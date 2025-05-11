Iran, United States complete 'difficult but useful' nuclear talks

May 11 (UPI) -- A fourth round of nuclear talks between the United States and Oman have produced encouraging results for the Trump administration, a senior official told reporters Sunday.

White House envoy Steve Witkoff met with Iranian foreign ministries Accas Araghchi for three hours Sunday in Muscat. The talks were mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi.

"The discussions were again both direct and indirect," Axios reported the official said.

The news comes just days before President Donald Trump's scheduled trip to the Middle East this week.

The two sides are reportedly working through the technical elements of a potential nuclear pact.

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the talks as "difficult but useful." Both sides were guarded in their comments.

"We are encouraged by today's outcome and look forward to our next meeting, which will happen in the near future," the United States official said.

El-Busaidi said on X that the two sides discussed "useful and original ideas reflecting a shared wish to reach an honorable agreement."

There is some question over how enforceable the current deal being discussed would be as Araghachi said before the meeting that civilian enrichment of uranium would not be subject to the new rules.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called on Iran to import enriched uranium instead, but Iranian officials pushed back and said the country's investment in creating it runs deep.

"Enrichment is one of the achievements and honors of the Iranian nation," Araghchi has said. "We have paid a heavy price for enrichment. The blood of out nuclear scientists has been spilled for this achievement."

He was referring to Iranian scientists who have been killed during the course of the country's enrichment program.