May 11, 2025 / 4:06 PM

Zelensky vows to meet 'personally' with Putin for talks to end war

By Mark Moran
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, in March. Zelensky informed journalists about the situation in Ukraine and the frontline, as well as the negotiations about a ceasefire. EPA-EFE/Stringer
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, in March. Zelensky informed journalists about the situation in Ukraine and the frontline, as well as the negotiations about a ceasefire. EPA-EFE/Stringer

May 11 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is willing to meet face to face with Russian President Vladimir Putin following a demand by the Trump administration for the two leaders to meet in an effort to end the war between the two nations.

"There is no point in prolonging the killings," Zelensky wrote on X. "And I will be waiting for Putin in Turkiye on Thursday. Personally."

Should the meeting occur, it would be the first time that the two leaders have talked face-to-face since Russia invaded Ukraine in the port city of Mariupol more than three years ago.

President Donald Trump called for an unconditional 30-day cease-fire between the warring nations and threatened sanctions if the directive is "not respected."

Zelensky spoke with Trump and leaders of several NATO nations Saturday, a call and meeting during which the Ukrainian leader said he is ready to begin a cease-fire on Monday, and added that he is ready to begin direct talks with Putin if the cease-fire goes into effect.

Putin responded that he is ready to begin direct talks with Ukraine on Thursday, although the Russian leader did not indicate being ready to accept terms of the cease-fire proposal.

Zelensky has said he will be in Turkey Thursday regardless of whether Russia enters the cease-fire on Monday.

