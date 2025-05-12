Pope Leo XIV tells media to help promote global peace by 'disarming' words

Pope Leo XIV urged the media to promote peace and advocate for those without a voice in his first press conference. Photo by Vatican Media/EPA-EFE

May 12 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV on Monday called for a kinder, gentler media, one that speaks up for those with no voice and in defense of free speech, and expressed solidarity with reporters imprisoned around the world for doing their job.

In his first meeting with the more than 1,000 journalists who make up the Vatican press corps, Leo thanked them their work covering the papal transition and urged them to use their platform to foster peace by taking care over "how people and events are presented."

He called on media workers to shift away from black and white narratives, harsh words and the culture of rivalry to one where the pursuit of truth was indivisible "from the love with which we must humbly seek it."

"The way we communicate is of fundamental importance. We must say 'no' to the war of words and images; we must reject the paradigm of war," said Leo, the first American pope in the Catholic church's 2,000-year history.

"The Church must face the challenges posed by the times. In the same way, communication and journalism do not exist outside of time and history. Saint Augustine reminds of this when he said, 'Let us live well, and the times will be good. We are the times.'"

Leo said the media had a duty to navigate the confusion of "loveless" ideological or partisan language that abounded in the modern world to lead people out of a figurative "Tower of Babel" by adopting appropriate words and style.

"Let us disarm words, and we will help disarm the world," said Leo.

He also called for "responsibility and discernment" in the use of AI so that its "immense potential" could be harnessed for the benefit of all.

Leo made special mention of the approximately 300 journalists in detention in countries around the world for reporting the truth, calling for their release.

He said freedom of expression and a free press were critically important because without them "free choices" by individuals were impossible.

The Committee to Protect Journalists lists China, Myanmar, Belarus and Russia as the top offenders with Israel joining their ranks since the Gaza war in 2023 over its efforts to block coverage of the Palestinian West Bank and Gaza, in particular, from which it prevents any western journalist from entering or operating.

The 267th pope, who was elected by a college of fellow cardinals late last week, used the first prayers of his papacy Sunday to call for world peace and an end to armed conflicts around the world.

He said the decades old emnity between Israel and Hamas had had been deepful painful for him, particularly the latest spasm which had seen tens of thousands killed and injured since it erupted Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel.

Leo also referenced the Ukraine war, saying the suffering of the "beloved Ukrainian people" was always in his heart.