White House adviser Elon Musk, which is now the largest opposition party in the German parliament.

"They reinforce their bogus claim to power with antisemitic conspiracy theories," Dobrindt added.

In March, five people tied to the "Citizens of the Reich" were jailed in an alleged plot to overthrow Germany's federal government in a far-right coup.

"A constitutional democracy cannot tolerate this," the Germany interior minister stated Tuesday.

Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia on first leg of three-country Middle East visit
World News // 4 hours ago
Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia on first leg of three-country Middle East visit
May 13 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump touched down in Saudi Arabia on the first stop of four day visit to the region, the first major overseas trip of his second term, with a focus on securing big investments in the United States.
U.N. civil aviation body finds Russia responsible for downing of Malaysia flight MH-17
World News // 2 hours ago
U.N. civil aviation body finds Russia responsible for downing of Malaysia flight MH-17
May 13 (UPI) -- Russia was responsible for the downing of flight MH-17 over eastern Ukraine that killed all 298 people on board over a decade ago, the U.N's International Civil Aviation Organization ruled.
Gerard Depardieu sentenced to 18 months in prison on sexual assault conviction
World News // 5 hours ago
Gerard Depardieu sentenced to 18 months in prison on sexual assault conviction
May 13 (UPI) -- French actor Gerard Depardieu was found guilty Tuesday of sexually assaulting two women during a film shoot.
South Korean presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo says party will not expel impeached Yoon
World News // 6 hours ago
South Korean presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo says party will not expel impeached Yoon
SEOUL, May 13 (UPI) -- Kim Moon-soo, the candidate from the conservative People's Power Party in next month's presidential election, said Tuesday the party was not considering expelling impeached former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
British police arrest 21-year-old in connection to fire at PM Keir Starmer's home
World News // 7 hours ago
British police arrest 21-year-old in connection to fire at PM Keir Starmer's home
May 13 (UPI) -- Police in Britain early Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man accused of setting fires to three north London residences this month, including a home owned by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
First group of South African refugees arrives in U.S.
World News // 1 day ago
First group of South African refugees arrives in U.S.
May 12 (UPI) -- The first set of 49 White South African "Afrikaners" granted refugee status by President Donald Trump arrived in the United States on Monday.
After 18 months captivity in Gaza, American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander now free
World News // 22 hours ago
After 18 months captivity in Gaza, American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander now free
May 12 (UPI) -- Hamas on Monday released Edan Alexander, the last known living American hostage in Gaza after 18 months in captivity.
Electrical fire delays London commuters above, below ground on multiple lines
World News // 18 hours ago
Electrical fire delays London commuters above, below ground on multiple lines
May 12 (UPI) -- A fire at an electrical substation disrupted train service throughout London, including the underground Tube, and forced evacuations at stations on Monday.
Authorities investigate after fire at house owned by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer
World News // 19 hours ago
Authorities investigate after fire at house owned by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer
May 12 (UPI) -- Counter-terrorism police are investigating a fire described as "suspicious" at a house owned by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer early Monday.
Mexican candidate for mayor killed with 4 supporters at campaign rally in Veracruz
World News // 21 hours ago
Mexican candidate for mayor killed with 4 supporters at campaign rally in Veracruz
May 12 (UPI) -- A mayoral candidate in Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's ruling party was killed this past weekend with four others during a campaign rally in the eastern state of Veracruz.

