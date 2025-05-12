Trending
May 12, 2025 / 3:28 PM

Mexican candidate for mayor killed with 4 supporters at campaign rally in Veracruz

By Chris Benson
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City in November. On Monday, Sheinbaum said there was no known motive in the shooting death of Yesenia Lara Gutierrez, the Morena party candidate for mayor of Texistepec. File Photo by Isaac Esquivel/EPA-EFE
May 12 (UPI) -- A mayoral candidate in Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's ruling party was killed this past weekend with four others during a campaign rally in the eastern state of Veracruz.

Yesenia Lara Gutierrez, the Morena party candidate for mayor of Texistepec in Mexico's June 1 election, was shot and killed Sunday at a campaign rally that left four supporters dead and three others wounded.

"No position or office is worth a person's life," Veracruz Governor Rocio Nahle Garcia posted early Monday morning on X.

Video footage depicted people in a crowd running away carrying Morena party flags as gunshots were heard in the background.

"We don't know the motive," Sheinbaum, Mexico's first woman president, said Monday at a news conference on Sunday's fatal political event.

In condemning the attack, Sheinbaum's Morena party posted Monday afternoon to social media that, "We trust that state authorities, with whom we maintain constant contact, will continue their investigations to ensure that impunity is eliminated."

On Monday, Mexico's president, 62, confirmed a probe was "in coordination with the governor of the state of Veracruz and we are conducting investigations."

Meanwhile, Nahle Garcia says she instructed Veracruz's attorney general and its security apparatuses "not to stop until they find" Lara's killer.

"We will find those responsible for this cowardly murders of the candidate and Morena supporters in Texistepec," added Nahle Garcia, 61, the first woman governor of Veracruz and Mexico's energy secretary until 2023.

Lara's assassination was the latest in a string of recent violent killings targeting Mexican politicians and candidates largely lead by gang violence tied to drug-trafficking cartels.

"The strength of our youth is the vitality that motivates me to keep walking day by day," Lara wrote hours before her shooting death.

On Friday, Jalisco municipal councilwoman Cecilia Ruvacalba was killed when three masked and armed individuals shot her at Teocaltiche Community Hospital, where she was head nurse.

In October, Chipacingo Mayor Alejandro Arcos was decapitated by criminal groups shortly after the city's government secretary, Francisco Tapia, was shot to death.

This was followed by a separate incident in late April when Teocaltiche City Council Secretary Jose Luis Pereida was shot and killed outside a seafood restaurant allegedly by cartel gunmen.

Latest Headlines

After 18 months captivity in Gaza, American-Israel hostage Edan Alexander now free
World News // 2 hours ago
After 18 months captivity in Gaza, American-Israel hostage Edan Alexander now free
May 12 (UPI) -- Hamas on Monday released Edan Alexander, the last known living American hostage in Gaza after 18 months in captivity.
First group of South African refugees to arrive in U.S.
World News // 4 hours ago
First group of South African refugees to arrive in U.S.
May 12 (UPI) -- The first set of 49 White South African "Afrikaners" granted refugee status by President Donald Trump will arrive Monday to the United States.
Food security group warns Israeli blockade raises famine threat in Gaza
World News // 5 hours ago
Food security group warns Israeli blockade raises famine threat in Gaza
May 12 (UPI) -- Gaza is under the threat of widespread famine as nearly 500,000 Palestinians are facing catastrophic food insecurity, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification reported on Monday.
Pope Leo XIV tells media to help promote global peace by 'disarming' words
World News // 7 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV tells media to help promote global peace by 'disarming' words
May 12 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV called for a kinder, gentler mass media, one that speaks up for those with no voice and in defense of free speech, and urged regimes around the world that jail journalists to set them free.
Poland shuts another Russian consulate, expels diplomats as relations worsen
World News // 8 hours ago
Poland shuts another Russian consulate, expels diplomats as relations worsen
May 12 (UPI) -- Poland said Monday it would closea second Russian consulate over a May 2024 blaze that destroyed the largest shopping mall in the capital, Warsaw, saying the evidence showed Moscow was behind it.
India, Pakistan hold conference call to solidify fragile cease-fire
World News // 9 hours ago
India, Pakistan hold conference call to solidify fragile cease-fire
May 12 (UPI) -- Indian and Pakistani officials were scheduled to hold direct talks Monday to build on a U.S.-brokered cease-fire between the nuclear-armed Asian rivals that came into force over the weekend.
Hamas to release U.S.-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander
World News // 21 hours ago
Hamas to release U.S.-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander
May 11 (UPI) -- Hamas has announced it will release the man believed to be the last living U.S. citizen held hostage in Gaza, the group announced Sunday.
PKK says it is dissolving and ending its conflict with Turkey
World News // 13 hours ago
PKK says it is dissolving and ending its conflict with Turkey
May 12 (UPI) -- The Kurdistan Workers Party, a militant organization that seeks an independent Kurdistan, announced it was disbanding, a move that is expected to have wide-ranging consequences throughout the region.
Pope calls for 'no more war' during first papal prayer
World News // 22 hours ago
Pope calls for 'no more war' during first papal prayer
May 11 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV Sunday called for world peace, an end to conflicts across the globe and "no more war" during his first papal prayer in Rome as the new pontiff.
Zelensky vows to meet 'personally' with Putin for talks to end war
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky vows to meet 'personally' with Putin for talks to end war
May 11 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is willing to meet face to face with Russian President Vladimir Putin following a demand by the Trump administration for the leaders to meet.

