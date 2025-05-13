Trending
May 13, 2025 / 9:57 AM

U.N. civil aviation body finds Russia responsible for downing of Malaysia flight MH-17

By Paul Godfrey
A woman pays her respects at a makeshift memorial for victims of downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH-17 at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on 24 July, 2014. The bodies of 40 victims were repatriated to the Netherlands six days after the tragedy aboard Royal Australian Air Force and Royal Netherlands Air Force transport aircraft. File Photo by Dan Himbrechts/EPA
May 13 (UPI) -- Russia was responsible for the downing of a Malaysian Airlines passenger jet over eastern Ukraine that killed all 298 people on board in 2014, the U.N's International Civil Aviation Organization ruled.

The ICAO Council voted that Russia had failed in its duties under the international laws of the sky in the shooting down of flight MH-17 after finding in favor of the Netherlands and Australia, both of which lost citizens in the tragedy, after they brought a case against Moscow, ICAO said in a news release Monday.

The council agreed that claims by the two countries were "well founded in fact and law," saying Russia's alleged conduct in the downing of the Boeing 777 aircraft by a surface-to-air-missile breached the Convention on International Civil Aviation, which mandates states "refrain from resorting to the use of weapons against civil aircraft in flight."

ICAO said the finding had been reached after reviewing written submissions and oral hearings at multiple meetings of the 36-member-country governing council and that a formal document setting out the facts and points of law leading to its conclusion would be released at a future meeting.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, in a post on X, welcomed the win in what she said was Australia and the Netherlands' "historic case" against Russia, saying it was a significant step in their fight for justice.

"We remain unwavering in our commitment to the pursuit of truth, justice and accountability for the victims and their loved ones," she wrote.

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said the ruling was a strong signal to countries around the world that "states cannot violate international law with impunity."

In a joint statement, the two countries said Russia must now take responsbility and "make reparations for its egregious conduct" as required under international law.

"Our thoughts are with the 298 people who lost their lives due to Russia's actions, incuding 38 who called Australia home, their families and loved ones," the statement said.

"While we cannot take away the grief of those left behind, we will continue to stand with them in that grief and pursue justice for this horrific act."

MH-17 was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down over Ukraine's Donbas region, where Russian-backed separatists were fighting Ukrainian forces for control.

Britons, Belgians and Malaysians were also killed in the disaster but the majority, 196, were from the Netherlands.

In November 2022, a Dutch court trying two Russian nationals and a Ukrainian rebel fighter in absentia, found the trio guilty of murder and sentenced them to life in prison.

However, Russians Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinskiy, and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko, who were fighting for the pro-Moscow Donetsk People's Republic separatist movement at the time, remain free as the Netherlands was unable to extradite them.

A Joint Investigation Team made up of experts from five nations impacted by the diasaster -- Australia, Belgium, the Netherlands, Ukraine and the United States -- later ruled after a eight year probe that there was "concrete information" that Russian President Vladimir Putin likely approved the transfer of the BUK missile that brought down MH-17.

However, the team said that while they had evidence of Putin's role in signing off on the transfer of the missile to separatists, it fell short of the prosecutorial standard of "complete and conclusive evidence."

