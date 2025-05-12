Trending
World News
May 12, 2025 / 2:41 PM

After 18 months captivity in Gaza, American-Israel hostage Edan Alexander now free

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Israelis in Tel Aviv hold signs of Edan Alexander, a 22-year-old hostage released by Hamas. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI
1 of 4 | Israelis in Tel Aviv hold signs of Edan Alexander, a 22-year-old hostage released by Hamas. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Hamas on Monday released Edan Alexander, the last known living American hostage in Gaza, after 18 months in captivity.

The militant group handed over Alexander, 21, to the Red Cross, and he stepped on Israeli soil before a medical assessment and a reunion with his family, The Times of Israel reported. He was held captive for 583 days since Oct. 7, 2023.

Al Jazeera posted an image of Alexander, in which he is standing unassisted and is flanked by three armed, masked militants.

Alexander was tortured and was held handcuffed in a cage for an extended period of time, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corp. reported, as he reportedly was interrogated for weeks and held in a Hamas tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip alongside other hostages.

In a statement obtained by the Jerusalem Post, Hamas said it "just released the Zionist soldier holding American citizenship, the prisoner 'Edan Alexander,' following communications with the American administration, as part of the efforts made by the mediators to reach a ceasefire, open the crossings, and bring in aid and relief for our people in the Gaza Strip."

Hamas described urged "President Trump's administration to continue its efforts to end this brutal war waged by the war criminal Netanyahu against children, women, and unarmed civilians in the Gaza Strip."

Trump, who on Monday began his Middle East tour to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, had sought for the American's release.

Israel will send officials negotiating on a cease-fire to Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, sources told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.

"This is a very emotional moment -- Edan Alexander has returned home," Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted in a video message on X. " We embrace him and we embrace his family. This was achieved thanks to our military pressure and the diplomatic pressure applied by President Trump. This is a winning combination."

Trump earlier wrote on Truth Social: "I am grateful to all those involved in making this monumental news happen. This was a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators -- Qatar and Egypt -- to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones. Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict. I look very much forward to that day of celebration!"

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said Alexander spoke with his mother, Yael, over the phone while en route to Israel.

"We embrace you, Edan, and are so glad you are home," the group posted on X. "We hope your return is the beginning of a comprehensive agreement that is needed to bring all 58 hostages home. "

His family thanked Trump, his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and the Trump administration for their "tireless work to make this happen."

Witkoff, who told CNN the talks with Hamas were indirect, is expected to meet Netanyahu on Monday afternoon, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The mother boarded a flight to Israel on Sunday night to meet her son after his release.

She told CNN in March her son was "such an American kid, full of life, very funny, very friendly."

On Sunday, Hamas announced it had agreed to free Alexander after several days of negotiations with the United States.

Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi told the Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa TV that they directly negotiated with the United States to free Alexander in exchange for the resumption of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"The ball is now in the American and Israeli court. We gave the Americans what they asked for. They need to get the other side to give things, too," an Hamas official told NPR.

The New Jersey native was abducted by Hamas on October 7, 2023, while serving in the Israeli military near the Gaza border. He moved to Israel when he was 18.

With Alexander's release, 58 hostages remain in Gaza, including at least 20 believed to be alive. Among the four dead are American citizens, including husband and wife Gadi Haggai and Judi Weinstein Haggai, and soldiers Itay Chen and Omer Neutra.

In all, 251 people in Israel were taken hostage when Hamas attacked Israel.

Under a cease-fire deal that began on Jan. 19, Hamas had released 38 hostages in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners and detainees held by Israel. The cease-fire ended on March 1.

Israel has blocked aid for more than 10 weeks to pressure Hamas to release more hostages.

Israel Defense Forces was to resume fighting in Gaza after Alexander was in Israeli territory, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.

The Hamas-run Gaza health authorities say more than 52,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks on the territory since the start of the war. About 1,200 people in Israel were killed in the attacks.

Read More

Latest Headlines

First group of South African refugees to arrive in U.S.
World News // 2 hours ago
First group of South African refugees to arrive in U.S.
May 12 (UPI) -- The first set of 49 White South African "Afrikaners" granted refugee status by President Donald Trump will arrive Monday to the United States.
Food security group warns Israeli blockade raises famine threat in Gaza
World News // 4 hours ago
Food security group warns Israeli blockade raises famine threat in Gaza
May 12 (UPI) -- Gaza is under the threat of widespread famine as nearly 500,000 Palestinians are facing catastrophic food insecurity, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification reported on Monday.
Pope Leo XIV tells media to help promote global peace by 'disarming' words
World News // 5 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV tells media to help promote global peace by 'disarming' words
May 12 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV called for a kinder, gentler mass media, one that speaks up for those with no voice and in defense of free speech, and urged regimes around the world that jail journalists to set them free.
Poland shuts another Russian consulate, expels diplomats as relations worsen
World News // 7 hours ago
Poland shuts another Russian consulate, expels diplomats as relations worsen
May 12 (UPI) -- Poland said Monday it would closea second Russian consulate over a May 2024 blaze that destroyed the largest shopping mall in the capital, Warsaw, saying the evidence showed Moscow was behind it.
India, Pakistan hold conference call to solidify fragile cease-fire
World News // 7 hours ago
India, Pakistan hold conference call to solidify fragile cease-fire
May 12 (UPI) -- Indian and Pakistani officials were scheduled to hold direct talks Monday to build on a U.S.-brokered cease-fire between the nuclear-armed Asian rivals that came into force over the weekend.
Hamas to release U.S.-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander
World News // 19 hours ago
Hamas to release U.S.-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander
May 11 (UPI) -- Hamas has announced it will release the man believed to be the last living U.S. citizen held hostage in Gaza, the group announced Sunday.
PKK says it is dissolving and ending its conflict with Turkey
World News // 11 hours ago
PKK says it is dissolving and ending its conflict with Turkey
May 12 (UPI) -- The Kurdistan Workers Party, a militant organization that seeks an independent Kurdistan, announced it was disbanding, a move that is expected to have wide-ranging consequences throughout the region.
Pope calls for 'no more war' during first papal prayer
World News // 20 hours ago
Pope calls for 'no more war' during first papal prayer
May 11 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV Sunday called for world peace, an end to conflicts across the globe and "no more war" during his first papal prayer in Rome as the new pontiff.
Zelensky vows to meet 'personally' with Putin for talks to end war
World News // 23 hours ago
Zelensky vows to meet 'personally' with Putin for talks to end war
May 11 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is willing to meet face to face with Russian President Vladimir Putin following a demand by the Trump administration for the leaders to meet.
Iran, United States complete 'difficult but useful' nuclear talks
World News // 1 day ago
Iran, United States complete 'difficult but useful' nuclear talks
May 11 (UPI) -- A fourth round of nuclear talks between the United States and Oman have produced encouraging results for the Trump administration, a senior official told reporters Sunday.

Trending Stories

U.S. added to int'l human rights watchlist over Trump attacks on democratic norms
U.S. added to int'l human rights watchlist over Trump attacks on democratic norms
Reports: Qatar to gift luxury plane to Trump for use as Air Force One
Reports: Qatar to gift luxury plane to Trump for use as Air Force One
Equipment issues grind air traffic to a halt in Newark and Atlanta
Equipment issues grind air traffic to a halt in Newark and Atlanta
Iran, United States complete 'difficult but useful' nuclear talks
Iran, United States complete 'difficult but useful' nuclear talks
Lutnick: Trump administration to keep 10% tariffs for 'foreseeable future'
Lutnick: Trump administration to keep 10% tariffs for 'foreseeable future'

Follow Us