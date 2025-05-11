World News
May 11, 2025 / 6:49 PM

Pope calls for 'no more war' during first papal prayer

By Mark Moran
Pope Leo XIV delivers his first Regina Coeli from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City on Sunday, May 11, 2025. The first American pope echoed Pope Francis as he called on world leaders to end war and violence across the globe. Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI
1 of 2 | Pope Leo XIV delivers his first Regina Coeli from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City on Sunday, May 11, 2025. The first American pope echoed Pope Francis as he called on world leaders to end war and violence across the globe. Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV Sunday called for world peace, an end to conflicts across the globe and "no more war" during his first papal prayer in Rome as the new pontiff.

He said he has been "deeply hurt" by the centuries old battle between Israel and Hamas, the latest chapter of which has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people since the latest spasm violence erupted on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a terror attack on Israel.

Leo said he carries in his heart the suffering of the "beloved Ukrainian people."

His remarks Sunday came amid discussions between the two countries about a 30-day cease-fire, which could start as soon as Monday, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has not said whether he will accept with the proposed terms of the deal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he is willing to meet with Putin "personally" in Turkey on Thursday to begin direct negotiations to end the war.

The pope also expressed a desire for "an authentic and lasting peace" in the war between Russia and Ukraine, a cease-fire in the battle between Israel and Hamas, and a "lasting accord" between India and Pakistan.

"I would also like to address the powerful people of the world, repeating the always current call: "no more war," he said from the balcony of St. Peter's basilica told a crowd gathered in the square below, the BBC reported.

"The immense tragedy of the Second World War ended 80 years ago...now we're in the tragedy of a third world war in pieces."

Leo's first prayer as the new pope took place just after Vatican officials removed the seals from the door of the papal apartment in Vatican City after they had been placed there following the April 21st death of pope Francis. Robert Prevost, a native of Chicago, became the first American pope in history on May 8th and took the name Leo XIV.

