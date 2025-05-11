Hamas announces last U.S. hostage in Gaza will be released

May 11 (UPI) -- Hamas has announced it will release the man believed to be the last living U.S. citizen held hostage in Gaza, the group announced Sunday.

Evan Alexander, 21, a dual citizen of Israel and the United States, has been at the center of recent negotiations and confusion about his whereabouts and ultimate release by Hamas, which said it had lost contact with the group holding him captive.

Hamas originally agreed to release Alexander and the bodies of four other hostages in March, but changed course after saying it lost contact his captors, and blamed Israeli airstrikes for attacking the area where Alexander was reportedly being held.

In light of Hamas' Sunday announcement, special U.S. to the Middle East Steven Witkoff told NBC News Sunday that he will travel to Israel to secure Alexander's release.

"We are picking him up probably tomorrow," Witkoff said. There was a long negotiation with lots of people to thank. The family is ecstatic."

The Hostage Family Forum released a statement confirming that it had been informed about Alexander's potential release. The group said it is "in ongoing contact with the U.S. administration regarding Alexander's release.

Alexander's release is among a series of "the steps being taken to achieve a ceasefire, open the crossings, and allow aid," Khalil al-Hayya, the leader of the Hamas negotiating team, said Sunday. He did not provide details on Alexander's physical condition, Middle East Eye reported.

Alexander was among roughly 250 people serving in the Israel Defense Forces when he was captured and taken hostage on Oct. 7, 2023 when the latest spasm of violence between a decades old war between Israel and Hamas erupted and resulted in the death of tens of thousands of people.