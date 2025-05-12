May 12 (UPI) -- Counter-terrorism police are investigating a fire described as "suspicious" at a house owned by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer early Monday.

No one was hurt and the only damage was to the property's entrance in Kentish Town in northern London, Metropolitan Police said, according to the BBC.

Starmer, who resides with his family at his official residence on Downing Street, has rented out the four-bedroom home, The Guardian reported. Starmer, who bought the home with his wife, Victoria, in 2004, was elected Britain's prime minister last July.

London Fire Bridge personnel responded with 10 firefighters and two engines at 1:11 a.m. local time. It was under control about 20 minutes later.

Residents told the Mirror they heard a "loud bang" during the night and woke to see flashing lights and sirens.

Dan Nicholson said a car caught fire nearby on Wednesday. "I called the police and shortly afterwards the fire brigade turned up," he said. "It was pretty dramatic. It was mad. It feels like it might be related to the incident this morning. It seems too much of a coincidence."

Last year, three people were found guilty of public order offenses after staging a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside the house.

"The prime minister thanks the emergency services for their work," a spokesperson for Starmer's Downing Street office said. "The incident is subject to a live investigation and we will therefore not be commenting further."

The counter-terrorism officers' investigation is "as a precaution and due to the property having previous connections with a high-profile public figure," police said.

"The cause of the fire continues to be investigated but at this stage is being treated as suspicious."