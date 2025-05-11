World News
May 11, 2025 / 7:51 PM / Updated at 8:42 PM

Hamas announces last U.S. hostage in Gaza will be released

By Mark Moran
Share with X
Israeli army soldiers work on repairing an IDF tank in a staging area inside southern Israel near the southern Gaza Strip border in April. Israel has increased fighting to releasee the Israeli hostages held since October 7, 2023. File photo by Jim Hollander/UPI
Israeli army soldiers work on repairing an IDF tank in a staging area inside southern Israel near the southern Gaza Strip border in April. Israel has increased fighting to releasee the Israeli hostages held since October 7, 2023. File photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Hamas has announced it will release the man believed to be the last living U.S. citizen held hostage in Gaza, the group announced Sunday.

Evan Alexander, 21, a dual citizen of Israel and the United States, has been at the center of recent negotiations and confusion about his whereabouts and ultimate release by Hamas, which said it had lost contact with the group holding him captive.

Hamas originally agreed to release Alexander and the bodies of four other hostages in March, but changed course after saying it lost contact his captors, and blamed Israeli airstrikes for attacking the area where Alexander was reportedly being held.

In light of Hamas' Sunday announcement, special U.S. to the Middle East Steven Witkoff told NBC News Sunday that he will travel to Israel to secure Alexander's release.

"We are picking him up probably tomorrow," Witkoff said. There was a long negotiation with lots of people to thank. The family is ecstatic."

The Hostage Family Forum released a statement confirming that it had been informed about Alexander's potential release. The group said it is "in ongoing contact with the U.S. administration regarding Alexander's release.

Alexander's release is among a series of "the steps being taken to achieve a ceasefire, open the crossings, and allow aid," Khalil al-Hayya, the leader of the Hamas negotiating team, said Sunday. He did not provide details on Alexander's physical condition, Middle East Eye reported.

Alexander was among roughly 250 people serving in the Israel Defense Forces when he was captured and taken hostage on Oct. 7, 2023 when the latest spasm of violence between a decades old war between Israel and Hamas erupted and resulted in the death of tens of thousands of people.

Latest Headlines

Pope calls for 'no more war' during first papal prayer
World News // 2 hours ago
Pope calls for 'no more war' during first papal prayer
May 11 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV Sunday called for world peace, an end to conflicts across the globe and "no more war" during his first papal prayer in Rome as the new pontiff.
Zelensky vows to meet 'personally' with Putin for talks to end war
World News // 4 hours ago
Zelensky vows to meet 'personally' with Putin for talks to end war
May 11 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is willing to meet face to face with Russian President Vladimir Putin following a demand by the Trump administration for the leaders to meet.
Iran, United States complete 'difficult but useful' nuclear talks
World News // 6 hours ago
Iran, United States complete 'difficult but useful' nuclear talks
May 11 (UPI) -- A fourth round of nuclear talks between the United States and Oman have produced encouraging results for the Trump administration, a senior official told reporters Sunday.
European leaders, Zelensky press Russia for 30-day cease-fire; Putin proposes talks with Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
European leaders, Zelensky press Russia for 30-day cease-fire; Putin proposes talks with Ukraine
May 10 (UPI) -- European leaders from Britain, France, Germany and Poland joined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv in urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to accept a 30-day ceasefire or face more sanctions.
Pakistan accused of violating cease-fire with India
World News // 1 day ago
Pakistan accused of violating cease-fire with India
May 10 (UPI) -- Pakistan is accused of violating a cease-fire with India just hours after agreeing to halt hostilities on Saturday.
Japanese Princess Kako to visit Brazil to mark 130 years of diplomatic relations
World News // 2 days ago
Japanese Princess Kako to visit Brazil to mark 130 years of diplomatic relations
May 9 (UPI) -- Japanese Princess Kako will visit Brazil in June for the 130th anniversary of Japan-Brazil diplomatic relations.
Russia holds WWII Victory Day celebrations in Red Square as fighting in Ukraine rages on
World News // 2 days ago
Russia holds WWII Victory Day celebrations in Red Square as fighting in Ukraine rages on
May 9 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin led celebrations marking 80th anniversary of the end of World War II with a parade in Moscow's Red Square of 11,000 troops, with World War II-era T-34 tanks alongside advanced weaponry.
Plan for private aid to Gaza gets U.S. backing
World News // 2 days ago
Plan for private aid to Gaza gets U.S. backing
May 9 (UPI) -- The United States is backing a new plan that will see food and other aid supplied to Gaza privately, officials confirmed on Friday.
Pair guilty of cutting down Sycamore Gap tree
World News // 2 days ago
Pair guilty of cutting down Sycamore Gap tree
May 9 (UPI) -- Two men could soon receive as many as 10 years in prison after being found guilty of having cut down an iconic British tree.
U.S. FDA policy benefits South Korean biotech company
World News // 2 days ago
U.S. FDA policy benefits South Korean biotech company
May 9 (UPI) -- A South Korean biotech company is likely to benefit greatly from the policy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is scheduled to retire animal testing.

Trending Stories

U.S., China reach agreement after second day of trade negotiations
U.S., China reach agreement after second day of trade negotiations
ACLU ends 'baseless' lawsuit over deportation of a Honduran mother and her children
ACLU ends 'baseless' lawsuit over deportation of a Honduran mother and her children
Equipment issues grind air traffic to a halt in Newark and Atlanta
Equipment issues grind air traffic to a halt in Newark and Atlanta
Reports: Qatar to gift luxury plane to Trump for use as Air Force One
Reports: Qatar to gift luxury plane to Trump for use as Air Force One
Iran, United States complete 'difficult but useful' nuclear talks
Iran, United States complete 'difficult but useful' nuclear talks

Follow Us