World News
May 11, 2025 / 7:51 PM / Updated at 6:59 AM

Hamas to release U.S.-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander

By Mark Moran & Darryl Coote
Share with X
Israeli army soldiers work on repairing an IDF tank in a staging area inside southern Israel near the southern Gaza Strip border in April. Israel has increased fighting to releasee the Israeli hostages held since October 7, 2023. File photo by Jim Hollander/UPI
Israeli army soldiers work on repairing an IDF tank in a staging area inside southern Israel near the southern Gaza Strip border in April. Israel has increased fighting to releasee the Israeli hostages held since October 7, 2023. File photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Hamas announced Sunday that it will release the man believed to be the last living U.S. citizen held hostage in Gaza.

Edan Alexander, 21, a dual citizen of Israel and the United States, has been at the center of recent negotiations and confusion about his whereabouts and ultimate release by Hamas, which said it had lost contact with the specific group holding him captive.

Hamas originally agreed to release Alexander and the bodies of four other hostages in March but changed course after saying it lost contact with his captors and blamed Israeli airstrikes for attacking the area where Alexander was reportedly being held.

On Sunday, Hamas said it will release Alexander as part of negotiations toward a cease-fire in the war in Gaza.

Related

"The movement affirms its readiness to immediately start intensive negotiations, and make serious efforts to reach a final agreement to stop the war, exchange prisoners in an agreed manner and manage the Gaza Strip by an independent professional body," Khalil Al-Hayya said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the development Sunday night on his Truth Social media platform. He said Alexander was "coming home to his family."

"This was a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of mediators -- Qatar and Egypt -- to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones," the American president said in the post.

"Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict."

In light of Hamas' Sunday announcement, special U.S. envoy to the Middle East, Steven Witkoff, told NBC News on Sunday that he will travel to Israel to secure Alexander's release.

"We are picking him up probably tomorrow," Witkoff said. "There was a long negotiation with lots of people to thank. The family is ecstatic."

The Hostage Family Forum released a statement confirming that it had been informed about Alexander's potential release. The group said it is "in ongoing contact with the U.S. administration" regarding Alexander's release.

Alexander, serving in the Israel Defense Forces, was among the 251 people captured and taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, in the latest spasm of violence during a decades-old war between Israel and Hamas that erupted and resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Fifty-nine hostages are still believed to remain in Hamas.

Latest Headlines

India, Pakistan hold conference call to solidify fragile cease-fire
World News // 17 minutes ago
India, Pakistan hold conference call to solidify fragile cease-fire
May 12 (UPI) -- Indian and Pakistani officials were scheduled to hold direct talks Monday to build on a U.S.-brokered cease-fire between the nuclear-armed Asian rivals that came into force over the weekend.
PKK says it is dissolving and ending its conflict with Turkey
World News // 4 hours ago
PKK says it is dissolving and ending its conflict with Turkey
May 12 (UPI) -- The Kurdistan Workers Party, a militant organization that seeks an independent Kurdistan, announced it was disbanding, a move that is expected to have wide-ranging consequences throughout the region.
Pope calls for 'no more war' during first papal prayer
World News // 12 hours ago
Pope calls for 'no more war' during first papal prayer
May 11 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV Sunday called for world peace, an end to conflicts across the globe and "no more war" during his first papal prayer in Rome as the new pontiff.
Zelensky vows to meet 'personally' with Putin for talks to end war
World News // 15 hours ago
Zelensky vows to meet 'personally' with Putin for talks to end war
May 11 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is willing to meet face to face with Russian President Vladimir Putin following a demand by the Trump administration for the leaders to meet.
Iran, United States complete 'difficult but useful' nuclear talks
World News // 17 hours ago
Iran, United States complete 'difficult but useful' nuclear talks
May 11 (UPI) -- A fourth round of nuclear talks between the United States and Oman have produced encouraging results for the Trump administration, a senior official told reporters Sunday.
European leaders, Zelensky press Russia for 30-day cease-fire; Putin proposes talks with Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
European leaders, Zelensky press Russia for 30-day cease-fire; Putin proposes talks with Ukraine
May 10 (UPI) -- European leaders from Britain, France, Germany and Poland joined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv in urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to accept a 30-day ceasefire or face more sanctions.
Pakistan accused of violating cease-fire with India
World News // 1 day ago
Pakistan accused of violating cease-fire with India
May 10 (UPI) -- Pakistan is accused of violating a cease-fire with India just hours after agreeing to halt hostilities on Saturday.
Japanese Princess Kako to visit Brazil to mark 130 years of diplomatic relations
World News // 2 days ago
Japanese Princess Kako to visit Brazil to mark 130 years of diplomatic relations
May 9 (UPI) -- Japanese Princess Kako will visit Brazil in June for the 130th anniversary of Japan-Brazil diplomatic relations.
Russia holds WWII Victory Day celebrations in Red Square as fighting in Ukraine rages on
World News // 2 days ago
Russia holds WWII Victory Day celebrations in Red Square as fighting in Ukraine rages on
May 9 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin led celebrations marking 80th anniversary of the end of World War II with a parade in Moscow's Red Square of 11,000 troops, with World War II-era T-34 tanks alongside advanced weaponry.
Plan for private aid to Gaza gets U.S. backing
World News // 2 days ago
Plan for private aid to Gaza gets U.S. backing
May 9 (UPI) -- The United States is backing a new plan that will see food and other aid supplied to Gaza privately, officials confirmed on Friday.

Trending Stories

U.S., China reach agreement after second day of trade negotiations
U.S., China reach agreement after second day of trade negotiations
U.S. added to int'l human rights watchlist over Trump attacks on democratic norms
U.S. added to int'l human rights watchlist over Trump attacks on democratic norms
Reports: Qatar to gift luxury plane to Trump for use as Air Force One
Reports: Qatar to gift luxury plane to Trump for use as Air Force One
Equipment issues grind air traffic to a halt in Newark and Atlanta
Equipment issues grind air traffic to a halt in Newark and Atlanta
Iran, United States complete 'difficult but useful' nuclear talks
Iran, United States complete 'difficult but useful' nuclear talks

Follow Us