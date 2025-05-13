Trending
World News
May 13, 2025 / 7:31 AM

Gerard Depardieu sentenced to 18 months in prison on sexual assault conviction

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Actor Gerard Depardieu was sentenced to 18 months in prison after he was found guilty of sexual assault on Tuesday. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Actor Gerard Depardieu was sentenced to 18 months in prison after he was found guilty of sexual assault on Tuesday. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- French actor Gerard Depardieu was found guilty Tuesday of sexually assaulting two women during a film shoot.

The 76-year-old actor was convicted in a Paris courtroom although he was not present at the time as he was working on a film set located in the Azores. He received a suspended jail term of 18 months, was ordered to compensate each victim around $1100 and was also placed on a sex offenders list.

The allegations against him came from incidents on the film production set for the movie Les Volets Verts in 2021, as two women on the shoot accused Depardieu of groping them.

Attorney Carine Durrieu-Diebolt, who represented both victims, told the press she hoped that "with this verdict, no one can say Gerard Depardieu is not a sexual predator, and that's very important."

Depardieu's trial was seen as a critical juncture for the French film industry, which has been considered to be especially slow and hesitant toward taking women's claims of abuse seriously. A parliamentary report by French politicians determined last month that sexual harassment and violence were "endemic" in France's entertainment industry, and that both children and women were being actively victimized.

Depardieu has denied the allegations against him and his attorney said he will appeal the verdict.

Read More

Latest Headlines

South Korean presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo says party will not expel impeached Yoon
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korean presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo says party will not expel impeached Yoon
SEOUL, May 13 (UPI) -- Kim Moon-soo, the candidate from the conservative People's Power Party in next month's presidential election, said Tuesday the party was not considering expelling impeached former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
British police arrest 21-year-old in connection to fire at PM Keir Starmer's home
World News // 2 hours ago
British police arrest 21-year-old in connection to fire at PM Keir Starmer's home
May 13 (UPI) -- Police in Britain early Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man accused of setting fires to three north London residences this month, including a home owned by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
First group of South African refugees arrives in U.S.
World News // 19 hours ago
First group of South African refugees arrives in U.S.
May 12 (UPI) -- The first set of 49 White South African "Afrikaners" granted refugee status by President Donald Trump arrived in the United States on Monday.
After 18 months captivity in Gaza, American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander now free
World News // 17 hours ago
After 18 months captivity in Gaza, American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander now free
May 12 (UPI) -- Hamas on Monday released Edan Alexander, the last known living American hostage in Gaza after 18 months in captivity.
Electrical fire delays London commuters above, below ground on multiple lines
World News // 14 hours ago
Electrical fire delays London commuters above, below ground on multiple lines
May 12 (UPI) -- A fire at an electrical substation disrupted train service throughout London, including the underground Tube, and forced evacuations at stations on Monday.
Authorities investigate after fire at house owned by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer
World News // 14 hours ago
Authorities investigate after fire at house owned by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer
May 12 (UPI) -- Counter-terrorism police are investigating a fire described as "suspicious" at a house owned by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer early Monday.
Mexican candidate for mayor killed with 4 supporters at campaign rally in Veracruz
World News // 16 hours ago
Mexican candidate for mayor killed with 4 supporters at campaign rally in Veracruz
May 12 (UPI) -- A mayoral candidate in Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's ruling party was killed this past weekend with four others during a campaign rally in the eastern state of Veracruz.
Food security group warns Israeli blockade raises famine threat in Gaza
World News // 20 hours ago
Food security group warns Israeli blockade raises famine threat in Gaza
May 12 (UPI) -- Gaza is under the threat of widespread famine as nearly 500,000 Palestinians are facing catastrophic food insecurity, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification reported on Monday.
Pope Leo XIV tells media to help promote global peace by 'disarming' words
World News // 22 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV tells media to help promote global peace by 'disarming' words
May 12 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV called for a kinder, gentler mass media, one that speaks up for those with no voice and in defense of free speech, and urged regimes around the world that jail journalists to set them free.
Poland shuts another Russian consulate, expels diplomats as relations worsen
World News // 23 hours ago
Poland shuts another Russian consulate, expels diplomats as relations worsen
May 12 (UPI) -- Poland said Monday it would closea second Russian consulate over a May 2024 blaze that destroyed the largest shopping mall in the capital, Warsaw, saying the evidence showed Moscow was behind it.

Trending Stories

Mexican candidate for mayor killed with 4 supporters at campaign rally in Veracruz
Mexican candidate for mayor killed with 4 supporters at campaign rally in Veracruz
DHS terminates Temporary Protected Status for 9,000 from Afghanistan living in U.S.
DHS terminates Temporary Protected Status for 9,000 from Afghanistan living in U.S.
Coinbase to join S&P 500 as shares soar in after-hours trading
Coinbase to join S&P 500 as shares soar in after-hours trading
After 18 months captivity in Gaza, American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander now free
After 18 months captivity in Gaza, American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander now free
First group of South African refugees arrives in U.S.
First group of South African refugees arrives in U.S.

Follow Us